Guy Hides Cat Allergies Until After Proposing, Now Wants Fiancée To Give Up Her Pets

Having a pet means having a close companion who loves you unconditionally. These furry felines or loveable canines don’t ask for much; they just want a little bit of love and care. Unfortunately, not everyone likes pets, and they might not be able to handle being around them.

This is what a woman realized when her fiancé sprung it on her that he wanted her to rehome her four cats. Although he was mildly allergic to the felines, he had never given her any indication that he didn’t want the cats around, so she was baffled.

More info: Reddit

Giving a pet away is a very painful experience that shouldn’t be taken lightly or because of outside pressure

The poster shared that her fiancé had proposed to her after one year of being together and that he wanted them to live in the home he bought

The poster was worried about the living situation, as she had been taking care of four cats for the past 13 years, and her partner seemed slightly allergic to them

The poster’s fiancé never made an issue about her cats living with them, until he got sick because of some drywall dust, which is when his behavior changed

The man suddenly told the poster that he wanted her to rehome the cats, and he refused any of the accommodations or suggestions she was giving

The poster had never planned to look after four cats, but she ended up with them by mistake. She had gotten one cat, and it gave birth to three kittens, so she decided to take them all in. These felines had been with her for 13 years, so over time they became her trusted companions that she didn’t want to let go of.

According to animal behavior experts, around 16% of people feel that their pet is like a furry kid. People gravitate towards these animals because of the way they give love unconditionally. They also feel emotionally connected to them and begin to treat them like family members over time. So, it’s very common for people to have a strong connection to their pets.

The OP clearly loved her pets a lot and wanted them to be with her no matter where she moved or who she lived with. The problem is that her fiancé was slightly allergic to her cats. There was one time when his eyes got itchy and watery due to the animals. Other than that, there had been no other issue.

It might be difficult to deal with allergies caused by animals. Every allergic reaction is different, and the severity of it might vary from person to person. Some people only experience mild symptoms like itchy skin or sniffling, while others might have more life-threatening experiences. It seems like the poster’s partner wasn’t as affected as others.

The OP’s fiancé had never shown any dislike or animosity towards her cats, and instead even spoke of them living at his place. It’s only after the proposal, when his allergies were triggered by drywall dust, that his outlook changed, and he began saying that he wanted the felines to be rehomed.

The woman was obviously shocked and heartbroken because she had never expected him to act that way. Apparently, this kind of conflict isn’t uncommon in relationships among partners who have allergies and those who have pets. It is very important for such couples to speak about the matter beforehand and come to some sort of agreement.

In case neither person is willing to compromise, then they should end the relationship before it becomes even more serious. It seems like, in this case, the man had hidden his true intentions from the poster, and only after she accepted his proposal did he say that he wanted the cats rehomed.

It must have been extremely difficult for the woman to realize that her partner only wanted his way and didn’t care for her senior cats. She was torn between giving up companions that she had had for decades and choosing a man she had only known for a year.

What do you think the poster should do in this situation? We’d love to hear your honest thoughts.

Folks were baffled by the man’s actions and urged the woman to either find an alternate solution or leave him

