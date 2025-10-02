Lady Cuts Contact With Toxic Daughter, Friend Feels Bad For Her And Wonders If She Should Intervene

ADVERTISEMENT

Family is usually a person’s first support system to help them deal with any difficulties in the journey of life. On the flip side, when conflicts happen between such close loved ones, it can also lead to resentment and bad blood, from which there is no going back.

This is what happened between a mom and her young adult daughter, whose relationship had turned toxic. Even though the mother was sure she didn’t want her kid back in her life, her best friend, who thought she knew better, felt like doing something about it.

It’s important to think through things carefully before one tries to become a mediator in family conflicts

Two women indoors, one feeling sorry as she comforts her friend’s daughter with a gentle hand on her shoulder.

The poster shared that her best friend had been having a tough decade and that, to protect her sanity, she had decided to cut her daughter out of her life

Text excerpt discussing feeling sorry for a friend's daughter after a difficult decade in the friend's life.

Support and admiration shown for friend's daughter facing emotional and practical challenges with resilience and positivity.

Text explaining a friend cutting ties with her toxic young adult daughter due to causing stress and difficulty.

Text excerpt discussing understanding and respecting a friend's decision regarding her daughter, feeling sorry for friends daughter.

Teen girl feeling sorry for friend's daughter, covering ears and looking distressed while being scolded at home.

Even though the poster knew why her friend had made the decision, she felt torn because she’d never do something like that to her own daughter

Text discussing feeling sorry for a friend's daughter despite complicated family emotions and anger towards her actions.

Text excerpt about feeling sorry for a friend's daughter and comparing different parenting experiences.

Text expressing feelings about a friend's daughter being manipulative and the struggle to fix their relationship.

Text excerpt describing feeling sorry for a friend's daughter who is vulnerable and isolated from support.

Young woman feeling sorry for friend's daughter, shocked while looking at phone in a modern kitchen setting

The woman felt more conflicted when her friend’s daughter asked her to intervene and help restore her relationship with her mom

Text about feeling sorry for a friend's daughter struggling in a bad place with a history of self harm.

Text discussing whether to involve a friend’s daughter or ask the friend first about feeling sorry for a friend's daughter.

Text discussing knowing a friend's daughter since childhood and recognizing her tough and toxic behavior.

Instructions on how to respond to a friend's daughter, addressing feelings of sympathy and concern for wellbeing.

The poster wondered whether to meet the daughter and tell her friend about it or keep it a secret

Dealing with family conflicts can be extremely taxing, and as the poster had mentioned, her friend seemed to be struggling for years with her toxic daughter. The problems between them had taken a toll on her, and she eventually decided to cut the young woman off due to her constant manipulative behavior.

This is obviously not an easy decision for any parent, and the woman had probably decided to finally do it to protect her sanity. According to psychologists, fights and disputes between loved ones can take an immense toll on a person’s mental health, which is why setting boundaries like this is an important method of self-care.

It’s actually quite unusual for parents to go no-contact like this woman had done, and a British study showed that only 5% of parents are the ones to initiate an estrangement. The reasons for cutting off contact are usually the same, even if the roles are reversed, and seem to be mostly due to toxic behavior or emotional ill-treatment.

Even though the poster knew that her best friend had gone no-contact with her daughter due to her manipulative behavior, she secretly felt pity for the young woman. She personally felt that if she were put in the same situation, she would never be able to cut off her own child, which is why it was playing on her mind.

Young woman feeling sorry for friend's daughter, sitting on couch looking upset while an older woman talks nearby.

The poster was put in an unfortunate situation when her best friend’s daughter contacted her to act as a mediator between her and her mom. The OP felt sorry because she felt that the young woman was trying to make an effort to mend things, but she also felt torn because extending support might mean going against her friend’s wishes.

It is definitely difficult to stay objective during a disagreement when it’s between people you care about, and the general feeling might be to get both parties to understand each other. Conflict resolution experts state that in such disputes, it’s important to avoid taking sides, listen to both people, and provide suggestions only if they ask for advice.

Here, the young woman was clearly asking for help, which is why the poster felt a strong urge to support her. She had known her best friend’s daughter ever since she was a baby, which is also probably why she felt such a strong obligation to go and meet her and maybe work things out. The only thing she was conflicted about was whether she should tell her friend about it or not.

The problems with getting involved in family drama are that, even if you are trying to be helpful, people might turn on you instead. All of the pent-up emotions might come tumbling out, whether it’s warranted or not. That’s why the OP has to really think through her decision before she makes the next step.

What do you think would be the best course of action in this kind of situation? Do share your opinions in the comments below.

People were divided on the issue, with some feeling that the poster should reach out to the young woman, and others telling her to be loyal to her friend

Text excerpt discussing feeling sorry for friend's daughter and wanting to help despite no contact from friend.

Text excerpt about feeling sorry for a friend’s daughter advising to respect boundaries and avoid manipulation.

Comment expressing empathy and respect for a friend's difficult experience with their daughter.

Screenshot of a forum post discussing feelings and challenges related to feeling sorry for a friend's daughter.

Comment expressing feelings of sympathy and advice about feeling sorry for friend's daughter and her situation.

Advice on handling contact from a friend's daughter, focusing on feeling sorry and maintaining clear boundaries.

Comment from BaseDrops discussing feeling sorry for friend's daughter, warning about involvement risks and family boundaries.

Text comment discussing the importance of supporting a friend's daughter without guilt, related to feeling sorry for friends daughter.

Comment discussing feeling sorry for a friend's daughter and balancing emotional support with friendship priorities.

Supportive online discussion about setting boundaries and feeling sorry for friend's daughter in a toxic family situation.