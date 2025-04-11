Guy Gets Dumped The Day Before Valentine’s, Laughs After Learning She’s Going Back To Her Ex

ADVERTISEMENT

You know how sometimes your friend makes a relationship decision so bizarre, so eyebrow-raising, so movie-villain-origin-story bad, that the only logical reaction is to burst into laughter? That involuntary chuckle that escapes your lips before your brain can stop you?

Well, today’s Original Poster (OP) found himself in exactly that situation when his girlfriend told him she was ending the relationship to reunite with her ex. The OP laughed in response, and now he’s being called a jerk by their mutual friends.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Watching someone get back with their toxic ex is like watching someone trade in a functioning car for a flaming shopping cart

Share icon

Image credits: Alones / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author and his girlfriend had been dating casually until one day when she told him that she wanted to break up

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Ok-Tumbleweed-3813

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She told him she had been talking with her ex and that she would be getting back together with him

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Ok-Tumbleweed-3813

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: yanalya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The absurdity of it made him burst into laughter, especially since the ex was a walking, talking red flag

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ok-Tumbleweed-3813

The girlfriend initially thought he was trying to mask his pain with laughter, but for him, that wasn’t the case at all

Just before the day of love and overpriced roses, the OP got hit with a breakup. His casual girlfriend of a few months let him know she was rekindling things with her ex. However, this wasn’t just any ex. This was the kind of guy people warn you about in therapy. She admitted she’d been talking to her ex again and wanted to make things official, but this was so hilarious to the OP that he burst into laughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the OP and their mutual friends, this ex is a diagnosed narcissist who doesn’t work, lives off his parents, and mooched off the girlfriend when they last dated. To make things even juicier, he initially rejected her, pursued someone else, got rejected, then settled for her. So yeah, the OP didn’t laugh because he was trying to mask his hurt like the girlfriend implied, but because the whole situation was just baffling.

It wasn’t heartbreak, it was secondhand embarrassment and the fact that he couldn’t respect her judgment. To him, going back to someone so clearly problematic showed a lack of emotional maturity and self-worth, and that was a deal-breaker more than the breakup itself.

He figured that if she was willing to choose someone like that, it said more about her than it ever did about him. When mutual friends caught wind of the incident, opinions flew. They insisted that he was an insensitive jerk for laughing and belittling her choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

According to India Times, people often overlook green flags and chase red ones due to deep-rooted emotional patterns. They explain that factors like low self-worth, past trauma, and unhealthy attachment styles can skew someone’s idea of what love should look like.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, for the OP, Lifeism wisely points out that chasing someone who isn’t fully invested only drains your energy and self-worth. They emphasize that everyone deserves to feel secure, valued, and enough in their relationships. Therefore, holding on to someone who isn’t all in not only hurts but might also block better, healthier connections from entering your life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Break Up Buddy acknowledges that while breakups are often linked to pain, sadness, and guilt, not everyone experiences them that way, and that’s perfectly okay as some might rather feel relief after a breakup. Society pushes the idea that you should feel devastated, but they insist that relief is a valid and telling emotion, too.

According to them, it can signal that the relationship was toxic, overly demanding, or simply not right for the person. Furthermore, one might be escaping something harmful, reclaiming their independence, or recognizing the incompatibility that existed in the relationship.

Netizens strongly sided with the OP, affirming that he’s not the jerk his friends are making him out to be. They admitted that they too would’ve laughed in disbelief at the situation, agreeing that choosing to go back to a clearly toxic ex was a “downgrade.”

What would you do in this situation? If someone left you for their red-flag ex, would you keep it classy, or unleash your inner savage? We would love to know your thoughts!

ADVERTISEMENT

Their mutual friends called him a jerk for laughing, but netizens confessed that they would have laughed, too

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT