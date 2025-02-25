These 15 Pairs Of Famous Women Are Surprisingly The Same Age
“I am becoming invisible,” Kristin Scott Thomas said during an interview in 2013. The actress succinctly expressed the fear that plagues many female celebrities as they reach their middle ages.
Some seek to stall the passage of time by becoming recurrent plastic surgery users, while others decide that time and time alone will shape their faces.
Regardless of which path they choose, one thing is certain: in today’s world, age is just a number.
Despite sharing the same age, these women have taken vastly different paths, each finding success in their own unique ways. Their journeys demonstrate that talent and confidence can thrive at any stage in life.
This post may include affiliate links.
Sofía Vergara And Toni Collette (52)
Sofía Vergara skyrocketed to fame with her breakout role in 2009’s Modern Family, becoming one of television’s most recognizable faces. She regularly ventured into voice acting, lending her talents to animated films like Happy Feet Two, The Emoji Movie, and Despicable Me 4.
In 2024, Vergara produced and starred in Netflix’s Griselda, a based-on-true-events series that recounts the life of a Colombian drug dealer.
Collette earned her first Golden Globe Award shortly after debuting with the 1994 comedy-drama Muriel’s Wedding. She kept captivating audiences with appearances on 1999’s The Sixth Sense, 2006’s Little Miss Sunshine, and 2018’s Hereditary.
In recent years, Colette has starred in various thriller productions, such as Charlie Kaufman’s I'm Thinking of Ending Things and the 2022 Netflix series Pieces of Her.
Demi Moore And Helen Hunt (62)
Known at one point as the “highest paid actress in the world,” and beloved for her roles in Ghost and A Few Good Men, Demi Moore is right in the middle of a career renaissance after starring in 2024’s The Substance.
The film, which touches on the topic of fading stardom and female objectification, has Moore in the run for Best Actress at the 2025 Oscars.
Hunt’s career in both film and television continues to thrive, balancing acting and directing roles for series such as This Is Us, Feud, and The Politician.
In recent years, she has had notable performances in projects like 2020’s The Night Clerk and the revival of Mad About You in 2019.
No mention of Helen Hunt's 1997 Oscar for Best Actress in "As Good As It Gets"?
Julianne Moore And Kristin Scott Thomas (64)
Both actresses have become synonymous with graceful aging, maintaining a vibrant and attractive look that embodies elegance and the allure of mature femininity.
Moore and Scott-Thomas have remained as relevant as ever, with the first starring in the critically acclaimed 2023 film May December and the latter making her directorial debut in the British drama film North Star, which premiered in September of that same year.
KST is such a fabulous actress. She is clearly aging with style!
Monica Bellucci And Marisa Tomei (60)
Beloved for her roles in Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Malèna, and The Matrix series, Monica Bellucci became a renowned name in international cinema, known for her captivating performances in both drama and action genres.
2024 saw her return to the big screen with roles in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, and Paradis Paris.
Known for her iconic roles in 1992’s My Cousin Vinny and 2008’s The Wrestler, Marisa Tomei has solidified her reputation as one of Hollywood's most versatile and respected actresses.
In recent years, Tomei has continued to captivate audiences with standout performances in 2022’s The White Lotus and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, where she reprised her role as Aunt May.
Rachel Weisz And Tina Fey (54)
Comedian Tina Fey has consistently made audiences laugh ever since she became a cast member and head writer for NBC’s Saturday Night Live in 1997.
In 2024, Fey returned to write, produce, and star in the musical comedy film revival of Mean Girls, 20 years after the debut of the original.
Rachel Weisz garnered acclaim with her Oscar-winning turn in 2005’s The Constant Gardener and mesmerized audiences in 2018’s The Favourite.
The new decade saw her join the Marvel Cinematic Universe after an appearance in 2021’s Black Widow. Weisz is set to return in Thunderbolts, which is scheduled to be released in May 2025.
Penélope Cruz And Sarah Paulson (50)
Penélope Cruz began her career at 16 years old, and continued stunning audiences with performances such as Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona, a role that granted her an Academy Award.
Over the decades, Cruz has built an illustrious filmography, collaborating with visionary directors and constantly reinventing herself.
She is set to star in Marc Webb’s 2025 suspense film Day Drinker, where she will co-star alongside Johnny Depp.
Sarah Paulson redefined dramatic television with her transformative portrayal of Marcia Clark in American Crime Story, a role that not only earned her a sweep of major awards but also set a new standard for emotional depth on screen.
Paulson captivated audiences in every season of American Horror Story, effortlessly morphing into entirely new personas with each chapter and earning five Emmy Awards along the way.
In recent years, she has balanced working on successful TV productions like 2023’s The Bear and a return to Broadway with a starring role in Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's play Appropriate.
Halle Berry And Robin Wright
Robin Wright, renowned for her roles in House of Cards (2013-2018) and 1994’s Forrest Gump, has become a respected figure in film and television.
In 2024, she starred in Netflix’s dark fantasy film Damsel, as well as Here, a drama film directed by Robert Zemeckis.
Halle Berry redefined her career with an Oscar-winning turn in 2001’s Monster’s Ball, followed by a dynamic role in 2002’s Die Another Day.
Expanding her artistic repertoire, she directed and starred in 2020’s Bruised, which earned her a Satellite Award win for Best Debut Film in 2022.
