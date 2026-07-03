Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Are You As Well Spoken As You Think?”: Finish These 24 English Idioms And Sayings To Prove It
Trivia game with an English idiom to finish: break a ____ for good luck. Test your well-spoken English.
Quizzes
Curiosities

“Are You As Well Spoken As You Think?”: Finish These 24 English Idioms And Sayings To Prove It

5

27

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Some sayings are so deeply woven into everyday conversation that you’ll finish them without a second thought. Others, however, might leave you scratching your head as you try to remember the missing words. From timeless proverbs to well-known idioms and classic English phrases, this ‘Finish the Saying’ quiz will put your memory and general knowledge to the test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you’ve heard these expressions from family, teachers, friends, or in your favorite TV shows and books, the real challenge is seeing just how many you can remember and, therefore, complete correctly.

Think you’ve mastered the most common sayings? With 24 questions ranging from the incredibly easy to the surprisingly tricky, this fun proverb and idiom quiz is a great way to test your knowledge and discover whether you’re a true master of the English language. Let’s get starteeeeed! 🚀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Scrabble tiles spelling out the English idiom STAND YOUR GROUND on a white background, useful for language learning and quizzes.

    Image credits: Brett Jordan

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 24
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 24
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    27

    5

    27

    5

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not bad, but a couple of ambiguous ones -#21 in particular, you could back out, drop out or opt out, I only got the right answer on the fourth attempt.

    3
    3points
    reply
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me too, even in the same order as you. 😅

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I counted three that had alternative idioms if one were more loquacious than is this quiz writer.

    0
    0points
    reply
    moley avatar
    Moley
    Moley
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can chicken out but you can also, as Ace said, opt out and you can also duck out. I'm English and 'Hit the books' may appear in American parlance but not English

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not bad, but a couple of ambiguous ones -#21 in particular, you could back out, drop out or opt out, I only got the right answer on the fourth attempt.

    3
    3points
    reply
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me too, even in the same order as you. 😅

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I counted three that had alternative idioms if one were more loquacious than is this quiz writer.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    moley avatar
    Moley
    Moley
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can chicken out but you can also, as Ace said, opt out and you can also duck out. I'm English and 'Hit the books' may appear in American parlance but not English

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Homepage
    Next in Curiosities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT