Lady Cuts Contact With Toxic Daughter, Friend Feels Bad For Her And Wonders If She Should Intervene
Woman feeling sorry for friends daughter, comforting her with a hand on the shoulder in a home setting
Friends, Relationships

Lady Cuts Contact With Toxic Daughter, Friend Feels Bad For Her And Wonders If She Should Intervene

Family is usually a person’s first support system to help them deal with any difficulties in the journey of life. On the flip side, when conflicts happen between such close loved ones, it can also lead to resentment and bad blood, from which there is no going back.

This is what happened between a mom and her young adult daughter, whose relationship had turned toxic. Even though the mother was sure she didn’t want her kid back in her life, her best friend, who thought she knew better, felt like doing something about it.

More info: Mumsnet

    It’s important to think through things carefully before one tries to become a mediator in family conflicts

    Two women indoors, one feeling sorry as she comforts her friend’s daughter with a gentle hand on her shoulder.

    Two women indoors, one feeling sorry as she comforts her friend’s daughter with a gentle hand on her shoulder.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that her best friend had been having a tough decade and that, to protect her sanity, she had decided to cut her daughter out of her life

    Text excerpt discussing feeling sorry for a friend's daughter after a difficult decade in the friend's life.

    Text excerpt discussing feeling sorry for a friend's daughter after a difficult decade in the friend's life.

    Support and admiration shown for friend's daughter facing emotional and practical challenges with resilience and positivity.

    Support and admiration shown for friend's daughter facing emotional and practical challenges with resilience and positivity.

    Text explaining a friend cutting ties with her toxic young adult daughter due to causing stress and difficulty.

    Text explaining a friend cutting ties with her toxic young adult daughter due to causing stress and difficulty.

    Text excerpt discussing understanding and respecting a friend's decision regarding her daughter, feeling sorry for friends daughter.

    Text excerpt discussing understanding and respecting a friend's decision regarding her daughter, feeling sorry for friends daughter.

    Teen girl feeling sorry for friend's daughter, covering ears and looking distressed while being scolded at home.

    Teen girl feeling sorry for friend's daughter, covering ears and looking distressed while being scolded at home.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Even though the poster knew why her friend had made the decision, she felt torn because she’d never do something like that to her own daughter

    Text discussing feeling sorry for a friend's daughter despite complicated family emotions and anger towards her actions.

    Text discussing feeling sorry for a friend's daughter despite complicated family emotions and anger towards her actions.

    Text excerpt about feeling sorry for a friend's daughter and comparing different parenting experiences.

    Text excerpt about feeling sorry for a friend's daughter and comparing different parenting experiences.

    Text expressing feelings about a friend's daughter being manipulative and the struggle to fix their relationship.

    Text expressing feelings about a friend's daughter being manipulative and the struggle to fix their relationship.

    Text excerpt describing feeling sorry for a friend's daughter who is vulnerable and isolated from support.

    Text excerpt describing feeling sorry for a friend's daughter who is vulnerable and isolated from support.

    Young woman feeling sorry for friend's daughter, shocked while looking at phone in a modern kitchen setting

    Young woman feeling sorry for friend's daughter, shocked while looking at phone in a modern kitchen setting

    Image credits: splitov27 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman felt more conflicted when her friend’s daughter asked her to intervene and help restore her relationship with her mom

    Text about feeling sorry for a friend's daughter struggling in a bad place with a history of self harm.

    Text about feeling sorry for a friend's daughter struggling in a bad place with a history of self harm.

    Text discussing whether to involve a friend’s daughter or ask the friend first about feeling sorry for a friend's daughter.

    Text discussing whether to involve a friend’s daughter or ask the friend first about feeling sorry for a friend's daughter.

    Text discussing knowing a friend's daughter since childhood and recognizing her tough and toxic behavior.

    Text discussing knowing a friend's daughter since childhood and recognizing her tough and toxic behavior.

    Instructions on how to respond to a friend's daughter, addressing feelings of sympathy and concern for wellbeing.

    Instructions on how to respond to a friend's daughter, addressing feelings of sympathy and concern for wellbeing.

    Image credits: Feelingsorryforher

    The poster wondered whether to meet the daughter and tell her friend about it or keep it a secret

    Dealing with family conflicts can be extremely taxing, and as the poster had mentioned, her friend seemed to be struggling for years with her toxic daughter. The problems between them had taken a toll on her, and she eventually decided to cut the young woman off due to her constant manipulative behavior.

    This is obviously not an easy decision for any parent, and the woman had probably decided to finally do it to protect her sanity. According to psychologists, fights and disputes between loved ones can take an immense toll on a person’s mental health, which is why setting boundaries like this is an important method of self-care.

    It’s actually quite unusual for parents to go no-contact like this woman had done, and a British study showed that only 5% of parents are the ones to initiate an estrangement. The reasons for cutting off contact are usually the same, even if the roles are reversed, and seem to be mostly due to toxic behavior or emotional ill-treatment.