Robin Wright is a cousin. She is fantastic actress and a very confident woman!
Lucy Liu And Gillian Anderson (56)
Lucy Liu burst onto the scene with standout roles in 2000’s Charlie’s Angels and 2003’s Kill Bill: Volume 1, establishing herself as a symbol of strength and style. She had a very busy 2024, starring in four films and two television series.
Gillian Anderson redefined science fiction with her portrayal of Dana Scully in 1993’s The X-Files. She revisited the character in 2016 for the series revival.
2024 had Anderson star in three films, one American and two British productions. She also participated in Disney’s Tron: Ares, which is set to be released in 2025.
Gillian Anderson was great in her role as Dana Scully in "The X-Files," but she didn't (checks notes) "redefine science fiction" in that role.
Michelle Yeoh And Jodie Foster (62)
Beloved for her role in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Michelle Yeoh became a renowned name in the action and drama genres.
Her career has only grown in recent years. In 2023, she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once and became one of Hollywood's most sought-after stars.
Jodie Foster, on the other hand, found success in the thriller and drama genres, particularly with her roles in hits such as 2015’s The Silence of the Lambs and 1997’s Contact.
Her career has continued to flourish, earning critical acclaim for her role in The Mauritanian in 2021, which won her a Golden Globe. 2024 also had her star in the anticipated fourth season of HBO’s True Detective.
Jody Foster is KILLING it in this season of her life!!! She looks great too!
Diane Lane And Viola Davis (60)
Viola Davis became a renowned name in Hollywood, having performed powerfully in 2011’s The Help and 2016’s Fences.
Known for her ability to tackle complex roles, Davis continued to shine with her role in 2023’s The Woman King.
Acting since age six, Diane Lane made her debut in 1979’s I Love You and has managed to lead a non-stop career in film, television, and theatre, with yearly projects in all areas to the present day.
Last year she starred in Disney’s Inside Out 2, as well as TV series Feud, and A Man in Full.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus And Jennifer Coolidge (63)
Over the years, Coolidge went above and beyond just being known as American Pie’s “Stifler’s mom,” consistently working on comedy productions year after year. Age has done nothing to slow her down, with the actress working closely with Netflix in recent years.
Beloved for her role in Seinfeld, Louis-Dreyfus became a renowned name in the comedy-drama genre. Her career has done nothing but expand in recent years, including signing a multi-year contract in 2020 with Apple TV+, and acting as both an executive producer and star for several productions.
She’s also part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with her next film Thunderbolts, which is set to be released in May 2025.
Julia Roberts And Kate Walsh (57)
Julia Roberts has enchanted audiences since the massive success of 1990’s Pretty Woman and 2000’s Erin Brockovich.
October 2025 will mark Robert’s return to the big screen, as she will star alongside Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebri in Luca Guadagnino’s thriller film After the Hunt.
Kate Walsh, widely recognized for her portrayal of Addison Montgomery in 2005’s Grey’s Anatomy and 2007’s Private Practice, led a very successful career since her film debut in 1996.
The 2000s saw her become an advocate for various political causes, as well as a board member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) in 2008. In 2022, she married Australian farmer Andrew Nixon and has been living in the country since.
Lena Headey And Juliette Lewis (51)
Lena Headey captured imaginations with her fierce role in 2006’s 300, a performance that etched her into the annals of action cinema.
Her regal presence allowed her to perfectly portray Queen Cersei Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones, a role that garnered four different awards and more than a dozen nominations.
Lewis has had a long career spanning films, television, and music. She was selected from over 500 actresses to star in Martin Scorsese’s 1991 remake of Cape Fear, a role that earned her significant critical praise.
Recently, she has worked with steaming services Peacock and Hulu, starring in series such as Queer as Folk and Welcome to Chippendales.
Jada Pinkett Smith And Amy Poehler (53)
Amy Poehler has become synonymous with smart, improvisational comedy through standout roles in 2008’s Baby Mama and 2004’s Mean Girls.
In recent years, Poehler has ventured into the director’s chair for Netflix’s Wine Country. In 2022, she ventured into documentary filmmaking for Lucy and Desi, winning her two Emmy Awards.
Plinkett-Smith experienced commercial success for her role in the 2003 films The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.
Recently, the actress has shifted to producing and podcasting, with her 2018 talk show Red Table Talk hosted alongside her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter, Willow Smith, winning a Daytime Emmy Award in 2021.
Wendy Moniz And Catherine Zeta-Jones (56)
Moniz has had a long and fruitful career in television, starting with a breakout role in 1995’s Guiding Light and continuing with her roles in House of Cards and Paramount’s Yellowstone, which aired from 2018 to December 2024.
Catherine Zeta-Jones captivated viewers in 1998’s The Mask of Zorro and 2002’s Chicago, roles that cemented her status as a Hollywood star.
In 2025, she is set to star in the upcoming independent film The Gallerist alongside Natalie Portman and Jenna Ortega. Zeta-Jones will also executive produce and star in Amazon’s Kill Jackie.
I'm not seeing anything surprising that these celebrities are the same age. They all look pretty good for their ages, but no one looks like a teenager. What's the point?
So....all women, and it's a who's-had-more-work-done competition?
I'm not seeing anything surprising that these celebrities are the same age. They all look pretty good for their ages, but no one looks like a teenager. What's the point?
So....all women, and it's a who's-had-more-work-done competition?