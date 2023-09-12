Firefighters Carry Paralyzed Woman For 13 Floors All The While Cracking Jokes And Making Her Laugh

A lot of children dream about being firefighters when they grow up. Their heroic acts and bravery are comparable to those of comic superheroes sans the ridiculous cape. Not only do they battle blazing infernos and rescue people from burning buildings, but also help cats stuck in trees or, in this case, a wheelchair-bound lady stuck on the 31st floor with a broken elevator. Not only did they carry her up 13 floors, but also cracked jokes that definitely made the experience memorable.

Haleigh faced a serious challenge when the elevator in her apartment building broke

Image credits: halrosa

Fort Lauderdale, Florida is full of high-rise apartment buildings that line the skyline. In one of those buildings lives Haleigh Rosa, a former television reporter. Eight years ago, she became paralyzed from the waist down. Haleigh adapted to her new life, persevering through the difficulties. She created a new routine and a comfortable life in her lovely apartment on the 31st floor. For a wheelchair user, a working elevator is essential, so when it broke down, she was faced with a serious challenge.

Due to a water leak that had wreaked havoc on several floors of the apartment building, the elevator broke down, leaving her stuck. Luckily, Fort Lauderdale’s Fire Rescue crew came to her aid and turned this crisis into a fun experience she will remember for a long time.

“They had a water leak in the building and destroyed several floors,” Michael Bloomberg, a captain of the firefighter crew, recalled the incident. “It flooded one of the elevator shafts and made it inoperable, so a few hours later, we get a call for someone who needs to get out of the building and is in a wheelchair.”

Image credits: halrosa

Paralyzed from the waist down, she was stuck on the 31st floor of her building

Image credits: halrosa

Luckily, firemen came to her rescue and carried her for 13 floors!

Image credits: halrosa

Haleigh’s building management recognized that in this situation she would need help – they didn’t want to leave her stuck alone in the apartment. They contacted firefighters in hope they would provide a solution for the problem.

“She was on floor 31, but the only working elevators only took us to floor 44,” explained Bloomberg. “We had a choice of going up 13 floors or going down 21 floors, so we decided to go up 13 floors.” I pant after climbing five floors with my small grocery bag, so that’s definitely no easy feat they faced.

Haleigh decided to document this experience in a video. She is seen smiling and laughing with the firefighters and cracking jokes with good-spirited rescuers. “Are we there yet?” they ask and laugh, and Haleigh lets out an excited “Weee” as she is getting a piggyback ride from one of the firefighters.

All the while cracking jokes and making sure she was comfortable and relaxed during her piggyback ride

Image credits: halrosa

Firefighters Johnny Jones and Chance Davis were the one that carried out the important task of rescuing Haleigh. “We just decided to go up 13 flights,” told Davis. “Me and Johnny each did half. The captain was able to carry Louis Vuitton bags, and we got her up.” Hey, Louis Vuitton bags also deserve a rescue!

When Haleigh finally made it safely out of the building, her relief was palpable. She was grateful to the firefighters who aided her: “They did a great job; I love them.” Not only did they rush to her aid despite there being no fire, but they managed to turn this sad situation into a fond memory she will cherish forever.

The heroic act won hearts all over the internet, with people praising the brave and strong firefighters and wondering what their workout routine is. Firefighters once again proved their commitment to their duty and unwavering dedication to the safety and well-being of their community. Step back, Superman, we have the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crew!

Image credits: Johanna Lazo (not an actual photo)

This incident highlighted the challenges that many individuals with disabilities face in their daily lives. While this story has a happy ending, had the circumstances been different, it could’ve ended tragically. Buildings should have emergency plans for all people – not only those who can easily climb the stairs once they hear an alarm bell.

Building managers in Haleigh’s apartment complex showed a great example of awareness of their residents – they knew her situation and were able to provide information to the rescue service, ensuring she got the help she needed.

And finally, as a society, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that everyone – our friends, family, neighbors and strangers, regardless of their physical abilities, has access to the same opportunities and safety regulations.

Haleigh’s rescue has a happy ending – but what about other people with disabilities?

Image credits: halrosa

Haleigh’s story is beautiful reminder that you can have a good laugh even in the situations when you’re stuck – quite literally. Her smile and attitude certainly made the firefighters’ job easier, and they will remember her for days to come. After all, the best reward for heroes is seeing the people they’ve helped happy and thriving.

Hopefully, this heartwarming story will garner more attention to the problems those with disabilities face every day and call for improved accessibility in buildings. Not only it will improve the quality of life for disabled people, but can also save lives.

Do you have any stories to share about firefighters?

