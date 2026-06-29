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Getting cheated on can be a devastating experience that doesn’t just cause pain in the moment but could also have lingering effects years later. That’s why folks who’ve been victims of infidelity struggle to trust their new partner, and might go to extreme lengths to test their loyalty.

This is what a woman did by setting up a fake profile on a dating site to trap her fiancé because she had noticed that he had become a bit distant. Unfortunately, this led her straight to his account, which had been active just a week before.

More info: Reddit

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Sometimes, when people suspect that their partner is having an affair, it can actually turn out to be true, or just end up being a false alarm

Image credits: Rendy Novantino / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that since she had been cheated on in a previous relationship, she decided to make a fake dating profile to test her fiancé, as he was being distant

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The problem is that the woman found her partner had a dating profile that had been active just a week before, but it seemed like there were just old photos on it

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Image credits: Getty Images /Magnific (not the actual photo)

Eventually, the woman decided to catfish her fiancé, but just a few hours after she sent him a message, his profile was deleted, so she finally confronted him about it

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Image credits: Direct-Caterpillar77

The poster felt relieved after her partner gave her a reasonable explanation for the situation, and they decided to have an open social media policy to build trust between them

Even though the woman had been with her fiancé for more than a year, and they had also moved in together, she was still dealing with a lot of trauma from her past relationship. Since she had been cheated on before, she still felt insecure about it and worried about it happening to her again.

It can definitely be painful to be the victim of infidelity, and counselors explain that this unfortunate situation can leave a long-lasting impact. People who have been cheated on might put up emotional walls to protect themselves from being hurt again, which can stop them from being vulnerable and open in their next relationship.

It seems like this is exactly what the woman was going through because once she noticed that her fiancé was being a bit distant, she decided to create a fake dating profile to test him. She immediately joined a popular website to see if he had an account, but was heartbroken to find that he did and that it had been active in the last week.

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Although it might seem like a smart idea to catfish one’s partner like this, experts explain that doing so can actually breed mistrust in a relationship. Rather than discussing one’s suspicions openly, if folks secretly test their loved one like this, it can harm their bond in the long run.

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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After finding her fiancé’s online dating profile, the woman asked netizens what to do about it, and most people told her to catfish him. Therefore, she did exactly that and sent him a message almost immediately, but became even more suspicious when his account was deleted.

Then she decided to confront him, with screenshots of what she had found, but his reaction left her stumped. He explained that it was actually his old dating profile that he had logged into just to help a coworker figure out how to navigate the site. When he noticed a message from a random woman on his account, he then decided to delete it once and for all.

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In situations like this, it can be hard to open up to a loved one about your concerns, but psychologists advise choosing honesty over lies. It’s important for folks to voice their worries to their partner so both can be on the same page and figure out ways to make things better.

Luckily, the woman did exactly that and came clean about her catfishing attempt, and her fiancé didn’t criticize her for it. He understood why she had gone to such lengths and suggested that they adopt an open social media policy to prevent such suspicions from getting out of hand in the future.

Do you believe the man’s explanation about why he had recently used his dating profile? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this story and any suggestions for the couple.

Folks were glad that the couple were able to eventually work things out and communicate their feelings openly

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