Bride Cuts Mom Off From Key Wedding Plans After She Turns Proposal Into A Mass Family Update
Young bride looking upset and contemplative, reflecting on being cut off from key wedding plans by her mom.
Family, Relationships

Bride Cuts Mom Off From Key Wedding Plans After She Turns Proposal Into A Mass Family Update

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

3

There’s nothing like an engagement to turn a regular family into a slightly overzealous PR department. It’s like the minute someone flashes a diamond, a hidden switch flips, and every cousin, aunt, and family friend has urgent opinions about the wedding color scheme and cake flavor.

For most couples, the post-proposal glow involves champagne toasts, a few happy tears, and maybe a round of “how did he ask?” But for one woman, it also involved her news being blasted to relatives, thanks to her over-excited mom, before she’d even had the chance to put her ring on her finger.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Proposals usually come with champagne and happy tears, but sometimes they come with family drama and news alerts

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One bride refuses to share her wedding date with her mom after she announces her engagement to the family without permission

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman’s mom shares a photo of the proposal with the family, announcing the engagement, before her daughter has a chance to

    Image credits: boggy / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The bride confronts her mom about what she did, but is told she has the right to share good news with her family

    Image credits:

    The bride decides to keep the wedding date a secret after mom refuses to take accountability, but is accused of gatekeeping

    The OP’s (original poster) fiancé pulled off a swoon-worthy proposal during a trip to visit her sister. I’m talking champagne, a photographer, a romantic speech, the works. This guy went all out and the OP was blissfully wrapped up in the moment. Her sister wanted to include their mom also, so she snapped a pic and sent it to her. Harmless, right? You would think so.

    But within minutes, that photo had been forwarded to a handful of relatives. By the time the OP had her phone back, she was already getting congratulatory texts from cousins, aunts and probably someone’s dog sitter. This was super frustrating because she’d always been very clear with sis and mom that she wanted to personally call each family member to share her engagement, if it happened.

    So, having that special moment stolen from her, the OP and her fiancé decided to keep the wedding details secret. They locked in a gorgeous venue, but after the engagement leak incident, they’re keeping the exact date under wraps, because they know exactly what would happen if they told certain people too soon.

    Mom, however, is not loving this strategy. She’s been nagging the OP with questions, suggesting that keeping the date a secret is “gatekeeping” and unfair to family members who need to plan. But the fed up OP finally laid it out: the reason they’re not sharing the date is because she doesn’t trust her mom to keep it to herself.

    This started another round of “but I was just excited” and “this is normal mom behavior,” and suddenly, the OP and her mom were back in the same circular conversation that’s been playing on repeat for months. So, the OP is wondering if she should tell her mom anything about the wedding at all — the date, the dress, even whether she’s serving chicken or fish.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    You know how family is – everyone means well (usually), but not everyone understands the meaning of boundaries. Family boundaries get blurry because relatives often confuse closeness with permission to overstep. And while setting boundaries with family might feel like trying to herd cats, it’s totally doable. You just need to be ok with saying “no.”

    Get comfortable with clear, short answers and stick to them, even if auntie Linda pouts. Be clear and consistent about what you’re comfortable doing or sharing and what’s off-limits. Because boundaries aren’t about punishing anyone, they’re about protecting your peace.

    It’s hard, I get it, especially when you need to keep your mom out of important plans like a wedding. But when mom can’t take accountability for her actions, it might be the best idea. Because owning up to mistakes is not a skill everyone has in their toolbox. Some people see “I was wrong” as admitting defeat rather than just… being human.

    Pride, embarrassment, entitlement and a fear of losing face can make folks lean in harder instead of apologizing. When you’re dealing with someone like that, try to skip the blame game. State what happened, explain how it affected you, and decide your next move without waiting for a gold-star apology that might never come.

    So, what would you do in this situation? Do you think the bride is a jerk for keeping wedding secrets from her mom? Share your thoughts and comments below!

    Netizens side with the bride, saying she is not a jerk for putting her mom on an info diet

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I'm a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I've lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I've been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    I agree with the comments: Let her know with everyone else when you send out the "Save the date" announcements. Also, no dress shopping with mom! Mom's got a major case of Main Character Syndrome + is blaming OP for being upset that Mom was "excited."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sue4buba avatar
    Sue Ellen
    Sue Ellen
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    Tell her if she wants to go dress shopping with you she has to leave her phone at home so she can't take pictures. Also that it if she discloses anything about the dress then she's on an information diet for the foreseeable future.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kimberly_blizzard_blizzard avatar
    ThisIsMe
    ThisIsMe
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    My family has proven themselves to be the same way - share info that isn't there place to share. So I share nothing now that I don't feel good about having them share. They can't keep it to themselves even when asked, so they don't get to know.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
