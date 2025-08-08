Bride Outsmarts Her Attention-Seeking Mom Who Wears A White Dress By Picking Red For Her Gown

ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings are supposed to be about love, joy, awkward dancing and, if you’re really lucky, one good old-fashioned family drama. You know how it goes: someone drinks too much, someone else forgets the rings, and there’s at least one relative convinced that this day is actually about them.

But when the mother of the bride thinks she should be the one wearing a wedding gown, the delusion reaches the next level.

One bride took revenge on her mom by showing up in red at her wedding, after finding out her mom was going to wear a white gown.

More info: Reddit

Some moms dream of their daughter’s wedding, others dream about it like it is their big day

Image credits: wayhomestudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One bride wears a red gown on her wedding and asks all guests to wear white after finding out her mom plans to wear a white wedding dress

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster and his wife were invited to an old friend’s wedding, with the mention that the ladies should wear white dresses

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man’s wife wears her old wedding dress to the event, as many other guests do, including the bride’s mom

Image credits: realSailorJim

The bride shows up in a gorgeous red and gold gown, shocking her mom, who goes ballistic, yelling at everyone to leave

After years of friendship, the OP (original poster) and his wife were invited to the wedding of an old buddy, lovingly dubbed Chief, to his now wife, Chiefette. They RSVP’d like civilized adults, set aside some travel funds, and went on with life. But then Chief called the OP with a rather bizarre request.

Apparently, Chiefette’s mom had decided she was going to show up in her own wedding gown. Yes, her actual bridal dress. So, instead of going full Bridezilla on the situation, the bride took a different route, one that involved petty genius. She asked all her female guests to wear white, wedding dress optional.

The OP’s wife was thrilled; this was her moment to shine. So, off they went, ready for what they thought would be a lovely, if slightly eccentric, ceremony. What they got instead was comedy gold – a whole room filled with women in white, some in actual wedding dresses. The trap was set and the bride’s mom stepped right in.

When she showed up looking like a Cinderella with a vendetta, she took one look around at the sea of lace and organza and absolutely lost it. Screaming, calling the guests disgraceful, demanding they leave, except she was literally the only one who didn’t get the memo. But Chiefette was 10 steps ahead.

Just as her mom was imploding, the bride made her grand entrance, wearing a stunning red and gold gown. Not only did she avoid white altogether, she practically kicked the tradition out the door. As for mom? She left shortly after the ceremony, dragging her tulle tail behind her.

Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT

But where does the white wedding dress come from? Well, you probably didn’t know this, but white wedding dresses weren’t always a thing. In fact, brides used to wear literally any color that looked good on them. Basically, the best dress in their closet, whether it was blue, green or yellow.

But in 1840, Queen Victoria showed up to her wedding in an all-white gown, which was pretty extra for the time, and people lost their minds. Suddenly, white meant class, money, and, completely unrelated, “purity.” The trend caught on, and before long, brides everywhere were walking down the aisle in white. So, if you’re rocking white on your big day, you’ve got Queen V to thank for the pressure.

However, while white might scream “traditional bride” in Western culture, it’s definitely not the universal bridal color. In China, India, and many other parts of the world, red is the ultimate wedding flex. The red dress symbolizes wealth, love, passion and prosperity, basically everything you want in a marriage. Meanwhile, white in some Eastern cultures is actually linked to mourning.

So, when a bride struts down the aisle in crimson instead of ivory? It’s not just a fashion statement; it’s cultural, bold, and a little rebellious. And sometimes, it’s also the perfect way to steal the show back from a mom who’s trying way too hard.

What do you think of this story? Was the bride’s plan genius or petty? Share your thoughts and funniest wedding stories below!

Netizens say the bride’s plan of dealing with her mom was genius and funny

