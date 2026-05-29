Guy Catches Fiancée Cheating On Him Red-Handed, She Defends Herself, Saying It Was "Just A Kiss"

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Sometimes, we all end up doing something stupid without thinking about the consequences of our actions. However, some people fail to understand that we have to pay for our mistakes, and there’s no escaping it. Such entitled folks even play the blame game just to avoid accountability.

Look at this woman who cheated on her fiancé during her bachelorette party, but he caught her red-handed. She got defensive at first, but then she blamed it all on her friends. Scroll down to uncover what the guy did next, which sparked a lot of drama!

More info: Reddit

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When it comes to facing the consequences of their actions, some people love to play the blame game

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster’s fiancée hung out at his house before her bachelorette party and forgot to log out of Messenger on his laptop, so he could read her group chat

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Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

He was horrified to see the videos from her bachelorette party, as they showed her kissing two men and even going into a room with them

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Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

He sent her a video calling off the wedding, but she video-called him, just to deny everything at first, and then blamed her friends

Image credits: SkelDry / Magnific (not the actual photo)

She kept justifying the whole thing by claiming that she only kissed them and nothing more happened, but the poster just couldn’t trust her

Image credits: Illustrious-Blood535

Despite her protests and blame game, he canceled the wedding, but she felt that she would have gotten married if her friends had stuck to the “original plan”

In today’s dramatic story, the original poster (OP) reveals how he boycotted his own wedding. He had been with his fiancée for four years, and she was hanging out at his house before her bachelorette party. Hours after she left, he noticed that she had not logged off from Messenger on his laptop. Curiosity got the better of him, and he saw the group chat between her friends at the party.

They had shared a lot of videos of them having a blast, but things got tense when a bunch of guys showed up. OP didn’t know any of these dudes, but he was shocked by the videos that followed. He saw his fiancée kiss two of the men, disappear into a room with them, and reappear soon after. Naturally, the poster was shattered, but decided to take action immediately.

He first downloaded all the proof, then sent her a video saying that he was canceling the wedding. When he answered her video call, she was crying frantically. First, she denied everything, but then confessed that she had “only” kissed them, nothing more. Also, she blamed the whole thing on her friends. Well, OP just heard her out and hung up despite her protests of innocence.

Well, he soon gave an update that he really canceled the wedding. His ex was still adamant that nothing happened apart from the kisses, but he could no longer trust her. Besides, she threw all the blame on her friends again. Apparently, she was under the impression that she would have gotten married if they had not invited the men and stuck to the original party plan.

Image credits: Natalia Blauth / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

It can be really painful to find out about a partner’s infidelity. Research emphasizes that it can lead to immediate emotional turmoil. Moreover, it can spark a mix of powerful feelings like betrayal, anger, sadness, and confusion. That’s why experts have termed this post-infidelity stress disorder, because it can cause anxiety, depression, and even trust issues.

No wonder our guy started contemplating whether she had secretly done something similar before. After all, studies show that a person is three times more likely to cheat if they have done so in the past. Also, the fact that she denied the whole thing before finally accepting it said a lot about her. Moreover, it was strange that “just kissing” apparently was not a form of cheating for her.

However, the most shocking part was how easily she blamed her friends for the whole thing. Research highlights that cheaters attempt to shift blame as a defense mechanism to avoid guilt, shame, and accountability. In fact, blaming others protects their ego and preserves their self-image as a good person who only did something wrong because of external forces.

Netizens applauded the poster for staying confident in such a traumatic situation and making the right decision. People felt that cheating was toxic enough, but her reaction after getting caught was a massive red flag. Well, looks like he dodged a bullet, didn’t he? What are your thoughts about the story? Feel free to jot them down in the comments section!

Netizens said he made the right decision by calling off the wedding, as the woman seemed like a massive red flag