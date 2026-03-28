ADVERTISEMENT

Two people meet, go on a few dates and fall in love. How we wish it were that simple. In reality, most of us encounter our fair share of frogs before we finally find the one.

While some first dates do lead to long-term relationships, or even friendships, many flop before the first course can arrive. Maybe he or she spends the whole evening talking about their ex, themselves, or nothing at all. Maybe they order for you without asking, or they're rude to the waiter. Whatever it is, you say your goodbyes, and keep it moving.

Then there are first dates so bad that you consider deleting all the apps forever. Like the one where his wife rocked up, another where he brought his ex along, and another where she found her 18-year-old self sat across from a man wearing a toupee. We wish we were making these up but they're true horror stories that have been shared in response to someone asking, "What happened on a first date that made you never talk to them again?"

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of the best worst first date stories that might turn even the softest romantic into a hardened cynic. Close Tinder, sit back and keep scrolling. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Young woman looking uncomfortable and skeptical on a first date, experiencing character-building trauma from a horrible encounter. He accidentally spiked his own drink with ghb

sollilja_g , CastOfThousands/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

20points
POST
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    he said "no self respecting adult uses a backpack". I was sat there with a backpack, a Shaun the sheep backpack 🥲 this was in 2018 and I'm now marrying someone who encourages my fluffy bag collecting

    CLE Report

    16points
    POST
    carolinegannon avatar
    Mabelbabel
    Mabelbabel
    Community Member
    10 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I met a date at a local coffee shop. It was raining and I was using a pink umbrella-normal, ordinary brolly, nice pale pink colour, no cartoons or anything, just a pretty pink colour. Apparently that was childish and immature and did I think I was at Disney world dressing up? And then when I didn't laugh at his "jokes" about my childish umbrella, he complained I had no sense of humour. I'm sure he categorised himself as a nice guy.

    9
    9points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Woman in red dress expressing frustration during a first date conversation with a man outdoors overlooking cityscape I told him I was in the process of finishing my masters and buying a house.. he said “you need to stop both of those. You’ll be living with me and neither are optional”. As he lived on a falling apart boat…

    B Beas , halfpoint-Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    16points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He does not want a woman who might outshine him. Insecure pillock.

    9
    9points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Gone are the days when first dates involved donning your best outfit and heading off to a fancy restaurant. According to a recent survey, 70% of singles in the United States say they would be open to having their first date at a fast-food restaurant.

    Chick-fil-A came out as the top first-date pick when it comes to casual dining, with 1 in 5 of the 1,500 singles polled giving it the nod. Raising Cane’s and In-N-Out Burger tied for second, while Culver’s and Pizza Hut took fourth and fifth place respectively.

    The Dating.com survey also found that 52% of surveyed singles prioritize vibes over cost when it comes to planning first dates.

    "First date expectations are shifting, and singles no longer see price as the primary indicator of a good date," notes the site. "A slim majority of singles think a successful date is more about having a good time than being wined and dined."
    #4

    Couple experiencing a tense moment on a first date, highlighting the theme of first dates and character-building trauma. He asked me why I still got check up for cancer i used to have and told me that if we went further into the relationship i wouldn’t be allowed to get my routine check ups anymore.

    Chelsea , zamrznutitonovi/Envato (no the actual photo) Report

    16points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A woman looking shocked and confused during a tense conversation on a first date outside by a brick wall. We went to a restaurant and I knew the owner well. He claimed to own the restaurant…I called the owner in front of him to ask him if he sold it to the guy. He laughed and said no, he just does kitchen duty.

    Cocho94 , Mix-Tape/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    15points
    POST
    biddy_98 avatar
    Nota Robot
    Nota Robot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not a burn so much as a cremation.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #6

    Young woman with floral top smiling thoughtfully, representing first dates and character-building trauma experiences. His wife showed up.

    yotylah32 , DC_Studio/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    15points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, that would do it! 🙄🤦🏼‍♀️

    0
    0points
    reply

    A separate study, conducted by Daisi Brand and colleagues from the University of Georgia, reveals that the location of first dates doesn't play too much of a role in whether the date is a success or a failure.

    "They found that unappealing spaces could foster just as much closeness as inviting ones," reports the British Psychological Society (BPS).

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In order to come to that conclusion, the researchers organised 201 undergraduate students into pairs who then took part in a 45-minute conversation task. They had to answer of personal questions that were designed to encourage self-disclosure, intimacy, and closeness.

    "Half held this conversation in an 'appealing' room featuring warm lighting, art, plants, and a lavender scent, while the other half sat in a cramped office space with harsh lighting and clutter," explains BPS.
    #7

    Person holding a single fry with a bite and ketchup, illustrating first dates so horrible they build character trauma. He said we were just going out for drinks. Then he casually ordered chicken with French fries—for himself. He kept asking me if I wanted some, and I kept saying no because I wasn’t hungry. After insisting multiple times, he finally convinced me to take ONE single French fry… so I did. And then he asked me to pay HALF of his meal… for that ONE French fry.

    QueenEJ99 , towfiqu_barbhuyia/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    15points
    POST
    olmsteadkat avatar
    OlmsteadKat
    OlmsteadKat
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like that was his plan all along. He was trying to get a cheap meal.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    A woman covering her face in distress on a first date with a man at a dimly lit bar, showing first date trauma. Tried to kiss me at the end (I pulled away as wasn’t feeling it) he laughed ominously and said “you’re kidding yourself if you think you have a choice”… bruh, ran tf away & never looked back

    Rachandrach , guyswhoshoot/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    15points
    POST
    biddy_98 avatar
    Nota Robot
    Nota Robot
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope his next potential victims had the same presence of mind.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    He spoke full volume in the movie theatre, it was embarrassing

    Steph Report

    15points
    POST
    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So many people have either forgotten or never learned movie etiquette.

    6
    6points
    reply
    View more comments

    The participants were later separated and asked to rate their experience. They were also given time to swap contact details if they so wished. A month later, the researchers followed up with another survey to see which "couples" had maintained contact and how much they still wanted to see each other.

    "Around 75% of participants failed to swap contact information — and, at the 30 day follow-up, only 19% had been in contact and only 13% had interacted in person," reports BPS. "Even fewer had developed a friendship or romantic relationship with their conversational partner (8%), though 43% expressed a desire to get closer."
    #10

    Man with tattoos holding coffee cup and smiling by window in cafe, illustrating first dates character-building trauma stories. He made me pay and then he kept the change

    🌙ordin , paulaphoto/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    14points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Theft. That is called theft. Which is a dating no no for me.

    5
    5points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Young woman looking uneasy on a first date at a restaurant with colorful lighting, experiencing character-building trauma. He joked abt kidnapping me every 10 mins

    Anouk.kln77 , guyswhoshoot/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    14points
    POST
    View more comments
    #12

    He brought his mother.

    Fiona Maria Miller Report

    14points
    POST
    View more comments

    Interestingly, the results of the initial survey were similar regardless of the feel of the room. "Being in an appealing space didn't affect initial enjoyment, feelings of closeness, romantic interest, or desire to keep in touch compared to the unappealing space," BPS reported.

    However, the follow-up survey found that almost twice as many participants from the appealing room said they wanted to get closer to their partner than from the unappealing room. And more of those from the unpleasant room reported not wanting to get closer after the experience.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    A tense first date between a man and woman in a dimly lit restaurant, showing uncomfortable body language. Genuinely hated when i broke eye contact, he’d clench his fist and make a grr noise or huff whenever i looked away. We were at dinner and this is the first time i met him.

    Grace , partidomiguelangel/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    14points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That would have only gotten worse over time. Controlling cockwomble.

    8
    8points
    reply
    View more comments
    #14

    Brought his parents along without even telling me. He was 26.

    Meganx Report

    14points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually, he was six...emotionally.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Young woman looking reflective on a city street at night, illustrating first dates so horrible they shape character trauma. Told me he was still in love with his ex and I looked like her. I just had to cut my hair.I climbed out the bathroom window because he walked me to the bathroom because he was scared I was going ran out on him.I even faked having my period because he wanted to take my bag.

    Castiel , YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    14points
    POST
    michelejrogers avatar
    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That should have been reported to the police

    8
    8points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "The findings suggest that while surroundings do matter, the quality of interactions and chemistry between people may be a more significant driver, and that open conversations can foster intimacy even in non-ideal settings," the site notes, adding that it's probably still wise to choose a pleasant location for a first date.

    A Top10.com survey found that more than 65% of people felt voted a restaurant as their ideal first date location. Movies and live entertainment took second place, while watching a sports event, hitting the bar, and chilling at home ranked much lower on the list.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Young man making a funny face outdoors, representing awkward moments from first dates with character-building trauma. he licked my eye makeup off

    🌻Regina Phalange🌻 , Mix-Tape/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    14points
    POST
    View more comments
    #17

    Two people having a tense conversation at a café, capturing the essence of first dates so horrible they build character trauma. he was counting my calories for me

    saammy.wiilkinson , Mix-Tape/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    14points
    POST
    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aw ƒuck naw!

    3
    3points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    “oh so you just babysit kids all day” - I’m a primary school teacher.

    sertraline100mgs Report

    13points
    POST
    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, let’s see how long he lasted in a room with 30 kids.

    7
    7points
    reply
    View more comments
    #19

    Woman with curly hair covering her face in embarrassment during a first date, showing first dates so horrible symbolism. brought his ex bc he wanted to "compare the dates between me and her " he sat her at a different table and went back n forth between us 😭😭 i left like ten mins later

    Maddie Report

    13points
    POST
    View more comments
    #20

    Man in white shirt with finger to lips signaling silence, reflecting on first dates so horrible they build character trauma. He literally shushed me. Put a finger to my mouth and said shh I’m talking now LMAOO

    Mia , Eyecan2/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    13points
    POST
    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s a good way to lose a hand.

    11
    11points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Smiling man sitting in car door opening the vehicle, representing first dates so horrible they should count as character-building trauma. showed up to pick me up without asking for an address..

    lauryn , Prostock-studio/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    12points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Kissed me all over my face but his breath stunk so my face smelt like tonsil stones and I had to drive home for an hour

    jay Report

    12points
    POST
    markalexander avatar
    Mark Alexander
    Mark Alexander
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can stop that. Even if it takes a strategic punch.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #23

    He whistled and clicked at a waitress for her attention, didn't speak to her and just pointed. I left and gave her a twenty

    prxttylittlefire Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    He said “I know, I stalked your moms Facebook”

    Miranda Report

    12points
    POST
    #25

    Young woman with long dark hair, looking frustrated during a first date experience in a modern cafe setting. He used the fork from the table to scratch his back… literally took the fork and put it inside his shirt to scratch his back. Then used it to eat when the food came.

    b , macniak/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    12points
    POST
    glenellyn2 avatar
    Glen Ellyn
    Glen Ellyn
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yuck! 😬 You can do it at home, if you want. But doing it in a restaurant...NO. Effen NO! 🤢

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Complained about my car..that he didn’t even get in. We met at the restaurant and he DOGGED me for driving a jeep grand Cherokee..ig cuz he was a mechanic but like she’s been good to me and I love it

    its.kayyylaaa Report

    12points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Young woman experiencing awkward emotions on a first date in a cafe, highlighting first dates character-building trauma moments. Told me that no one would hear me scream from his basement flat 🙃. I married a woman.

    blue30097 , Mix-Tape/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    12points
    POST
    #28

    he kept asking why I didn’t want him to pick me up, then he mentioned how he can memorize my license plate and put a tracker on my car… he’s a cop

    Stephaniecantarero Report

    12points
    POST
    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mother-in-law was an attorney practicing criminal and family law. She dealt with cops while practicing in both areas. She did not have a very high opinion. A young attorney became engaged to a cop. My mother-in-law told her when (not if), she divorced him, she would represent her for free.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #29

    said he „forgot“ his wallet and would send me the money after (which he never did) and still had the audacity to ask me out on a second date I replied „do I have to pay for this one too“

    anissavoir Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    she stole my shoes cuz her ex wanted them for his collection

    simplysamythings Report

    11points
    POST
    #31

    He ordered the same meal as me and then looked at me and said my mom usually orders for me…

    lexguarascii Report

    11points
    POST
    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Again. There I would be. Slumped over dëad. From laughter.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #32

    He was in FaceTime with his friend all the time while driving flexing he got girl next too him

    REEM Report

    11points
    POST
    sindhuja avatar
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can someone translate this please?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    He talked about putting hands on women when necessary. I gave him this look and He said “I’m joking “. I KNEW HE WASN’T

    . Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    He kept leaving the table to go the bathroom every 15 minutes, turns out he was "skiing".

    venusingeminiphoto Report

    10points
    POST
    mwolrules avatar
    Spellflinger
    Spellflinger
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Had to look this one up - he was snorting coke in the bathroom

    9
    9points
    reply
    View more comments
    #35

    Young woman in a green top with a concerned expression, representing first dates so horrible they cause character-building trauma He mentioned he was living with his ex during the date and kept asking about my living situation... No you're not moving in. Next!

