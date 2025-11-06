Hospital’s “Family First” Vacation Policy Backfires As Child-Free Employee Quits Before Christmas

ADVERTISEMENT

Should parents get priority when it comes to taking annual leave at work? The answer largely depends on who you ask. Some might argue that those with young kids deserve the time off more, especially over Christmas. Then there are those who say, “just because I don’t have children doesn’t mean I don’t have family, or plans.”

A child-free nurse found herself in quite a predicament recently. After working for the past 6 Christmases, she decided to take this year off. The woman put in her leave well in advance, only to have it canceled so that a “new mom” colleague could take time off instead. When HR refused to hear her out, she promptly quit, leaving the new mom to work anyway. Was she wrong?

Working over the holiday season is often part and parcel of being a nurse

But when her boss suddenly canceled her leave to give time off to a new mom, this woman didn’t take it lightly

Should parents get priority when it comes to taking leave over the holiday season?

You should treat all your staff equally, especially when approving holiday requests. That’s according to BrightHR’s Alan Price. The expert argues that it’s important for management to follow this rule so that they aren’t seen to favor parents over other staff. Aka unfair treatment.

It’s not up to you to decide who’s more deserving of the time off, he warns.

“For example, if one of your employees has booked last-minute flights to Ibiza and the other wants a week off to go camping with their kids, you shouldn’t decide who gets the time off based on their plans,” Price explains. “Instead, put a process in place to make sure that annual leave gets shared out equally.”

The HR experts says many companies operate on a first-come, first-served basis because it helps to level the playing field for staff.

But he adds that it does have its drawbacks. “For example, there’s always going to be one employee who books all the popular days off at the start of the year, leaving their co-workers to pick up the scraps,” Price says.

To get around this, he advises that managers come up with a creative way to allocate popular days. “You could let your employees pull names out of a hat to decide who gets August bank holiday Monday off or rotate who gets first dibs on Christmas Eve,” suggests Price.

The experts at U.K.-based HR Connect agree that it’s vital to have an equal environment for all employees. They say the best way is to have a clear procedure in place that all staff is aware of when requesting to take holidays. “Of course, it is important to bear in mind that whilst employees can request to take holidays, it is for the employer to determine whether such a request has been accepted or not,” they add.

HR Connect’s team advises managers to be as flexible as possible.

“You may want to consider implementation of a hybrid approach,” suggests the site. “Priority to parents during the summer six-week closure period with all other school closure periods all staff being equal to book leave as and when without priority being given to parents.”

HR Connect notes that we may see a shift in the coming years, adding that there have already been political moves in Britain to have more family friendly legislation and policies in the workplace.

The team adds that at the end of the day parents do not by law have a right to be prioritised when booking and taking leave.

“Bon voyage!”: many people sided with the nurse and shared their own similar stories

Reddit post excerpt discussing hospital’s family first vacation policy and an employee quitting before Christmas over leave issues.

Screenshot of a text conversation discussing an employee quitting due to the hospital’s family first vacation policy conflict.

Reddit comments discussing a hospital’s family first vacation policy backfiring as a child-free employee quits before Christmas.

Screenshot of online comments discussing a hospital’s family first vacation policy and its impact on a child-free employee quitting before Christmas.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a child-free employee quitting due to the hospital’s family first vacation policy.

Screenshot of an online comment advising to consult an employment lawyer about hospital family first vacation policy issues.

Comment from a user advising to prioritize personal time and avoid being taken for granted in a hospital family first vacation policy.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing the hospital’s family first vacation policy and employee quitting before Christmas.

Comment discussing unfair hospital family first vacation policy affecting child-free employees before Christmas quitting their jobs.

Comment on Reddit discussing hospital’s family first vacation policy backfiring as a child-free employee quits before Christmas.

Comment about a hospital’s family first vacation policy backfiring as a child-free employee quits before Christmas.

Text post discussing stress from work, quitting challenges, and job search advice for healthcare professionals amid family-first vacation policy issues.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing hospital’s family first vacation policy causing a child-free employee to quit before Christmas.

Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing a hospital’s family first vacation policy after a child-free employee quit before Christmas.

Screenshot of a comment discussing work-life balance and HR issues related to a hospital family first vacation policy.

Hospital’s family first vacation policy causes child-free employee to quit before Christmas in a workplace conflict.