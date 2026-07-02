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Disturbing Walmart Parking Lot Video Shows Army Veteran’s Horrific End After Furious Dispute With Woman
A Walmart parking lot dispute unfolds between an army veteran and a woman, captured on a blurry security video.
Crime, Society

Disturbing Walmart Parking Lot Video Shows Army Veteran’s Horrific End After Furious Dispute With Woman

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A Florida woman fatally attacked an Army veteran outside a Walmart during an alleged dispute over a parking spot.

The incident, seen in cellphone footage taken by a witness, shows the 62-year-old victim, Bart Diguglielmo, having a tense exchange with an unidentified woman in the parking lot of the North Lauderdale store on Tuesday (June 30).

Highlights
  • A Florida woman took the life of an Army veteran during a dispute over a parking lot space outside a Walmart store.
  • The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Bart Diguglielmo, a father of three who served as a combat nurse.
  • An investigation into the case is ongoing; no charges have been filed against the woman.

Diguglielmo is seen slowly walking toward the woman at around 12:30 p.m. as she backs away.

RELATED:

    A parking lot argument outside a Florida Walmart turned fatal in seconds, leaving an Army veteran lifeless

    A smiling Army veteran in a grey t-shirt and baseball cap, related to a Walmart parking lot dispute.

    Image credits: Bart DiGuglielmo/Facebook

    The two shoppers repeatedly pointed at each other during the altercation and, at one point, Diguglielmo put both his arms in the air as they stood in an empty parking space. 

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    Suddenly, the woman pulled out a weapon and fired at Diguglielmo while he was several feet away from her.

    After being struck, the Army veteran is seen clutching his stomach before falling to the ground.

    Three Army veterans in camouflage uniforms, two holding food, related to a Walmart parking lot dispute.

    Image credits: Bart DiGuglielmo/Facebook

    Diguglielmo, a retired nurse and decorated veteran of Lauderhill, Florida, sat on the ground before lying down and bleeding out, according to officials.

    Following the incident, the woman placed the weapon on top of a car while waiting for law enforcement to arrive.

    Witnesses reported seeing her screaming, crying, and shouting at the victim as he lay on the ground.

    The woman, whose name has not been revealed, began crying and screaming after pulling the trigger

    An Army veteran with a beard and glasses next to a woman, related to a Walmart parking lot dispute.

    Image credits: WPLG Local 10/YouTube

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    “I was walking up and heard a lady screaming,” David Anderson told CBS News Miami. “She was screaming and she was saying a lot of things.”

    The attacker reportedly told Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies that she acted in self-defense.

    The 62-year-old victim was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

    A comment about a Walmart parking lot dispute and an Army veteran's end.

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    A question about vehicles and an Army veteran in a Walmart parking lot dispute.

    His grieving daughter, Amanda, described her father as a “good man” and became emotional as she revealed that the two had recently repaired their relationship.

    “[Nobody] deserves to lose their life over a parking spot,” she told Local 10.

    Moreover, she denied that her father had initiated the argument.

    “Another [news site] says it was because my dad was making some type of advance towards the woman, which I will completely debunk because my dad is not that person. He’s not perfect, but not someone that would do this to this extreme.”

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    The victim, 62-year-old Brian Diguglielmo, had served as a combat medic and tactical communications expert

    Smiling Army veteran and family, prior to the disturbing Walmart parking lot dispute and tragic end.

    Image credits: WPLG Local 10/YouTube

    A native of Hammonton, New Jersey, Diguglielmo was a father of three. He served as a combat nurse, combat medic, and tactical communications expert, according to his Facebook profile.

    Screenshot of social media comment: 'There is not enough going on in the clip. What happened before.' regarding the Walmart parking lot video dispute.

    Screenshot of social media comment discussing the Walmart parking lot dispute ruling, mentioning judge and woman's actions.

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    “He was a Christian man and a very good person and would not hurt anyone,” his sister told CBS News Miami.