    LA87 , DragonImages/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Said “I love you” within 30 minutes dinner date.

    Joe Report

    10points
    POST
    View more comments
    #37

    he talked about me meeting his parents the next day and started discussing kids names for when we would start trying next year…i’d met this man ONCE

    izzie <3 Report

    10points
    POST
    carolyn_22 avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...he's been watching you for awhile 😶

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    i went on a first date with a guy and he took me to where i worked to eat so he could use my employee discount

    Emmy Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    We went to a steakhouse and he asked me to cut his steak in bite size pieces for him.

    Ally Report

    10points
    POST
    #40

    I ordered a mushroom Swiss burger (With extra mushrooms). When the food came, he SCOOPED all the mushrooms off and ate them and said “ I did that because I didn’t think you liked mushrooms” WHY would I order a mushroom burger than.. 🤐 I left

    Tee Report

    10points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If be ordering extra mushrooms for both me and my date. Everyone likes mushrooms. Some people think they do not, but hey are wrong and just require the opportunity to discover the truth. Btw, you have to like mushrooms if we were to date.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #41

    Asked me to clip his toenails because his mommy did it. He had to go see his mom every single day. We got there and he asked how she slept and she said “aw baby you know I can’t sleep without you”.

    P Report

    10points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Woman taking a mirror selfie in a modern room, showcasing outfit and large bag, illustrating first dates character-building trauma. Had Sydney Sweeney as his lock screen

    Kay , sydney_sweeney Report

    9points
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    9 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the problem was what?

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #43

    Young girl with a thoughtful expression, illustrating the theme of character-building trauma on first dates. Told me I had eyes like Madeleine McCann

    Natasha Westwood , Netflix Report

    9points
    POST
    #44

    Young couple on a first date looking uncomfortable and upset, highlighting first dates so horrible they feel like trauma. They talked about their ex all the time, even I ended up missing the dude. It was emotional.

    Ugly bloke , Prostock-studio/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    9points
    POST
    carolyn_22 avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They aren't ready to date.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #45

    He brought up pictures of his ex and told me “you kind of look like her” he walked me to my car after I made an excuse to leave and tried to hug me bye. I literally stopped him to shake his hand and told him it was nice to meet him and thank you for everything but he would never see me again😂 saw him years later out and he asked me “didn’t we go on a date before?” I told him I didn’t know him and went on about my night.

    Allie Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    She had an AI picture of what our babies would look like

    Pat Report

    9points
    POST
    #47

    we went to an arcade and he wouldn't let me play any games...he played on his own

    Soph Report

    9points
    POST
    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "LET" ??????? Excuse me?

    5
    5points
    reply
    #48

    He wanted me to feed him

    𝒜 Report

    9points
    POST
    #49

    He took me to a steakhouse. Mind you I’m vegetarian and had told him

    Ab Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    we went to get ice cream , he said he didn't want one, then pretended to be talking on the phone when it was time to pay , then he ate my ice cream

    emma Report

    9points
    POST
    #51

    Young woman looking thoughtful and uncomfortable during a first date, illustrating first dates so horrible they build character trauma. Told me his mum still puts his socks on for him sometimes (he was 23)

    Lauren Tuhill , guyswhoshoot/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    9points
    POST
    #52

    When i ordered a hot chocolate and the barista asked if i wanted whipped cream and he said “no we are saving that for later”.

    Jen Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Genuinely said I love you then cried when I laughed at him

    Cheeseburger Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Man trying on a hairpiece while a woman adjusts it, illustrating a first date with character-building trauma moments. He had a toupee. I was 18.

    Vincent , Unai82/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    8points
    POST
    carolinegannon avatar
    Mabelbabel
    Mabelbabel
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If he was 30+ and trying to look younger, that's just creepy. If he was 18-23ish, and was worried about being bald at such a young age, then its entirely different. But most men look far better just shaving it off.

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #55

    Said his dad was on trial for attempting to end his step mom (with an axe) and everyone thinks he’s going to end up like his dad but he knows he’s not because when he got in a fight with his ex he could have reached for a knife but chose not to.

    Jess Report

    8points
    POST
    carolyn_22 avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But he thought about it 🤔

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Told me he had a female cadaver under his bed- he was completely serious.

    sophie williamson Report

    8points
    POST
    #57

    Took me to the zoo but he had one free ticket so said ‘you pay for yours as I’ve got a free ticket’

    Nicola Haynes Report

    8points
    POST
    carolyn_22 avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Golden if it was a buy one get one...

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    He picked a Mexican restaurant and ordered chicken nuggets

    Laura Report

    8points
    POST
    carolyn_22 avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe it was because he knew they liked mexican food.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    #59

    Said he has another date with someone else next day and he will let me know.. he picked me and I picked someone else lol

    RAM🖤NA Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Burped in my face in a restaurant

    iris Report

    8points
    POST
    #61

    Opened my fridge and made comments on everything in there

    Miki Obana Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    “You can hobby around with your camera I will provide” I was a full time professional photographer and paying my bills with it.

    Mini Maxi Report

    8points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is this desire to have someone dependent upon you?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #63

    He took my phone from me and didn’t want to give it back because someone texted me and I decided to answered. This happened after 4hours together and I answered in 30 seconds and locked my phone. Never saw him again.

    Ainhoita Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    asked for my salary 5 minutes into the date

    Rafa. Report

    8points
    POST
    #65

    sang love story by Taylor Swift in a full restaurant. very loudly. he didn't know how to sing....

    Lar Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    He said deodorant was an advertising scam

    Claire och Noel Report

    8points
    POST
    #67

    He referred to himself in third person

    Josephine Coyne Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    We ordered food at a restaurant and he ordered A LOT of expensive foods and several drinks. Afterwards he told me that “I don’t have enough money with me, so you’re gonna need to pay…”

    lara-kammerer Report

    8points
    POST
    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Should have paid for her own meal and left.

    5
    5points
    reply
    #69

    "Wow you look like a younger version of my mom in person, that's perfect." Left before the hostess even asked us "how many"

    Nugget Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    he went through my phone for a good 10 minutes

    aichaa_025 Report

    8points
    POST
    michelejrogers avatar
    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why did u give him ur phone and unlock for him??

    10
    10points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Took me to a concert and as we were waiting in the line to be let in a group of 3 girls walked by, he turned to me and goes “if I wasn’t with you right now, non of these girls would be safe in here.”

    nessaa_2824 Report

    8points
    POST
    carolyn_22 avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would you sacrifice your safety and stay to save all the other girls?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #72

    Young woman in a floral dress smiling on a first date outdoors, capturing a moment of dating and character-building trauma. He asked me where HIS flowers were

    angieeepants , nd3000/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    7points
    POST
    #73

    He had a matress protector as a duvet.

    Hannah Report

    7points
    POST
    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't even know how that would work

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    when I went to pull out my chair he thought it was for him and went to sit down.

    yourmomshouse Report

    7points
    POST
    #75

    He was so small that I thought he was a child walking towards me

    ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) Report

    7points
    POST
    carolyn_22 avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am 5'9" and trying to date has been tricky. I was talking to a guy had 5'10" on profile. He joked he would just wear cowboy boots if I wore hills. He shows up in boots and is still shorter than me in flats. Don't lie guys. It is an automatic nope if you lie from the start.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #76

    he took me to meet his ex

    alith Report

    7points
    POST
    #77

    Asked to look at their ex on my facebook

    P O P S Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Dark brown leather shoe with laces against a white background, symbolizing first dates so horrible they build character trauma. He was wearing these shoes

    Raluca Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    #79

    picked me up and made me pay for gas lol

    yuuuki Report

    7points
    POST
    #80

    Told me he needed to run into the shops to pick something up. Turns out I waited in the car while he had his teeth whitened

    leeleesob Report

    7points
    POST
    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like he just needed a ride

    0
    0points
    reply
    #81

    He had long nails

    helloworld22.2 Report

    7points
    POST
    sindhuja avatar
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends on how long they were. I cannot think of a valid reason men cannot have long nails if women can have them. But if they were long enough to be claws, then nope.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Told me it was his and his ex’s favorite restaurant and she was our server

    Carrie Spencer Report

    7points
    POST
    #83

    Said he was going to take me out for dinner. We went to McDonalds and I was only allowed to pick something from the €1 board.

    yaraclement Report

    7points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey big spender! Seriously though, some people might not have much money, and can only afford to do such things.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #84

    He told me he doesn’t like toothpaste,perfumes,soaps etch and only washes himself with water .