    Even though the poster knew that her best friend had gone no-contact with her daughter due to her manipulative behavior, she secretly felt pity for the young woman. She personally felt that if she were put in the same situation, she would never be able to cut off her own child, which is why it was playing on her mind.

    Young woman feeling sorry for friend's daughter, sitting on couch looking upset while an older woman talks nearby.

    Young woman feeling sorry for friend's daughter, sitting on couch looking upset while an older woman talks nearby.

    Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster was put in an unfortunate situation when her best friend’s daughter contacted her to act as a mediator between her and her mom. The OP felt sorry because she felt that the young woman was trying to make an effort to mend things, but she also felt torn because extending support might mean going against her friend’s wishes.

    It is definitely difficult to stay objective during a disagreement when it’s between people you care about, and the general feeling might be to get both parties to understand each other. Conflict resolution experts state that in such disputes, it’s important to avoid taking sides, listen to both people, and provide suggestions only if they ask for advice.

    Here, the young woman was clearly asking for help, which is why the poster felt a strong urge to support her. She had known her best friend’s daughter ever since she was a baby, which is also probably why she felt such a strong obligation to go and meet her and maybe work things out. The only thing she was conflicted about was whether she should tell her friend about it or not.

    The problems with getting involved in family drama are that, even if you are trying to be helpful, people might turn on you instead. All of the pent-up emotions might come tumbling out, whether it’s warranted or not. That’s why the OP has to really think through her decision before she makes the next step.

    What do you think would be the best course of action in this kind of situation? Do share your opinions in the comments below.

    People were divided on the issue, with some feeling that the poster should reach out to the young woman, and others telling her to be loyal to her friend

    Text excerpt discussing feeling sorry for friend's daughter and wanting to help despite no contact from friend.

    Text excerpt discussing feeling sorry for friend's daughter and wanting to help despite no contact from friend.

    Text excerpt about feeling sorry for a friend’s daughter advising to respect boundaries and avoid manipulation.

    Text excerpt about feeling sorry for a friend’s daughter advising to respect boundaries and avoid manipulation.

    Comment expressing empathy and respect for a friend's difficult experience with their daughter.

    Comment expressing empathy and respect for a friend's difficult experience with their daughter.

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing feelings and challenges related to feeling sorry for a friend's daughter.

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing feelings and challenges related to feeling sorry for a friend's daughter.

    Comment expressing feelings of sympathy and advice about feeling sorry for friend's daughter and her situation.

    Comment expressing feelings of sympathy and advice about feeling sorry for friend's daughter and her situation.

    Advice on handling contact from a friend's daughter, focusing on feeling sorry and maintaining clear boundaries.

    Advice on handling contact from a friend's daughter, focusing on feeling sorry and maintaining clear boundaries.

    Comment from BaseDrops discussing feeling sorry for friend's daughter, warning about involvement risks and family boundaries.

    Comment from BaseDrops discussing feeling sorry for friend's daughter, warning about involvement risks and family boundaries.

    Text comment discussing the importance of supporting a friend's daughter without guilt, related to feeling sorry for friends daughter.

    Text comment discussing the importance of supporting a friend's daughter without guilt, related to feeling sorry for friends daughter.

    Comment discussing feeling sorry for a friend's daughter and balancing emotional support with friendship priorities.

    Comment discussing feeling sorry for a friend's daughter and balancing emotional support with friendship priorities.

    Supportive online discussion about setting boundaries and feeling sorry for friend's daughter in a toxic family situation.

    Supportive online discussion about setting boundaries and feeling sorry for friend's daughter in a toxic family situation.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you're looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Slippery slope. Really toxic and manipulative people will look out for any crumbs of information you give them. Given the character assessment of her I predict that it won't be long when you will find yourself wanting to convey just this one little snippet of information or little message to help, all in the name of being neutrally helpful when in effect you are absolutely not neutral nor helpful.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    forwork_1 avatar
    For Work
    For Work
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited)

    Tribble Thinking - You are right on the mark. Manipulators can wriggle their ways in- they are experts at doing this. I would speak to the friend and just say, "I want you to know your daughter contacted me to intervene. You don't have to say anything to me now on how to handle this, think about it and in the meantime I will tell her I have to think about it." Here's the other thing with manipulators, if their main source of food/ love/ money/ attention/ shelter have finally cut them off THEY WILL SEEK ANOTHER SOURCE and YOU may be next. All they need is a toehold- a molecule of pity and they're in your life.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    I'd stay out of this. I would tell the daughter that I cannot undo her mother's decision and I would tell the mother that I have been contacted but am staying out of it. People who get involved in trying fix things end up losing friendships. Ask me how I know.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    johngrimes avatar
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    This was useless without knowing the daughter's age. 14 vs 30 are very different scenarios.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
