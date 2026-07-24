“Have You Mastered The Most Common English Sayings?”: Prove It By Finishing 19 Popular Idioms

ADVERTISEMENT

Some English idioms are so familiar that the missing words almost seem to jump out at you. Others are a little trickier, requiring a sharp memory and a strong command of everyday expressions. In this Common English Idioms quiz, you’ll have the opportunity to test how well you know the phrases that native speakers use all the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

How many English idioms do you know? From simple expressions you’ve probably heard for years to ones that might make you pause and think, these 19 questions will challenge your vocabulary and understanding of the English language.

Whether you’re an English learner looking to improve your skills or a language lover who enjoys testing your knowledge, this vocabulary quiz is the perfect way to see how many idioms you can complete correctly. Do you know them all, or will a few tricky phrases catch you off guard?

Get ready to fill in the blanks, trust your memory, and find out if you can score a perfect result. Let’s see how many common English idioms you truly know! 🚀

In case you’ve missed it, check Part 1 here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Image credits: Brett Jordan

ADVERTISEMENT