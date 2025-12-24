Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Can You Get These Song Titles Right?": Guess The 30 Tracks You've Definitely Heard Before
Image showing a music quiz prompt to finish the song title with a focus on guessing popular song titles.
"Can You Get These Song Titles Right?": Guess The 30 Tracks You've Definitely Heard Before

3

25

3

Music not only shapes culture, but also our memories. We, as people, tend to associate strong emotional memories with our favorite songs of the time. So, whether it’s Queen, Nirvana, or Madonna that shaped your formative years, you’re pre-programmed to link your favorite music to your memories. Let’s see if that helps you remember well-known song titles in our quiz!

We’ve collected 30 songs that everyone has heard before, but we’ve also excluded a word from their titles. Your job is to complete them and claim the title of music expert! Ready to begin?

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Man, they got harder at the end for someone who a) doesn't listen to pop on the regular and b) doesn't know who TF Matthew Wilder is 😢

    0
    0points
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only missed one I should have known - didn't recognise Matthew Wilder :(

    0
    0points
    reply