    She called the incident “just heartbreaking,” noting that Diguglielmo had an identical twin who passed away years ago.

    Army veteran in Eagles jersey, smiling, before the disturbing Walmart parking lot incident and horrific end.

    Image credits: Bart DiGuglielmo/Facebook

    An investigation into the case is ongoing, with detectives reviewing footage to determine whether criminal charges will be filed against the woman.

    Detectives confirmed that the woman was detained for questioning and is cooperating with the investigation.

    The story follows the arrest of a Florida couple over a brutal parking-lot attack on a mother

    Blurry image of an Army veteran and a woman in a Walmart parking lot before a furious dispute.

    Image credits: WPLG Local 10/YouTube

    The case comes after a Florida couple was arrested for physically attacking a mother in a parking lot shortly after she smacked her child to discipline him.

    The mother told police that her 4-year-old son had misbehaved and spat in her face before she scolded him and smacked him in the mouth and torso.

    Walmart Parking Lot Video comment asking about a weapon during a furious dispute with a woman.

    Walmart Parking Lot Video comment advising against approaching someone pointing a weapon during a furious dispute.

    She was then confronted by 66-year-old Terry Williams, who questioned the mother’s behavior and falsely claimed to work for the Florida Department of Children and Families.

    Disturbing Walmart Parking Lot Video shows an Army veteran on the ground after a furious dispute with a woman.

    Image credits: WPLG Local 10/YouTube

    The situation allegedly escalated when Terry’s wife, 63-year-old Mary Williams, became aggressive toward the mother over the way she had treated the child.

    When the mother tried to move Mary out of the way, the 63-year-old allegedly began scratching and choking her. Terry allegedly joined the attack, grabbing the mother’s shirt and pulling her hair.

    The Florida couple was arrested on battery charges after attacking the mother over how she had treated her son

    Horrific end for an Army veteran in a Walmart Parking Lot Video after a furious dispute with a woman.

    Image credits: WPLG Local 10/YouTube

    Police confirmed that the mother’s body showed signs of a beating. A witness in the parking lot told authorities that she saw Mary and Terry scratching the woman.

    The mother alleged that, in addition to the physical attack, Mary turned off her car and took the keys to prevent her from leaving.

    Terry was arrested on a battery charge at the Broward County Main Jail and was released after posting a $2,500 bond. Meanwhile, his wife was arrested on battery and burglary charges and was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

    When Local 10 News reporter Samiar Nefzi approached Terry after he left the jail, the man claimed that “nothing” had happened.

    People reacted to the woman’s fatal attack on Bart Diguglielmo

    Walmart Parking Lot Video comment stating no aggression from the Army veteran during the furious dispute.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing the Walmart parking lot video, advising to walk away if a firearm is pointed at you.

    Screenshot of a comment urging caution when judging the Walmart parking lot video without all evidence.

    Screenshot of a comment about the Walmart parking lot video, emphasizing de-escalation when confronted by a firearm.

    Screenshot of a comment questioning the appropriateness of drawing a weapon in the Walmart parking lot video incident.

    Screenshot of a comment asking if one can harm someone for taking three steps towards them after the Walmart parking lot video.

    A comment debating the Walmart parking lot video, questioning motivation to approach someone pointing a gun.

    A comment on the Walmart parking lot video, stating she wasn't in fear and wouldn't vote guilty based on footage.

    A comment discussing the Walmart parking lot video, considering charges based on escalation or self-defense.

    A comment on the Walmart parking lot video, suggesting clearance if one had a chance to walk away from a gun.

    A comment analyzing the Walmart parking lot video, stating it doesn't look like self-defense without full context.

     

     

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    neymar2337 avatar
    Gregory
    Gregory
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The black community will defend her no matter what the evidence shows.

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    neymar2337 avatar
    Gregory
    Gregory
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The black community will defend her no matter what the evidence shows.

    1
    1point
    reply
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