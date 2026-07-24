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“Have You Mastered The Most Common English Sayings?”: Prove It By Finishing 19 Popular Idioms
A trivia question with a fill-in-the-blank English idiom: Speak of the _____, here she comes now! Test your English sayings.
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“Have You Mastered The Most Common English Sayings?”: Prove It By Finishing 19 Popular Idioms

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Some English idioms are so familiar that the missing words almost seem to jump out at you. Others are a little trickier, requiring a sharp memory and a strong command of everyday expressions. In this Common English Idioms quiz, you’ll have the opportunity to test how well you know the phrases that native speakers use all the time.

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How many English idioms do you know? From simple expressions you’ve probably heard for years to ones that might make you pause and think, these 19 questions will challenge your vocabulary and understanding of the English language.

Whether you’re an English learner looking to improve your skills or a language lover who enjoys testing your knowledge, this vocabulary quiz is the perfect way to see how many idioms you can complete correctly. Do you know them all, or will a few tricky phrases catch you off guard?

Get ready to fill in the blanks, trust your memory, and find out if you can score a perfect result. Let’s see how many common English idioms you truly know! 🚀

In case you’ve missed it, check Part 1 here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Scrabble tiles spelling USE YOUR WORDS. A visual representation of English sayings and popular idioms.

    Image credits: Brett Jordan

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    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

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    What do you think ?
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "pretty penny" was completely new to me. And thanks, Marvin Gaye! 😅

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "pretty penny" was completely new to me. And thanks, Marvin Gaye! 😅

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