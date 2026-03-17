Woman Finds Out Boyfriend Has Been Filming Her With Secret Camera: “I Completely Froze, I Was Shaking”

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It’s a horrible realization that the person you love is untrustworthy and has been violating your privacy for months and months. And you might not have known they were spying on you if not for a tiny accident.

A distraught woman asked the ‘Am I the Jerk’ community for advice after her relationship started to implode. While cleaning her home, she discovered a hidden camera pointed right at her bed. Scroll down to read what happened when she confronted her long-term boyfriend with the evidence.

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When you move in with your partner, you probably think you already know who they are as a person. This isn’t always the case

This woman opened up online about how her long-term boyfriend has been spying on her with a hidden bedroom camera

Image credits: Alex Green/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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There are lots of different places that someone might hide a camera in your home or hotel room

Image credits: Pixabay/Pexels (not the actual photo)

As Norton warns, cameras can be hidden in various places. Some of the most common ones include walls, outlets, and toys. While you’re manually searching your home or hotel room for camera lenses, also listen for buzzing, feedback, or other sounds that might come from a microphone.

One way to manually check for hidden cameras is to use a flashlight. Carefully run it around the room at eye level and look for small blue or purple reflections that indicate the presence of a camera lens.

Meanwhile, keep an eye out for objects that don’t quite fit in. For instance, some things that might be used to hide cameras include random stuffed animals, alarm clocks, smoke detectors, and picture frames.

Keep in mind that while many cameras might be wireless, others might still be wired. So, don’t look past this possibility.

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In the meantime, search the room for holes and gaps in between the walls, furniture, decor, and fixtures.

And you can test mirrors to check for hidden cameras, too. You can do this by placing your finger against the mirror. “The general rule of thumb is that if there’s a gap, it’s a real mirror; if it looks like your finger and reflection are touching tip to tip, it could be a two-way mirror or masking a hidden camera,” Norton explains.

If you do find a hidden camera, your priority should be your safety. Document the evidence. Cover up the camera, but don’t remove or damage it.

Then, contact the authorities, file a report if a crime has been committed, and if you feel unsafe, leave the area immediately. Furthermore, if you’re staying at a hotel or renting a place, contact the company about the incident.

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Some big relationship red flags that you should be wary of include overly controlling behavior, poor communication, defensiveness, and ignoring your boundaries

Image credits: Keira Burton/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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It’s easy to judge someone for not properly getting to know their significant other before moving in together. However, in some cases, you can’t always spot a person’s red flags. Sometimes, they’re too well hidden.

Broadly speaking, some of the most common red flags in unhealthy relationships that should get your inner alarm bells ringing include:

Controlling behavior

Disrespect

Mistrust

Poor communication

For example, in unhealthy relationships, one person might try to control the other person’s life. They might do this through manipulation, intimidation, etc.

“Sometimes the person may engage in behaviors that seem extremely affectionate and loving. In reality, these actions are designed to keep tabs on the other individual and prevent them from doing things or going places where they are outside of the other person’s control,” Verywell Mind explains.

“Controlling behavior can also involve isolating a person from their friends and family. It can also mean cutting off communication, cutting off access to finances, or making it difficult to leave the situation.”

Controlling individuals can also be extremely possessive and jealous. Meanwhile, something else that unhealthy relationships have in common is a lack of trust. For instance, you might feel like your significant other is hiding things from you. Or you might feel that you have to hide things from them.

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Chronic disrespect should also be a deal-breaker. For example, if your partner is often dismissive of you or ridicules you, your relationship might not be as healthy as you thought it was.

Something else to be wary of is how your partner communicates with you. Proper, open, honest communication forms the foundation of happy and healthy relationships. So, when it’s missing, the entire relationship is in danger.

“This might involve not talking about problems, avoiding difficult issues, expecting the other person to be a mind reader, not listening, getting defensive, or stonewalling in order to avoid confronting problems in the relationship.”

How would you react if you found a camera hidden in your home? What would you do if you found out that it was your long-term partner who hid it to spy on you? Have you ever had your privacy violated like this before? If you feel like opening up, you can share your insights and experiences in the comments.

People were shocked by what they read. The internet rushed to offer the woman advice on what to do next

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