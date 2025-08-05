Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Fiancé’s Female Friend Demands Speech, Matching Dress, Best Man Role, Bride Is Ready To Cut Ties
Woman with glasses and striped shirt looking shocked during conversation about fiancu00e9u2019s female friend demands and bride cutting ties.
Entitled People, Relationships

Fiancé’s Female Friend Demands Speech, Matching Dress, Best Man Role, Bride Is Ready To Cut Ties

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings are meant to be joyful. Stressful, yes, but joyful nonetheless. Between finding a caterer that doesn’t serve dry chicken and making sure your aunt doesn’t bring her yappy dog as a plus-one, the last thing anyone needs is a wedding crasher with main character syndrome.

For today’s Original Poster (OP), the drama doesn’t feature a jealous ex, but a territorial childhood friend who apparently believes “till death do us part” applies to the OP’s fiancé.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Some people have a hard time knowing when to step back, and an even harder time realizing when they were never invited to step in at all

    Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author’s fiancé’s childhood friend began inserting herself into the couple’s wedding plans without invitation, insisting on roles and matching outfits

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: Spidermonkey931

    Image credits: Brandy Wine / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite her discomfort, she had accidentally left the friend included on a Facebook post, feeling obligated to have her there

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: Spidermonkey931

    Image credits: KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    However, the friend kept pushing it and even asked to give a speech and vented to the author’s mother about being excluded, creating ongoing drama and stress

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credit: Spidermonkey931

    The fiancé supports her but struggles to firmly set boundaries, which has now left her considering uninviting the disruptive friend

    The OP is engaged to her supportive fiancé; however, there’s a third wheel in their relationship: his childhood friend, who has been oddly possessive since they got engaged. The woman referred to her fiancé as “hers” and even asked if she would be his best man.

    Even after hearing “no”, she demanded a sample of the wedding colors so she could “match”, even though she’s not in the wedding party. As if that wasn’t enough, the friend went ahead and ordered a black dress, fully aware that the OP would be wearing black. After approaching the groom to ask if she could give a speech at the wedding, the OP bride said no, and her fiancé relayed the message.

    This is where things got weirder. The friend asked the groom to “call her when he was alone” and also went ahead and vented to the OP’s mother about not being included in the wedding. Mind you, the friend was indeed accidentally invited to the wedding by the OP after forgetting to block her from seeing the Facebook post about the wedding.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fortunately, the OP’s fiancé has been supportive throughout. While he tries to play peacemaker, he’s made it clear he’ll stand up for her if things turn sour. Still, the OP is understandably exhausted by the drama this friend has brought into what should be a happy, stress-limited time and is now debating whether to uninvite the friend altogether.

    To better understand the psychology behind why someone might attempt to insert themselves into another person’s wedding, Bored Panda reached out to psychologist Christabell Madondo, who offered a deeper perspective on the emotional dynamics at play.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Psychologically, it’s rarely about the wedding itself, but more about what it represents,” she stated, going further to explain that weddings often symbolize major life transitions and shifting identities which can trigger fears of being left behind or losing emotional closeness with the bride or groom.

    Image credits: Hans Isaacson / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s like emotional photobombing which often unconscious, but revealing deeper insecurities or unresolved issues,” Madondo added. In many cases, she highlighted that this kind of behavior reflects internal struggles such as a desire for control, validation, or fear of abandonment more than any real intent to sabotage.

    When we asked whether this behavior could signal something more serious, Madondo didn’t hesitate. “Yes, this kind of behavior can absolutely signal emotional enmeshment or possessiveness hidden under the guise of friendship,” she said, stating that while it often indicates that someone is too emotionally entangled, treating the couple’s milestones as if they were their own.

    “What looks like ‘helping’ may actually be a way to stay emotionally close or avoid feeling left behind,” she noted. Over time, this possessiveness can become invasive, especially during emotionally significant events like a wedding, where boundaries matter most.

    We also asked how couples should navigate situations where a friend is overstepping. According to Madondo, both partners have a role to play, but especially the one with the preexisting relationship. “The partner typically should play a role, acting as a shield for the other partner,” she said.

    Rather than immediately stepping in as the bad cop, she suggested that it’s better to have calm, honest conversations first. “This allows the partner to set boundaries from within the friendship,” she explained. However, if the behavior continues or becomes emotionally harmful, the partner should intervene more assertively.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens were clear in expressing that the friend needs to go. They believe the friend is acting like a “stalker” and crossing serious boundaries, with some suggesting she is in love with the groom and actively trying to sabotage the wedding. They emphasized the urgency of removing her from the event entirely, warning that she would cause drama and possibly even a scene.

    What would you do if you were in this situation? Would you uninvite the friend, or try to keep the peace? What would you do? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens stated that the author wasn’t obligated to still have the friend at the wedding and insisted that she uninvite her

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    21

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    21

    Open list comments

    1

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope OP has *lots* of people who know what this crazy "friend" looks like so they all can keep an eye out and evict her if necessary. Glad to see OP's fiancé has her back.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope OP has *lots* of people who know what this crazy "friend" looks like so they all can keep an eye out and evict her if necessary. Glad to see OP's fiancé has her back.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT