Guy Spirals Over Fiancée’s Tattoo Designed By Ex, Lets Jealous Pal Talk Him Into Postponing Wedding

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Every milestone in our lives, every relationship, and every decision leaves a mark on us. Whether it’s emotional or physical, these marks can have a long-lasting impact on how we live, what we do, and how we interact with new people around us.
Well, the user u/tattooproblem, the narrator of the story we’re about to tell you today, split from her ex-husband on good terms several years ago, but the tattoo he, a talented artist, once designed for her nearly ruined her relationship many years later. But let’s take things one step at a time and go on reading.
The man ended up cutting his former bestie off, and despite the wedding being still on hold, the author believes it will work out well for the two of them
The Original poster (OP) is 29 years old now. She’s been dating her boyfriend, “Gabe,” for two years, and before that, she was married to “Mikah,” her high school crush, for several years. The ex-spouses divorced but remained friends, and Mikah, a truly talented artist, drew a flower, which the author later had tattooed on her bicep.
ADVERTISEMENT
Gabe never particularly cared about this tattoo, even though the original poster told him about its origin right away. Then, one day recently, the man began literally begging the author to cover it with something else. He said he felt uneasy looking at the tattoo, which constantly reminded him of the OP’s ex.
Our heroine, according to her, doesn’t have any sentimental feelings for Mikah, but, in turn, refused to change the tattoo. One thing led to another, and after a serious conversation, the guy even went to his friend’s house for a few days, and then returned and revealed the reason for his sudden outburst of jealousy.
As it turned out, “Briana,” the man’s bestie since high school, had hots for him and tried to drive a wedge between them. It was actually Briana who convinced Gabe that the tattoo meant more to his fiancée than just a nice design. And that by refusing to cover it up, she was actually showing that she still loved her ex.
ADVERTISEMENT
Well, in this story, everything ended relatively well. Gabe and the OP reconciled, and although the wedding is still on hold, the author is pretty much confident that everything will be okay. The man cut his former bestie off, and in this, which is also quite rare, his mother fully supported him. Let’s hope that good things are yet to come for this couple.
ADVERTISEMENT
Couple discussing postponing wedding over fiancée’s tattoo designed by ex, influenced by jealous friend during counseling session.
Memorial tattoos are quite common in the modern world, but relationships, as it turns out, sometimes last much shorter than the ink remains on our skin. And when we move on to new relationships, this can become a problem. Like this widow, for example, who got tattoos with the names of her husband and son after the car accident took their lives.
“If you don’t think most women will get over it or used to it, ask yourself what it would be like to see that the name of her ex-boyfriend or ex-husband every time you looked at her or got into bed with her,” Abel Keogh, the relationship coach, writes in this dedicated article at his website. Well, everything wasn’t so tragic for the OP, but the man’s bestie’s manipulations almost ruined his relationship.
ADVERTISEMENT
According to the author of this post at Betches, there are three main signs that someone’s BF’s female bestie is trying to ruin his relationships: she pretends the man’s girlfriend doesn’t exist, she touches him a lot, and she sends him emotionally drunk texts. Well, Briana’s scheming here was way more sophisticated – but she failed after all, anyway.
At first, people in the comments, unaware of the details of how bestie had planted these doubts in Gabe’s mind, partially agreed with him, accusing the OP of not wanting to meet the fiancé halfway. Once everything became clear, the responders fully supported the author and wholeheartedly wished for things to work out between her and her fiancé. Let’s wish for the same, shall we, our dear readers?
Most commenters, after learning all the details of this story, sided with the author and wished the couple nothing but the best
Man spirals over fiancée’s tattoo designed by ex, influenced by jealous friend to postpone wedding plans.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Man looking worried while his fiancée shows a tattoo designed by her ex, as a jealous friend influences wedding plans.
Man spirals over fiancée’s tattoo designed by ex, influenced by jealous friend to postpone their wedding plans.
Comment from user CummingInTheNile expressing doubt about investing time in someone easily influenced by others' opinions online.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment reading I am still bothered that Gabe was so easily manipulated and almost destroyed their relationship.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text conversation showing confusion over fiancée’s tattoo designed by ex and impact on wedding plans involving jealous friend advice
Comment mentioning refusal to change tattoo, relating to guy spirals over fiancée’s tattoo designed by ex and postponing wedding.
ADVERTISEMENT
Commenter discussing relationship doubts after guy spirals over fiancée’s tattoo designed by ex and postpones wedding.
After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"
After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"
I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.
I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
23
1