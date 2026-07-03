“Are You As Well Spoken As You Think?”: Finish These 24 English Idioms And Sayings To Prove It

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Some sayings are so deeply woven into everyday conversation that you’ll finish them without a second thought. Others, however, might leave you scratching your head as you try to remember the missing words. From timeless proverbs to well-known idioms and classic English phrases, this ‘Finish the Saying’ quiz will put your memory and general knowledge to the test.

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Whether you’ve heard these expressions from family, teachers, friends, or in your favorite TV shows and books, the real challenge is seeing just how many you can remember and, therefore, complete correctly.

Think you’ve mastered the most common sayings? With 24 questions ranging from the incredibly easy to the surprisingly tricky, this fun proverb and idiom quiz is a great way to test your knowledge and discover whether you’re a true master of the English language. Let’s get starteeeeed! 🚀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Brett Jordan