Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Boyfriend Learns His Love Story Was A Mean-Girl Bet, Girlfriend Begs Him To Believe It’s Real Now
Couples, Relationships

Boyfriend Learns His Love Story Was A Mean-Girl Bet, Girlfriend Begs Him To Believe It’s Real Now

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Love can bloom in the most unexpected places, and yes, even at a funeral. But imagine discovering, months after this love blossoms, that your seemingly perfect relationship had started as a joke at your expense.

That’s exactly what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP), whose world was turned upside down when he overheard his girlfriend admitting that their relationship was never supposed to last.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    There’s a special kind of heartbreak that comes from realizing something you deeply cherished was never real to begin with

    Image credits: Tirachard Kumtanom / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author and his girlfriend met at a funeral, hit it off, and started dating after a while

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: u/ThrowawayAcc985858

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Eight months later, he returned from work one day and overheard his girlfriend telling her friends she never meant to date him for so long

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: u/ThrowawayAcc985858

    Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

     She saw him, broke down, and began to confess that she initially started dating him so he could feel like he had ‘hope’

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: u/ThrowawayAcc985858

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She emphasized he’s not her usual type but as their relationship progressed, she stopped caring about his looks

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: u/ThrowawayAcc985858

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He eventually went to stay with his mom because he needed space, but his girlfriend left voicemails begging him to come back

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: u/ThrowawayAcc985858

    Image credits: KoolShooters / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    He went back to the house he shared with his girlfriend and she was crying so much, which was his weak spot

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: u/ThrowawayAcc985858

    Image credits: Alex Green / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    They had a conversation and the author realized she seemed to pick her friend’s feelings over his, which upset him

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: u/ThrowawayAcc985858

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In another update, he shared that she was then upset with him for putting her in a tight position where she couldn’t win

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: u/ThrowawayAcc985858

    Image credits: SHVETS production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He simply wanted her to be able to stand up to her friends but since she wouldn’t, he told her he deserved better

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: u/ThrowawayAcc985858

    Image credits: Mathias Reding / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They broke up, and his girlfriend got physical and was crying in hysterics

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: u/ThrowawayAcc985858

    Image credits: Hande Yavuz / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The author found comfort in his mom who he’d always shared a close relationship with, and she assured him that leaving was the right thing to do

    Image credit: u/ThrowawayAcc985858

    In the end, he acknowledged that while it was tempting to remain with his now-ex, he had too much self-respect to do so

    The OP and his girlfriend’s love story started at a funeral, but it was built on what seemed like genuine chemistry. He was drawn to her wit and charm, and she eagerly accepted his invitation to date.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fast forward to eight months after, the OP returned from work when he overheard a phone conversation his girlfriend was having with her friends. Turns out she never intended to date him for real. It was all a joke set up by her friends, who found his appearance “hilariously unattractive”.

    When his girlfriend saw him, she immediately broke down and confessed everything. She admitted that she had agreed to the bet, thinking it would last only a week. But as time passed, she found herself genuinely enjoying his company. Despite initially not being attracted to him, she claimed her feelings evolved and that she had fallen in love.

    She begged for forgiveness, saying she never meant to hurt him. However, the OP was understandably devastated. Now, he’s staying with his mom, trying to process everything. He wonders whether he would be in the wrong for breaking up with his girlfriend over this betrayal.

    Image credits: Andrew Neel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Identity Mag would refer to this situation as a pity relationship, which often begins when one person isn’t initially interested, but out of guilt or fear of confrontation, they enter a relationship. They might believe they could eventually develop feelings or feel compelled to stay due to a sense of responsibility.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In this story, the girlfriend’s attempt to downplay her actions and shift the blame onto her friends can be seen as gaslighting, according to Annabelle Psychology. They explain that gaslighting involves tactics such as lying, shifting blame, denying wrongdoing, or changing the narrative to manipulate the victim’s perception of reality. Those affected by gaslighting may experience invalidation and lose their sense of self.

    Netizens insisted that the OP made the right decision to leave, as his ex showed no real effort to fix her behavior. They also pointed out that while she kept saying she’d do anything for forgiveness, her actions never reflected that. Others emphasized that her immaturity at 24 made the situation even worse, with some saying this kind of behavior might be understandable in a teenager but not in an adult.

    What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you be able to forgive someone if your entire relationship started as a joke at your expense? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens rallied around the author and applauded him for ending the relationship

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    4

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    j-vagabond avatar
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, at least he got eight months of sympathy sëx out of it. Not kidding, eight! /s Why does this sound like a teen movie script, She's All That in reverse maybe?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    create_4beauty avatar
    greenideas
    greenideas
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait, he wants to continue living with her for months? Oh, boy....

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    j-vagabond avatar
    General Anaesthesia
    General Anaesthesia
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, at least he got eight months of sympathy sëx out of it. Not kidding, eight! /s Why does this sound like a teen movie script, She's All That in reverse maybe?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    create_4beauty avatar
    greenideas
    greenideas
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait, he wants to continue living with her for months? Oh, boy....

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda