Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Lady “Settles” For Fiancé, He Realizes It’s Only For What He Provides For Her, Not Love
Couple sitting on bed with woman hugging fiancu00e9 from behind, showing tension and lack of love in relationship.
Couples, Relationships

Lady “Settles” For Fiancé, He Realizes It’s Only For What He Provides For Her, Not Love

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Romantic relationships are all about give-and-take, where both people put in effort to care for each other. If one person does the lion’s share of things and gives way too much of themselves, they will eventually feel taken advantage of

This is what a man felt, especially after overhearing his fiancée tell her friend that she was settling for him. He felt extremely hurt because she relied on him, as he had done so much for her. He was so angry toward her that he felt like taking revenge and leaving her with nothing.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Everyone wants to be loved for who they are, not what they can provide, and they especially don’t want their partner to settle for them

    Image credits: fabrikasimf / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that he was heartbroken after overhearing his fiancée tell her friend that she was settling for him as he’s nice and a good provider

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: katemangostar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    He realized that she didn’t really love him, and that he was just her ticket to having a nice “drama-free” life since he gave her everything she wanted

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The poster mentioned that his fiancée was unemployed, living in his house, and using things he owned, so, as revenge, he thought of leaving her destitute

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The poster asked folks whether he should kick the woman out and leave her with nothing, because he was still unsure about doing so

    The man never expected to learn that his fiancée wasn’t in love and was only settling for him. He had taken care of all of her needs and even been a safety net for her when she quit her job. That’s why getting to know how she really felt hit him so hard. He felt taken advantage of and angry because he had invested so much of himself into the relationship.

    To understand this situation better, Bored Panda reached out to Dr. Elizabeth Carr. She is a clinical psychologist and the founding owner of Kentlands Psychotherapy. A former Navy psychologist, she has spent over two decades helping individuals, couples, and families navigate complex relationship dynamics. 

    Dr. Elizabeth mentioned that “unfortunately, this is a pretty common dynamic between insecure men and women. He starts off overcompensating out of insecurity, and then that becomes the Achilles’ heel of the relationship. In many cases, the men don’t realize they’re also using the women for their looks or hot bodies.”

    “It’s more mutual than they’re willing to admit to, but because of that, when they’re hurt, they can lash out because they never saw the person truly as another human being. This guy alluded to just that in his post,” she added. It’s possible that the man kept giving too much of himself because he didn’t feel worthy of his partner, and then got shocked when he realized she thought the same.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: alexander132 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The OP shared that he had let his partner live in his house, use his car, and stay unemployed for as long as she liked. So, when he got to know the truth about her feelings, he felt like leaving her with nothing. He probably thought that by taking away all of the “perks” that she liked him for, he could actually hit her where it hurts and make her feel the same way.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dr. Elizabeth shared that “this relationship sounds like a collision of unmet needs. He needs to feel loved for himself, not for his assets. She wants stability, but may struggle to communicate romantic passion; she may also be too insecure and immature to be in a healthy relationship right now.”

    “The urge to ‘make her suffer’ is a signal of deep hurt and a fight/flight stress response. It’s understandable, but it also risks turning this into a revenge scenario toward an enemy rather than a boundary-setting one with a partner. If his goal is self-respect and emotional clarity, an honest conversation and careful disentangling of finances will serve him better than punitive measures,” she added.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s possible that everyone’s words of advice knocked some sense into the man, because he mentioned that he would talk to his fiancée over the weekend. Even though they might not be able to reconcile their differences, hopefully, they can end the relationship without anyone getting hurt even more.

    Dr. Elizabeth shared that “this relationship will only be a source of insecurity and pain for him going forward unless he can promptly make changes in their financial arrangements. Given what she’s on the record repeatedly saying, he will always feel exploited by her unless they realign things financially, and he can see that she has chosen to stay in the relationship with him.”

    Do you think this couple can actually work things out? Let us know what you think.

    People sided with the man and told him that he deserves better than someone who thinks they are settling for him

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    5

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That woman is just cold. OP's better off without her + I hope he kicked her out - minus the Beemer. 😁

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    berndkittler avatar
    Ringofant
    Ringofant
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Upvote. She definitely is cold. And my very first thought after reading the whole story was "Dude, keep the beamer!" :D

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So yeah, it's a 2 year old post, I've seen. But once again, this specific situation likely sold out in a way or another. However, the main problem of it stays till now. It is a NO BASHING, but I find very irresponsible the credit card culture so popular in the USA. It makes you dependent, and allows people with no commoin sense to make their lives more misarable. Also, all the "credit-culture" common in the USA so so alien for me. Like really awkard. Okay, you don't trust me, and ask from me for some kind of "credits". But, why I should trust you? Credits here, in Germany are so uncommon, that banks are trying to advertise taking one of them. I'm reading their letters, and asking out loud: "Are you f*****g real? Taking a 5000 euro credit to paying back you 9500 euro in 3 yeras? Are you dumb or what? "

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Had a German teacher in HS who spoke about how bad debt, especially credit card debt, and he said the only debt he has ever taken on was his mortgage. Really sunk in with me. I'm not 53 and the only debt I've ever carried is my (reasonable) mortgage. many thanks to that teacher, can't remember his name now but I can still picture him (he looked like Ned Flanders and it was a religion class).

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That woman is just cold. OP's better off without her + I hope he kicked her out - minus the Beemer. 😁

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    berndkittler avatar
    Ringofant
    Ringofant
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Upvote. She definitely is cold. And my very first thought after reading the whole story was "Dude, keep the beamer!" :D

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So yeah, it's a 2 year old post, I've seen. But once again, this specific situation likely sold out in a way or another. However, the main problem of it stays till now. It is a NO BASHING, but I find very irresponsible the credit card culture so popular in the USA. It makes you dependent, and allows people with no commoin sense to make their lives more misarable. Also, all the "credit-culture" common in the USA so so alien for me. Like really awkard. Okay, you don't trust me, and ask from me for some kind of "credits". But, why I should trust you? Credits here, in Germany are so uncommon, that banks are trying to advertise taking one of them. I'm reading their letters, and asking out loud: "Are you f*****g real? Taking a 5000 euro credit to paying back you 9500 euro in 3 yeras? Are you dumb or what? "

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Had a German teacher in HS who spoke about how bad debt, especially credit card debt, and he said the only debt he has ever taken on was his mortgage. Really sunk in with me. I'm not 53 and the only debt I've ever carried is my (reasonable) mortgage. many thanks to that teacher, can't remember his name now but I can still picture him (he looked like Ned Flanders and it was a religion class).

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT