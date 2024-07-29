Flight Canceled After Steward Has Epic Meltdown Over Blanket Requests

ADVERTISEMENT

“Go back to your seat now! Or you’re getting off,” shouted a flight supervisor of a recently canceled Air Canada flight after one passenger was seen stepping up to defend another from the employee’s verbal assault in a viral clip recorded moments before take-off.

The altercation occurred after a passenger asked an attendant for a blanket because of excessive air conditioning, leading to a discussion not seen on camera that caused said employee to call for her supervisor.

Highlights An Air Canada flight to Morocco was canceled after a passenger's request for a blanket led to a heated altercation.

The flight supervisor lost her temper and called for the removal of the 'unruly' passenger, prompting other passengers to leave in solidarity.

Air Canada has since rescheduled the flight and offered the passengers monetary compensation for their troubles.

“I don’t want no bullying against my crew!” she demanded while continuing to argue with different passengers who continued to raise their voices while recording, making the employee nervous. “Turn off your phone!” she says multiple times.

RELATED:

Air Canada is forced to cancel a flight to Morocco after a fight erupts between passengers and a flight attendant over a “blanket”

Share icon

Image credits: Ankush sharma

The video was recorded aboard the AC73 Air Canada flight to Morocco on July 26, 2024, and it depicts a flight supervisor losing her cool while dealing with the travelers, culminating in her leaving the cabin to ask the pilot and security to remove the “unruly” passenger.

Far from acquiescing to her request, the company was forced to ultimately cancel the flight due to the rest of the passengers also leaving the plane in support of the person who asked for the blanket.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are taking this incident very seriously. It is under review, and we will take appropriate action,” said a spokesperson of Air Canada after being reached out to about the incident by CTV News. “We apologize to our customers and deeply regret that their experience today fell far short of what they have come to expect when flying with Air Canada.”

The company also confirmed that the flight was rescheduled for July 28, 2024, departing from Casablanca to Montreal with a completely different crew.

Studies confirm that temperatures in planes are kept low to avoid people fainting, making blankets all but a necessity for certain passengers

Share icon

Image credits: Ankush sharma

Air Canada flight canceled after employee went on a crazy power trip over people asking for blankets due to the cold atmosphere in the plane… pic.twitter.com/faGUPtu5O1 — Ankush sharma (@Aku_700) July 28, 2024

Blankets have become sought-after in planes due to in-flight temperatures. While airlines reserve the right to prohibit certain items from being brought on board, blankets and pillows are generally accepted.

But why are planes so cold? Why don’t they make use of air conditioning?

ADVERTISEMENT

Turns out there’s a health reason behind the low temperatures. The American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM International) conducted a study linking the incidence of passengers fainting while in the air and the cabin’s temperature.

They found out that the ability of the body to receive oxygen is hampered by high-pressure environments, and warm temperatures accelerate this effect, which is why thermostat control is reserved for the crew and pilot.

Planes’ cabins are usually kept at 22ºC on average, which might be warm enough in more active environments, but in one where people are sitting for long periods of time, it might not be enough for some passengers’ comfort.

The International Air Transport Association has warned against rising flight disturbances, including verbal abuse and intoxication, since 2021

Share icon

Image credits: Pexels/ Natã Romualdo

An increase in ticket prices coupled with a reduction in seat spaces, plus the effects of post-pandemic stress and economic inflation on people’s mood, are cited as being among the chief reasons for a consistent increase in “notable flight disturbances,” according to a report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA.)

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the document, there has been a 61% increase in incidents between crew members and passengers since 2021, with the main causes being non-compliance, verbal abuse, and intoxication.

“The increasing trend of unruly passenger incidents is worrying. Passengers and crew are entitled to a safe and hassle-free experience on board. For that, passengers must comply with crew instructions,” explains Conrad Clifford, IATA’s deputy director general.

“While our professional crews are well trained to manage unruly passenger scenarios, it is unacceptable that rules in place for everyone’s safety are disobeyed by a small but persistent minority of passengers. There is no excuse for not following the instructions of the crew,” he added.

Upon watching the clip, many viewers confessed to having noted an increase in altercations between passengers and attendants recently after having seen similar recordings on social media

Share icon

Image credits: Pexels/Airborne YVR

“Something really strange has been happening up in the air for the last couple of years,” observed one user. “Maybe it’s social media and it’s being exposed more, but man it seems like people are losing their minds on airplanes. It’s weird.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Air travel has become a total hassle from start to finish. Unless absolutely necessary I avoid flying on commercial airlines now,” remarked one viewer.

“I saw some strange stuff during my bus travels throughout the eastern US in the early ’70s, but I never saw anything remotely approaching what’s going on with today’s airlines,” observed another.

Share icon

Image credits: Pexels/David Vincent Villavicencio

At the same time, some netizens pointed the finger at what they consider to be questionable hiring practices at airlines.

“Someone said here last week that the U.S.P.S. has completely eliminated their ‘reading and writing’ requirements for employment. Makes sense because I often receive mail not addressed to me. And when I visit the U.S.P.S. office, they are on their phones, and seem to have a high turn-over rate,” shared one user.

“Just another AirCanada DEI hire. The worst part is their union contract states they cannot be held responsible for their actions.Therefore, she’ll just get a slap on the wrist,” remarked another.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Air travel has become a total hassle,” said one user as others criticized the attendant’s behavior

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon