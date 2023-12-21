ADVERTISEMENT

Going to the gym can be super stressful, especially when you’re just starting out. It feels like you’re messing up every exercise, you don’t know how to mount the machines properly, everyone’s looking at you… It’s horrible, I know.

The truth is, people in the gym seldom care about what you’re doing. Besides the rare bad apples that Noah Bermudez collects and exposes to his followers, like these two girls making fun of a guy’s totally valid exercises by pointing at him, copying what he’s doing and laughing. You know, just textbook bully stuff.

Noah frequently makes content taking down gym influencers being entitled, creepy, or just bullies overall

“Yesterday I made a video about these two girls that were pointing and mocking a guy in their gym that was just trying to work out”

“They set up their whole tripod just pointing at him, laughing, and copying his workout because it looked goofy. Didn’t really like that, I found that kind of cringe so I made a video on it and it did so well that they took down the original video.”

“I was done there, I was not going to make another video. That was until they sent me a DM”

“They just wanted to let me know that it wasn’t bullying. In fact, they said they were playfully indicating with their fingers that they were copying his workout and they weren’t bullying him, they just found it amusing. Back when I used to get made fun of, people would say a lot of stuff and I’d always question ‘Why?’ And they would say ‘It’s not bullying, you know, it’s just funny.’ Oh, it’s for your amusement, making fun of me. It makes everything 10 times better.”

“Anyways, they just asked for me to take down the video and I responded with what any intelligent man would respond with”

“‘I can’t breathe when you’re not there. The town of Yapsville needs their mayor back.’ Even tried to get their friends to ask me to take down the video. Buddy, it’s not happening. ‘Help, there’s a bomb strapped to my chest. It’s about to explode at any minute. What do I do?'”

“I recently made a video about these two girls that were bullying and mocking a guy in their gym that was just trying to work out”

“They sent me a DM telling me to take down the video, I responded with what any intelligent, handsome man would respond with and that was: ‘I can’t breathe when you’re not there. The town of Yapsville needs their mayor back.’ I have good news and I have bad news about this whole situation. The good news is, this guy sent me a DM, he’s friends with the manager and they got kicked out of the gym. Bad news is, after hearing this, I pooped my pants out of pure excitement and I have no one to change my diaper. Does anyone wanna do that? Mason? You wanna change my diaper?”

The two women have since deleted the original video but have not issued any public apology

This may sound a bit silly, but the video is not for the faint of heart. Looking at people just having a riot, while pointing, miming, and just breaking down in laughter at a dude who is doing *checks notes* hip stretches? It’s a time capsule of a throwback to the school years, where most bullying happens, so people who’ve experienced it firsthand will know what I mean.

None of the exercises are “weird”, none of what he is doing is “weird” in the slightest, he’s just focused on his workout. It really makes you think “Hey fellas, is exercising in the gym weird?”

But you probably already know all of that. What we’re really here for is what happened when the video went viral with Noah’s help.

According to Noah’s socials, he’s a videographer and editor, and you can find a lot of his long and short-form content on his YouTube. Across his shorter videos, you’ll find a bunch of videos like the one we’ve got today, of him pointing out various entitled, creepy, and generally insensitive-to-the-point-of-stupid people.

Today’s video is no different. It popped off on TikTok with the original takedown of the bullies getting over 5.3M views and Noah showing off excuses they sent to him and requests to take down the former video getting 7.3M total. Although these videos were big on TikTok, reels on Noah’s Instagram page have netted him from 15 to 18M views at a time. Just goes to show you that people are there for satisfying content made against gym bullies.

After shamelessly pointing and laughing at an innocent guy as if he was working out in full clown makeup and getting blasted online after people saw Noah’s video, the pair took down the original video, which would have been enough for Noah. He would have stopped there and made no more updates and they would probably have just faded into obscurity.

They just had to follow up with him and ask him to remove that video. Instead of doing so, Noah made another video, showing their message to the world. In the message they excuse themselves as “playfully indicating” with their fingers and downplay the fact that there was any bullying in the video at all.

Many comments on the video pointed out that the girls downplaying what they did like that is pretty much textbook gaslighting as they are trying to create a certain false narrative that what every viewer of the original video saw wasn’t really what they saw.

Instead of making a sensible reply (not that there was one necessary), Noah sent a nonsense voice message, indirectly calling Debbs a yapper – someone who talks a lot (yaps) with little to no substance.

Finally, Noah shared a third video, with an amazing conclusion to this story: the video was so viral that it reached a guy who used to work at the gym and thus knows the manager, leading to the pair getting banned from the gym!

Good riddance and good luck finding another gym to be awful in! Just in case you’d like to keep updated with whether the women will ever post an update video, you can just find Berna and Debbs on TikTok.

Now, if you’re unfortunately dealing with a gym bully, but don’t have a platform as big as Noah’s, there’s a couple of things you can do, at least according to Megafied Fitness.

You may try dealing with your bully yourself, either by ignoring them or standing up to them by making sure that you’re not going to let awful remarks fly. Alternatively, you can get the gym’s trainers or management involved, asking them to do something about your bully’s behavior.

If management doesn’t give a lick, perhaps it’s best to look for a less toxic place to work out or do like Noah and make sure that everyone knows about their behavior. Most importantly, don’t doubt yourself. You’re in the gym for a reason – bettering yourself – and no one has the right to talk down to you, no matter your experience or progress.

Noah’s saga has gained 16.8M views across three videos, with the most popular second video getting over 1.1M likes. What did you think of the videos? Have you dealt with a gym bully or creep yourself? Let us know down below.

