Disturbing Walmart Parking Lot Video Shows Army Veteran’s Horrific End After Furious Dispute With Woman

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A Florida woman fatally attacked an Army veteran outside a Walmart during an alleged dispute over a parking spot.

The incident, seen in cellphone footage taken by a witness, shows the 62-year-old victim, Bart Diguglielmo, having a tense exchange with an unidentified woman in the parking lot of the North Lauderdale store on Tuesday (June 30).

Highlights A Florida woman took the life of an Army veteran during a dispute over a parking lot space outside a Walmart store.

The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Bart Diguglielmo, a father of three who served as a combat nurse.

An investigation into the case is ongoing; no charges have been filed against the woman.

Diguglielmo is seen slowly walking toward the woman at around 12:30 p.m. as she backs away.

RELATED:

A parking lot argument outside a Florida Walmart turned fatal in seconds, leaving an Army veteran lifeless

Image credits: Bart DiGuglielmo/Facebook

The two shoppers repeatedly pointed at each other during the altercation and, at one point, Diguglielmo put both his arms in the air as they stood in an empty parking space.

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Suddenly, the woman pulled out a weapon and fired at Diguglielmo while he was several feet away from her.

After being struck, the Army veteran is seen clutching his stomach before falling to the ground.

Image credits: Bart DiGuglielmo/Facebook

Diguglielmo, a retired nurse and decorated veteran of Lauderhill, Florida, sat on the ground before lying down and bleeding out, according to officials.

Following the incident, the woman placed the weapon on top of a car while waiting for law enforcement to arrive.

Witnesses reported seeing her screaming, crying, and shouting at the victim as he lay on the ground.

The woman, whose name has not been revealed, began crying and screaming after pulling the trigger

Image credits: WPLG Local 10/YouTube

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“I was walking up and heard a lady screaming,” David Anderson told CBS News Miami. “She was screaming and she was saying a lot of things.”



The attacker reportedly told Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies that she acted in self-defense.

The 62-year-old victim was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

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His grieving daughter, Amanda, described her father as a “good man” and became emotional as she revealed that the two had recently repaired their relationship.



“[Nobody] deserves to lose their life over a parking spot,” she told Local 10.



Moreover, she denied that her father had initiated the argument.



“Another [news site] says it was because my dad was making some type of advance towards the woman, which I will completely debunk because my dad is not that person. He’s not perfect, but not someone that would do this to this extreme.”

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The victim, 62-year-old Brian Diguglielmo, had served as a combat medic and tactical communications expert

Image credits: WPLG Local 10/YouTube

A native of Hammonton, New Jersey, Diguglielmo was a father of three. He served as a combat nurse, combat medic, and tactical communications expert, according to his Facebook profile.

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“He was a Christian man and a very good person and would not hurt anyone,” his sister told CBS News Miami.



She called the incident “just heartbreaking,” noting that Diguglielmo had an identical twin who passed away years ago.

Image credits: Bart DiGuglielmo/Facebook

An investigation into the case is ongoing, with detectives reviewing footage to determine whether criminal charges will be filed against the woman.



Detectives confirmed that the woman was detained for questioning and is cooperating with the investigation.

The story follows the arrest of a Florida couple over a brutal parking-lot attack on a mother

Image credits: WPLG Local 10/YouTube

The case comes after a Florida couple was arrested for physically attacking a mother in a parking lot shortly after she smacked her child to discipline him.

The mother told police that her 4-year-old son had misbehaved and spat in her face before she scolded him and smacked him in the mouth and torso.

She was then confronted by 66-year-old Terry Williams, who questioned the mother’s behavior and falsely claimed to work for the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Image credits: WPLG Local 10/YouTube

The situation allegedly escalated when Terry’s wife, 63-year-old Mary Williams, became aggressive toward the mother over the way she had treated the child.

When the mother tried to move Mary out of the way, the 63-year-old allegedly began scratching and choking her. Terry allegedly joined the attack, grabbing the mother’s shirt and pulling her hair.

The Florida couple was arrested on battery charges after attacking the mother over how she had treated her son

Image credits: WPLG Local 10/YouTube

Police confirmed that the mother’s body showed signs of a beating. A witness in the parking lot told authorities that she saw Mary and Terry scratching the woman.



The mother alleged that, in addition to the physical attack, Mary turned off her car and took the keys to prevent her from leaving.

Terry was arrested on a battery charge at the Broward County Main Jail and was released after posting a $2,500 bond. Meanwhile, his wife was arrested on battery and burglary charges and was released after posting a $5,000 bond.



When Local 10 News reporter Samiar Nefzi approached Terry after he left the jail, the man claimed that “nothing” had happened.

People reacted to the woman’s fatal attack on Bart Diguglielmo