    Georgia Report

    7points
    POST
    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aaaannnddd now I will wash my hands of you. With soap.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    Young couple smiling and discussing on a mobile phone during a first date, capturing dating experiences and character building trauma. showed me a capcut edit of himself

    🕸️ , ShiftDrive/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    Said jalen hurts is so hot with a smirk on her face

    James Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    #87

    freestyle rapped to me.

    izzy Report

    6points
    POST
    #88

    Wore skinny jeans… like very tight skinny jeans

    Pinkie Report

    6points
    POST
    carolyn_22 avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is their style, nothing wrong with that.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #89

    He ordered spicy food while I order the regular one turned to ask the server for a napkin and when I turned back I saw him eating already and TF he ate my order while I had to suffer after eating his. Took me three days to finally recover from stomachache and ghosted him.

    Little_Phoenix Report

    6points
    POST
    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why did you eat a meal you didn’t want?!?!

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    He played the instrumental version of Kanye west and rapped the whole album to me not breaking eye contact

    Phoenix Taylor Report

    6points
    POST
    #91

    he took me to all you can eat wings on a Monday night and proceeded to eat 36 wings

    AP Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #92

    he asked me to get coffee and we went and got gas station coffee… and he made me pay for my $1.25 coffee….

    paisleeeyyyyy Report

    6points
    POST
    #93

    He said : « can u please stop talking it’s my turn now »

    Itsmegs Report

    6points
    POST
    carolinegannon avatar
    Mabelbabel
    Mabelbabel
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one needs more context. If the poster had been talking continously for a very long time and not actually having a two-way conversation, then that's a polite but assertive way to attempt to cut off the other's monologue.

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    Person standing barefoot in plaid pajama pants on hardwood floor near a rug, symbolizing first dates horrible moments. He was standing like this

    alexx Report

    6points
    POST
    carolyn_22 avatar
    Fuket
    Fuket
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's like Jerry on Seinfeld nitpicking on some of these.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #95

    Man with a beard smiling outdoors, representing first dates so horrible they should count as character-building trauma. Told me he liked the shape of my skull…

    Cals , FabrikaPhoto/Envato (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #96

    Kept asking random people with dogs if their dog was named josh

    thelivay Report

    5points
    POST
    #97

    I ate oxtails and she had a problem with that.

    ☪️ 🕋 Report

    5points
    POST
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Were they still attached to the oxen?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    During a dinner he said “my job is so intense my hands are ruined. I have no finger prints left….I could get away with pretty much any crime”

    Becca 🫧 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #99

    he asked me if i was bulking

    kait Report

    5points
    POST
    #100

    he let me know beforehand that he wont be paying for my food, after we had just ordered, so i got my food takeout and left

    ResinlessBehavior Report

    5points
    POST
    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good for you! I have no problem with splitting the bill on the first date, but all that should be established ahead of time.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #101

    He talked for 45 minutes straight... I fell asleep mid convo😭 woke up and he said "so tomorrow?"

    Jewels Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #102

    he farted at the table...on out first date

    Leigh Report

    5points
    POST
    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean...sometimes it's unavoidable. Everybody farts. Holding it in can hurt (amhik).

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #103

    His ex showed up because they were sharing locations still

    TEYNESE ✨TRAVEL Report

    5points
    POST
    #104

    He asked if I could invest in his business idea

    Sara Cárdenas Report

    5points
    POST
    #105

    First date lasted a weekend, at the end of it he told me he loved me and I needed to delete all my dating apps and asked to go through my phone before I left his apartment so he knew I was “faithful”

    𝑲𝒆𝒏z Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #106

    Told me he was tall , i said how tall? He said he was at least 5"10/5"11 he was 5"3 😳 im 5"9

    Stel.K Report

    4points
    POST
    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Height has never mattered. Lying about it does.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #107

    He ate oxtails with his fingers and kept smacking his lips

    Dejavu Report