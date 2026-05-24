Female Soldier’s Horrific Passing After King Charles Performance Fuels Fresh Horse Show Scrutiny

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The UK is mourning the passing of Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan, a 24-year-old soldier in the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, who lost her life after a Royal Windsor Horse Show display performed in front of King Charles.

Known as Sully, she fatally fell from her horse shortly after 7 pm on May 15 as the Troop was leaving the Castle Arena in Home Park, part of the private grounds around Windsor Castle.

Highlights Lance Bombardier Ciara Sullivan, 24, lost her life shortly after a Royal Windsor Horse Show display performed in front of King Charles.

Sources have claimed Sullivan was run over by a heavy carriage after falling from her horse.

Equestrian sources have called for a safety review of ceremonial horse displays, including the continued use of traditional busby hats instead of protective helmets.

The Ministry of Defence has described the incident as a “tragic accident,” while Thames Valley Police said the incident remains “unexplained but non-suspicious.”

However, videos circulating online along with comments from friends and relatives, have questioned the narrative with claims that Sullivan was dragged under the heavy carriage used in the display, rather than losing her life from the fall alone.

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Sources have questioned the safety standards that allegedly led to Ciara Sullivan losing her life

Image credits: Ministry of Defence/Facebook

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Sullivan was part of the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, a ceremonial unit known for high-speed displays using First World War-era QF 13-pounder field artillery.

Each carriage is pulled by six horses arranged in three rows, with riders maneuvering the artillery through tight turns and arena formations. The carriages are made of steel and wood, fitted with large spoked wheels, and weigh more than a ton.

Sullivan is understood to have been riding in the back row, closest to the carriage, when the accident occurred. She was also wearing the regiment’s traditional ceremonial busby hat, part of the King’s Troop full dress uniform.

Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

While many people initially believed Sullivan had suffered a fatal head injury after falling from her horse, one source reached out to local media to explain what they believed truly happened.

“Most people assumed at first that she hit her head when she fell, but in the horse world it’s no secret that she was run over by the very heavy g*n carriage,” the source said.

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“The rider at the front was not able to clearly see the back of the carriage where Ciara was sitting, so could not see that she had fallen and did not know to stop.”

The same source questioned whether the equipment and headwear used in such displays are still appropriate.

“These carriages were invented centuries ago, before modern safety measures,” the source said. “They are not fit for purpose and nor are the hats. There should be a serious review of horse displays like this.”

The fatal incident has led to calls from equestrian figures for a wider review of ceremonial horse displays

Image credits: busk1976/YouTube

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Another anonymous equestrian source told the Daily Mail that riders performing in public displays should be wearing protective helmets.

“If riders must perform in arenas and in front of crowds then they should be wearing helmets,” the source said. “Not all the horses are used to enclosed arenas and many never seem to get used to loud displays.”

Image credits: S Pakhrin/Wikipedia

A separate equestrian source said Sullivan’s passing raises questions that go beyond one fall.

“It appears she was an accomplished and highly respected rider, disciplined, experienced and devoted to her role within the King’s Troop,” the source said.

“Yet her loss also raises uncomfortable questions about the dangers inherent in a ceremonial tradition that appears increasingly out of step with modern standards of safety.”

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The source specifically criticized the continued use of ceremonial headwear in high-risk equestrian displays.

“The continued use of traditional headwear that offers only limited protection has to be reviewed in an activity where serious head injuries are an ever-present risk,” the source said.

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“In virtually every other professional equestrian setting, modern protective equipment is considered essential. Yet for reasons of appearance and tradition, ceremonial riders remain exposed to dangers most contemporary organisations would regard as unacceptable.”

The Royal Windsor Horse Show and the Ministry of Defence declined to comment on the safety-review calls.

Neither the show nor the MoD has announced a safety audit, a change to the use of busbies, or any commitment to alter carriage design. The official statements so far have focused on Sullivan’s service and on describing the incident as accidental.

Sullivan was an accomplished rider present at both King Charles III’s coronation and Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Image credits: Panhard/Wikipedia

Sullivan was an experienced rider.

She was born on December 9, 2001, and joined the British Army in November 2020. After training at the Army Training Centre Pirbright, she joined the King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, in June 2021.

Despite being only 24, she had already taken on specialist horse-management duties. The MoD said she had recently qualified as an Advanced Regimental Riding Instructor, a level that reflected significant skill and responsibility within the Troop.

Image credits: Sgt. Adrian Harlen/Wikipedia

She helped train Military Working Horses, developed young horses, and delivered riding lessons to gunners and officers. She was also routinely nominated to instruct the Troop’s officers and deliver Mounted Gunner Courses, which qualify new gunners.

Her ceremonial record was also extensive. Sullivan had taken part in Royal Gun Salutes in Hyde Park and Green Park, among the British Army’s most visible ceremonial duties.

She also deployed on Operation BRIDGE, the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, and Operation GOLDEN ORB, the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in 2023.

“Truly heartbreaking.” Netizens shared their condolences online

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