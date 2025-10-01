“AITA For Not Wanting Our Friend To Ever Come Back After He Ate Literally Everything We Owned?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Friendship—real friendship, not the superficial, fair-weather kind—requires a give-and-take dynamic that’s based on mutual respect and healthy boundaries. It needs to be a two-way street. Otherwise, all you’re left with is a bunch of people who take advantage of your generosity and support. But when you need their help, they’re nowhere to be found.

Some people behave so shamelessly that it’s frustrating to read. Internet user u/Capable_Candy6712 opened up to the AITA community about how her and her husband’s pal stayed at their place when he had nowhere else to crash. But instead of being grateful for the help, the man ate “literally everything” in their home. And that’s not an exaggeration, by the way. Scroll down to see how bizarre things got.

RELATED:

Ungrateful, entitled, toxic ‘friends’ are the worst. They take advantage of your kindness and leave you feeling powerless

Young man eating an apple in a kitchen late at night, illustrating a friend who ate everything owned by the hosts.

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

A woman shared how a temporary houseguest crossed all boundaries and disrespected the household

Friend refused to come back after eating everything owned, causing tension in friendship and household trust issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Text on a white background describing a friend initially polite and helpful, staying 20 days after being offered a weekend stay.

Share icon

Text excerpt describing a friend who never bought groceries and repeatedly forgot their wallet, highlighting frustration.

Text excerpt about a friend who ate way more than his share, highlighting an issue with a friend eating everything owned.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a friend staying at a place to take care of a dog during a 17-day trip, related to friend conflict.

Text excerpt about writing a Google Doc with house rules and food instructions related to friend who ate everything owned.

Alt text: Text describing a friend who ate everything in the fridge, freezer, and pantry, causing frustration and shock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman sitting thoughtfully on a couch, reflecting on the situation of a friend who ate everything they owned.

Share icon

Image credits: zinkevych/Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Friend ate everything owned, destroyed property, and consumed supplies meant for six months in just two weeks.

Text excerpt discussing feeling disrespected after a friend ate everything and continues to act like nothing happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a person expressing feeling disrespected and taken advantage of after a friend ate everything they owned.

Text saying not wanting our friend to come back after he ate everything owned, expressing frustration and refusal.

Image credits: Capable_Candy6712

ADVERTISEMENT

Freeloaders often have a victim mentality and believe that they can’t solve their own problems. They’re also very unresourceful

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: allysphotos/Freepik (not the actual photo)

It’s very likely that someone you know is a freeloader. It might be a relative, friend, coworker, or a distant acquaintance. What unites freeloaders is that they feel entitled to take more than they give.

Some of them might be maliciously taking advantage of other people’s goodness. Meanwhile, others might have such low self-awareness and barely any emotional intelligence. And so, they might have no clue how their actions impact those around them.

According to Good Morning America, some of the main signs that a person is a freeloader include the following:

They repeatedly come back to you, asking for money

They buy luxuries, not necessities

They act like they’re a victim, feeling that only other people can solve their problems

If you don’t enforce healthy boundaries, then you’ll have your fake friends walking all over you. You have to prioritize your needs, too

Share icon

Image credits: semenay erdoğan/Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you’re dealing with someone where it’s a repeat situation…you’ve got to say no. It’s very, very difficult, but you need to say no,” says GMA financial contributor Mellody Hobson.

As per Hobson, you have to help your friends understand that they have the power to take responsibility for their lives. “You’ve got to put the ball in their court and have them take control of their life.”

Dealing with freeloaders can be tough, but you have to try; otherwise, they’ll continue harming your finances and emotional health. For one, you must set very clear boundaries.

“Tell whoever you’re helping exactly how you’re going to help them. The person who you are helping should be able to say exactly why they need the assistance and what they’re going to do with whatever help they get,” GMA explains.

ADVERTISEMENT

And though being charitable and supportive are wonderful things, you should not jeopardize your financial security for other people’s sake. Do not go into debt trying to save your friends.

Meanwhile, you don’t necessarily need to give your pals financial help. You can support them in other ways, like helping them with their resume or hunting for a new job.

ADVERTISEMENT

But if you feel like you have no choice but to lend someone cash, make sure to make things as formal and legally binding as you can. “If you are going to give [someone] money, put it in the form of a loan. That will help the situation and help them take responsibility and accountability for what is going on,” Hobson says.

Fake, false, and fair-weather friends are fundamentally selfish. They don’t respect you or your time

Share icon

Image credits: Aakash Malik/Freepik (not the actual photo)

You also have to consider whether the relationship you’re so heavily investing in is actually worth it. Is the freeloader who’s mooching off you a genuine friend, or are they fake, only there when the times are good?

As Verywell Mind points out, fake friends disappear “when you really need them,” ignore your needs, and only ever want to talk about themselves. In short, they’re selfish and don’t actually respect you, your wants, or your needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fake friends are:

Inconsistent and unreliable

One-sided and selfish

Disrespectful and disloyal

Jealous and manipulative

Uncaring of your boundaries and hurtful

How would you deal with a friend who ate literally everything while crashing at your place? Have you ever had to call out any freeloaders in your life before? What did you do and how did they react? Who is the worst ‘friend’ you’ve ever had the displeasure of having? Share your thoughts in the comments. We’d love to hear them.

Later, the woman shared some more details with her avid readers

Reddit comments discussing guilt and distrust after a friend ate everything owned, relating to AITA friend situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit conversation discussing not wanting a friend to return after he ate all their food and belongings.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit discussion about a friend eating everything owned, exploring feelings and boundaries in friendship conflicts.

Share icon

Reddit conversation discussing a friend who ate everything owned, questioning rent struggles and roommate arrangements.

Share icon

Here’s how the net reacted when people read all about the guest’s bizarre behavior

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a friend who ate everything owned and the impact on their friendship.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment advising to change locks and prevent friend from coming back after he ate everything owned by the family.

Comment discussing boundaries and upset feelings after friend ate everything owned, relating to wanting friend not to return.

Reddit comment claiming the friend who ate everything owned is not a friend and calling him a thief in a discussion thread.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing friendship and home respect after a friend ate everything owned by hosts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a friend who ate everything owned, emphasizing boundaries and not wanting the friend to return.

Comment explaining why friend who ate everything in the house took advantage and acted like a scammer, NTA opinion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing not wanting a friend to return after he ate everything they owned in a food theft dispute.

Reddit comment discussing not wanting a friend to return after he ate everything they owned in a time of need.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment explaining why friend who ate everything owned is not welcome back, addressing unfair food and supplement use.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment advising to block a friend who ate all their food and never intended to pay or contribute.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing not wanting a friend to return after he ate everything owned by the family.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a friend who ate everything, highlighting boundaries and trust issues in friendships.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment expressing frustration about a friend who ate all their food and is unwelcome to return.

Comment discussing a friend who ate everything owned, expressing frustration about the friend not coming back.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing not wanting a friend to return after he ate everything owned by the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying no one is the asshole for not wanting a friend back after he ate everything owned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment advising not to let a friend who ate everything return and suggesting reclaiming belongings with invoice for replacement.

Reddit comment advising to exclude a friend after he ate everything owned, relating to friend eating everything conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing not wanting a friend to come back after he ate all the food owned by the poster.

Comment on a thread about a friend who ate everything they owned, discussing selfish behavior and friendship boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing not wanting a friend to come back after he ate everything they owned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Screenshot of a comment advising to lock credit and change locks after friend ate everything owned in AITA discussion.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing not wanting a friend back after he ate everything they owned.

Screenshot of an online forum comment discussing disrespect and friendship related to a friend who ate everything owned.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a forum discussing a friend who ate everything owned, focusing on feelings of disrespect and setting boundaries.

Comment about a friend who ate everything owned and the poster refusing to let him ever come back again.

Comment discussing anger toward a friend who ate everything owned, focusing on forgiveness and boundaries after betrayal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment explaining why the friend who ate everything should never come back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing frustration about a friend who ate everything owned by the host.

Comment advising to block and delete a friend who ate everything, highlighting the phrase friend ate everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some folks thought the woman was in the wrong, but only because she didn’t tackle the problem head-on

Reddit comment about a friend who ate everything owned, discussing frustration and the cost involved in the situation.

Screenshot of Reddit comment about a friend who ate everything owned, discussing not wanting them to return.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing standing up for oneself after a friend ate everything owned, causing friendship issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing being cautious with friends after one ate everything owned, relating to friend not coming back issue.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to stop being used and scammed by a friend who ate everything they owned.