Guy Gets A Dog To See If Fiancée Would Make A Good Mother: “Old Timers Way Of Testing A Woman”

ADVERTISEMENT

Oftentimes, it feels good to be entrusted with a secret. However, there are moments when it can become a burden that pushes you to spill the beans to keep your sanity.

The author of today’s story experienced the latter when a friend confided in her about putting his fiancée’s motherhood skills to the test using a pet. Not only was it unfair, but the woman went through a period of misery and exhaustion to prove she was a suitable parent.

Feeling conflicted about whether she should divulge the secret, the author asks the Reddit community for advice.

RELATED:

Keeping a secret can sometimes be burdensome

Share icon

Image credits: nygi / unsplash (not the actual photo)

A woman experienced this difficulty when a male friend confided in her about his fiancée

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envato (not the actual photo)

She later provided her reasons for why she put herself in the situation she was in

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: NoLion1030

Testing a partner may indicate a lack of trust

Rick’s decision to “test” Amanda’s parenting skills using a pet dog may indicate that he doesn’t trust her enough. This is according to licensed marriage and family therapist Laurel Roberts-Meese, who adds that failing to address this issue may cause these cracks to grow bigger.

ADVERTISEMENT

As these problems worsen, both parties may fall into a deeper pit of doubt and continue to hide things from each other. As psychologist Rod Mitchell tells Ask Men, the couple may also engage in a pattern of manipulation or deceit, which he describes as “corrosive” to any romantic relationship.

“It establishes an evaluative dynamic where one person becomes the examiner, and the other the examinee, disrupting equality and mutual respect,” Mitchell stated.

A relationship that lacks trust is doomed to fail. Certified Gottman Therapist Dave Lechnyr believes trust is “the foundation upon which all else is built.” In an article, he describes a trustless commitment as a rudderless ship, “directionless, vulnerable to the tumultuous seas of doubt.”

“Without trust, partners are robbed of the chance to experience the depth of true emotional connection, rendering the relationship a shell of what it could potentially be,” he wrote.

The author’s concerns about Rick and Amanda’s relationship are valid, especially considering that the latter has struggled with the “test.” It is also unfair for her to be put through the wringer despite having her boundaries stepped on.

In this scenario, it may help if the author told Amanda about what was happening. Whether or not there is a trust issue, the couple needs to address it for the sake of their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters gave their honest takes on the matter as the author gave more information

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Others shared similar experiences