Boyfriend Learns His Love Story Was A Mean-Girl Bet, Girlfriend Begs Him To Believe It’s Real Now

Love can bloom in the most unexpected places, and yes, even at a funeral. But imagine discovering, months after this love blossoms, that your seemingly perfect relationship had started as a joke at your expense.

That’s exactly what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP), whose world was turned upside down when he overheard his girlfriend admitting that their relationship was never supposed to last.

More info: Reddit

There’s a special kind of heartbreak that comes from realizing something you deeply cherished was never real to begin with

Image credits: Tirachard Kumtanom / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author and his girlfriend met at a funeral, hit it off, and started dating after a while

Image credit: u/ThrowawayAcc985858

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Eight months later, he returned from work one day and overheard his girlfriend telling her friends she never meant to date him for so long

Image credit: u/ThrowawayAcc985858

Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She saw him, broke down, and began to confess that she initially started dating him so he could feel like he had ‘hope’

Image credit: u/ThrowawayAcc985858

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

She emphasized he’s not her usual type but as their relationship progressed, she stopped caring about his looks

Image credit: u/ThrowawayAcc985858

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

He eventually went to stay with his mom because he needed space, but his girlfriend left voicemails begging him to come back

Image credit: u/ThrowawayAcc985858

Image credits: KoolShooters / Pexels (not the actual photo)

He went back to the house he shared with his girlfriend and she was crying so much, which was his weak spot

Image credit: u/ThrowawayAcc985858

Image credits: Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)

They had a conversation and the author realized she seemed to pick her friend’s feelings over his, which upset him

Image credit: u/ThrowawayAcc985858

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

In another update, he shared that she was then upset with him for putting her in a tight position where she couldn’t win

Image credit: u/ThrowawayAcc985858

Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

He simply wanted her to be able to stand up to her friends but since she wouldn’t, he told her he deserved better

Image credit: u/ThrowawayAcc985858

Image credits: Mathias Reding / Pexels (not the actual photo)

They broke up, and his girlfriend got physical and was crying in hysterics

Image credit: u/ThrowawayAcc985858

Image credits: Hande Yavuz / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author found comfort in his mom who he’d always shared a close relationship with, and she assured him that leaving was the right thing to do

Image credit: u/ThrowawayAcc985858

In the end, he acknowledged that while it was tempting to remain with his now-ex, he had too much self-respect to do so

The OP and his girlfriend’s love story started at a funeral, but it was built on what seemed like genuine chemistry. He was drawn to her wit and charm, and she eagerly accepted his invitation to date.

Fast forward to eight months after, the OP returned from work when he overheard a phone conversation his girlfriend was having with her friends. Turns out she never intended to date him for real. It was all a joke set up by her friends, who found his appearance “hilariously unattractive”.

When his girlfriend saw him, she immediately broke down and confessed everything. She admitted that she had agreed to the bet, thinking it would last only a week. But as time passed, she found herself genuinely enjoying his company. Despite initially not being attracted to him, she claimed her feelings evolved and that she had fallen in love.

She begged for forgiveness, saying she never meant to hurt him. However, the OP was understandably devastated. Now, he’s staying with his mom, trying to process everything. He wonders whether he would be in the wrong for breaking up with his girlfriend over this betrayal.

Image credits: Andrew Neel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Identity Mag would refer to this situation as a pity relationship, which often begins when one person isn’t initially interested, but out of guilt or fear of confrontation, they enter a relationship. They might believe they could eventually develop feelings or feel compelled to stay due to a sense of responsibility.

In this story, the girlfriend’s attempt to downplay her actions and shift the blame onto her friends can be seen as gaslighting, according to Annabelle Psychology. They explain that gaslighting involves tactics such as lying, shifting blame, denying wrongdoing, or changing the narrative to manipulate the victim’s perception of reality. Those affected by gaslighting may experience invalidation and lose their sense of self.

Netizens insisted that the OP made the right decision to leave, as his ex showed no real effort to fix her behavior. They also pointed out that while she kept saying she’d do anything for forgiveness, her actions never reflected that. Others emphasized that her immaturity at 24 made the situation even worse, with some saying this kind of behavior might be understandable in a teenager but not in an adult.

What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you be able to forgive someone if your entire relationship started as a joke at your expense? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens rallied around the author and applauded him for ending the relationship

