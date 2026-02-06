“How Did It Actually End?”: Identify 30 Films With Only The Closing Scene As Your Hint

ADVERTISEMENT

Final scenes hold an important role in any film’s plot. Whether they are left deliberately vague or crafted to deliver a valid payoff for the entire story, they are most often the part you’ll be thinking of when the screen goes black.

In this quiz, we’ll test your ability to recall these important scenes that tie the plot into a neat little bow. Your job will be to match 30 endings to their movies and prove that you’re the real deal when it comes to cinema.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Film crew operating a professional camera while filming a scene, focusing on identifying films by closing scenes.

Image credits: https://www.pexels.com/photo/photo-of-men-holding-camera-3062545/