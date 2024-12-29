Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Tests Boyfriend By Faking An Emergency, He Snaps And Uses A Slur
Couples, Relationships

Woman Tests Boyfriend By Faking An Emergency, He Snaps And Uses A Slur

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re looking for the love of your life, you might want to throw every possible test at them to see if they’re the right person. Just this past summer, people on TikTok raved about the Orange Peel Theory, coming up with new ways to test their partners.

Yet this woman probably has many others beat: she decided to fake a medical emergency in order to test her boyfriend. After it happened, the guy wanted to justify his anger and asked the Internet whether this was a normal way for partners to test each other.

RELATED:

    A man called his GF a mean name after she tested his commitment in an unusual way

    Image credits: seleznev_photos / envato (not the actual photo)

    The woman faked a medical emergency just to see how he would react, and the guy wasn’t happy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: voronaman111 / envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Plane_Zebra_4553

    We invent relationship tests because of our own insecurities

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / pexels (not the actual photo)

    Trust can be a big issue in relationships, especially if it’s been going on only for a few months. We want to feel secure in the relationships that we have and trust our partners, but sometimes, we might go about it the wrong way.

    It’s tempting to test how committed to you your partner really is. Actions speak louder than words, don’t they? That’s why we might turn to secret games and lying. However, relationship experts strongly advise against testing your partner.

    Coming up with tests for your partner to see how committed they are usually comes from a place of insecurity. Sadly, they seldom have the desired effect. As Dr. Gary Brown, LMFT, told Self, “These tests often backfire and actually can have the unintended consequence of doing damage to a relationship.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Licensed professional counselor Jamie Simkins Rogers says that these kinds of tests are a passive-aggressive way to get the reassurance we need. “I do it because it feels better than making myself vulnerable by sharing honestly with my partner about my doubt,” she explains the mindset.

    But inventing obstacles for your partner to jump over is only going to alienate them. As Tina Gilbertson, LPC, writes for Psychology Today, that’s how we create the distance in the relationship that we fear. “Setting up tests creates unnecessary conflict,” Gilbertson writes. “Even if your partner goes along with everything you want him or her to do, slavish obedience is not ultimately what you’re seeking.”

    It’s better to openly share your insecurities with a partner and ask them to help you notice your testing tendencies

    Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / pexels (not the actual photo)

    So, what should couples be doing instead? Although the solution may sound overly simple, the answer is almost always: communicate! Instead of playing mind games, people need to tell their partners what makes them feel insecure in the relationship.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Simkins Rogers recommends asking yourself: “What do you hope your test proves or disproves? The strength of your partner’s love? Their commitment to you? Your incompatibility as a couple?” Instead of testing our partners, we should be telling them exactly what we are feeling.

    Dr. Rachel Vanderbilt, the Relationship Doctor, claims that relationship tests only punish the person conducting them. What’s more, they aren’t fair to the partner. “If you’re worried about your partner, you need to have a conversation about what’s bothering you. Testing your partner should never be the answer in a healthy relationship,” Vanderbilt writes.

    Marriage and couples therapist, Dr. Gary Brown, told Self something similar. According to him, the best way to overcome insecurities is to be open and share them with your partner. “Couples who display courage typically have much better relationships, and don’t feel the need to test one another to begin with,” Brown said.

    And if you catch yourself testing your partner, don’t be quick to judge yourself. According to Gilbertson, testers aren’t bad people. ” They are simply people who need understanding and support. Asking your partner to help you notice testing behavior sets your relationship on a collaborative footing, rather than a combative one,” she writes.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Many people sided with the boyfriend: “Save yourself from any more antics and leave”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Some thought both partners were acting like jerks in this situation

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others blamed him, saying that calling your significant other names wasn’t cool

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    4

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A break is apt. Reckoning she must have other qualities that compensate

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Relationships get real tested all the time. Non real emergencies are drama queen tactics. Run like the wind

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    yoescribo avatar
    Wang Zhuang
    Wang Zhuang
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I assumed he said something racist when I saw the word "slur"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A break is apt. Reckoning she must have other qualities that compensate

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    seberga avatar
    A girl
    A girl
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Relationships get real tested all the time. Non real emergencies are drama queen tactics. Run like the wind

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    yoescribo avatar
    Wang Zhuang
    Wang Zhuang
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I assumed he said something racist when I saw the word "slur"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda