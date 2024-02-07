ADVERTISEMENT

You can’t really say a fact is useless trivia if creative individuals decide to capitalize on it by creating entire trivia leagues based on fun competition. And all you need to know are facts that you wouldn’t otherwise know. Nor would it bear any significance on your chances of survival on this planet either way. But life is for living, so let’s live it in fun ways.

With that said, folks have recently been sharing favorite useless trivia facts in a fresh AskReddit thread. Here’s your chance of gathering up some trivia for your next night of Trivial Pursuit.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread We don’t know who invented or held the patent for the fire hydrant as those papers were lost when the US Patent Office…. burned down.

martusfine , Justin Meckes / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread Nissan cars for ads/ racing normally use the number 23 because in Japanese, a 2 is pronounced 'ni' and a 3 is pronounced 'san'.

Glittering-Fox-7558 , Dima Panyukov / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've only ever owned Nissan cars >25years and didn't know this

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread Joe Biden was born closer to Abraham Lincoln’s presidency than his own.

Biden was born in 1942 and Lincoln’s presidency ended in 1865, a gap of 77 years. Meanwhile Biden was 78 when his own presidency began.

autumn-knight , Alexander Gardner - museums.fivecolleges.edu / wikipedia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the last Civil War pensioner passed away in 2020! 2020! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Irene_Triplett#:~:text=Irene%20Triplett%20(January%209%2C%201930,the%20Union%20in%20the%20war. The Civil War isn't that long ago if you measure things in generations.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

If you’re here, no doubt you’ve heard about what trivia is a medium of knowledge. Originally, the word is derived from the Latin triviae, which denotes a place where a road splits into two, thus creating a three-way intersection.

Much, much, later, roughly in the 1960s, some students introduced the idea of trivia as a game by informally trading questions and answers about pop culture.
#4

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread Alaska's Aleutian Islands extend far enough west they're in the Eastern hemisphere, making Alaska the northernmost, westernmost, *and* easternmost U.S. State

The_Mr_Wilson , Tobias Tullius / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread The word nun is really just an "n" doing a somersault.

Zombie_Slur , Ricardo Gomez Angel / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread People use the word “peruse” wrong. We often use it for when we are just looking over, browsing and not paying super close attention. When in fact peruse means “to examine carefully at length” always found this fact interesting.

Last_Voice_4478 , Beth Macdonald / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ha ha, it has come to mean the opposite. It is almost like a contranym - a word that can mean the same in its opposite form. Cleave means to both bring together and split apart. Fill out and fill in (e.g. a form) mean the same thing. Fast means quick but stuck fast means stationary. I love these quirks of language

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

It was only in 1965 that trivia became official. A Columbia Daily Spectator column kicked it off with Author Ed Goodgold later joining forces with Dan Carlinsky to organize trivia contests and even writing a book in 1966 of the same name.

The concept took the world by storm and it spawned a huge following of people getting together and competing against each other through trivial knowledge.
#7

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread The elevator shaft was invented before the elevator. Somebody essentially predicted that the elevator would soon be invented and left a space for it while constructing a building.

Joe_PM2804 , Chris F / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Otis may have the first patent for the Elevator but similar devices go back as far as the 3rd century BC. Yeah, elevators predate Jesus.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread Dalmatians are firehouse mascots because back when fire engines were just a horse drawn wagon, they were the sirens. They'd run in front of the wagon barking and nipping to spook other horses/wagons and pedestrians out of the way

It's also the reason the Coachmen RV logo is a Dalmatian, rich people would have packs of them run alongside their coaches while traveling because thieves would often hide in wooded areas to ambush wealthy travelers. They'd alert to anyone hiding nearby and help defend the coach if it got attacked

MotherOfBorzoi , Alireza Roudbarmohammadi / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
k_schneeberger avatar
Kariali
Kariali
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah, that's probably why Marshall, one of the dogs of "Paw Patrol" and the one portraying a firefighter, is a dalmatian. TIL.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread The bishop of the diocese of Orlando is also the bishop of the moon. Canon law states that the bishop of a port that launches a voyage of discovery is the de facto bishop of newly discovered territories until those lands receive their own bishop. So the religious leader of Disney World is also responsible for the moon.

Bobeetoo , Jomarc Nicolai Cala / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

There are quite a number of reasons why people like trivia games—an idea in and of itself being a testament how approachable it is.

One major reason ties in with the idea of personal knowledge. Trivia games mean that you have to know your stuff, but you have to know very particular stuff. Thus, it encourages you to sharpen your mind all the while making use of what you already know and learning new things along the way.
#10

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread Lego are the largest tyre manufacturer in the world

TheJammyBiscuit , Ryan Wallace / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread John Wilkes booth's brother saved Abraham Lincoln' s Son from being killed by a train

CMSV28 , Sarony / wikipedia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
bb_20 avatar
Clown fish
Clown fish
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow that's ironic. One brother kills his dad the other saves his life

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#12

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread The only word in the english language with three sets of consecutive double letters is “bookkeeper.”

The longest single syllable word in English is “strengths.”

And Oppenheimer is now the highest grossing movie of all-time that was never #1 at the box office. Before that it was Sing 2.

Edit: changed “in a row” to “consecutive.”

mag0802 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never heard of Sing 2, I'll have to google it now

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

But there is a huge social aspect to the game as well. While trivia games can be played individually, they are more often a team sport, one that connects people in healthy competition.

The best part is that the idea of intellectual competition makes it accessible to many age groups and, honestly, you don’t have to be all that smart to enjoy the vibe.
#13

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread The day Michael Jackson got his hair burned in the Pepsi commercial was the exact midpoint of his life.

Phillies1993 , NIKHIL / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Makes me think of Dante - "Midway in our life's journey . . . . "

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread The word "factoid" means "a piece of incorrect information that is asserted as a fact."

But now that it has colloquially come to mean "a small bit of trivia," the definition of a factoid is itself, in fact, a factoid.

liamemsa , Scott Graham / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread The most common star sign in mental hospitals are Aquarius (so those born between Jan 20th to Feb 18th)

kewpiemoon , AnotherGypsy / wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
danielnilssonpeking avatar
Makabert Abylons
Makabert Abylons
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So some of you people actually believe that star signs means the slightest regarding personalities or anything else?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

It goes without saying that, despite it being a very social game, there is much to be had on a personal level. Trivia games are known to improve self-esteem and, just like any game, they often help reduce stress.

ADVERTISEMENT

And hey, there’s the added bonus of next to no physical exertion and the fun doesn’t really need to stop because the possibilities for questions are limitless.
#16

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread Twister was the first DVD released in the us

jsolence420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread The state of Colorado is not a rectangle with four straight sides. Due to poor navigation and the terrain getting in the way during early border markings and expeditions, Colorado Is a shape with 697 sides to it.

Alabastersunrise , TUBS / wikipedia Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread Did you know honey never spoils? Archaeologists found pots of the stuff in ancient Egyptian tombs that's still edible. So, in case of a zombie apocalypse, at least we've got eternal honey for our waffles, right?

CharmingCameo , Art Rachen / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Other reasons to play include the classic it just makes you feel good because winning a game releases dopamine. This, by proxy, also explains the addictive nature of trivia games and competition.

And, hey, you can one-up this burst of dopamine with another burst caused by food and drinks—no wonder why many competitions are held in bars.

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread The filming of the original Willy Wonka was actually rather unsafe, with a large amount of the cast suffering something. In the candy forest scene, Veruca can be seen having cut her knee on a rock, and that's a real injury her actress picked up. She even still has a scar on her knee to this day. In the soap boat scene, all the soap pumped onto the characters caused the actors to have massive reddening and irritation of the skin. Shooting had to be paused for several weeks to allow them to recover.

MaeBeaInTheWoods Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I tried to watch the new W***y Wonka movie the other day and it makes me even more grateful for Gene Wilder's wonderful version, even if Roald Dahl didn't care for it.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#20

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread If you break the word "helicopter" into prefix and suffix, it's not "heli" and "copter" it's "helico" and "pter".

Helico for spiral, and pter for wing. See also: **Pter**odactyl

thvnderfvck , SPACEDEZERT / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread Peacocks sleep in trees.

patchgrabber , Sagar Kulkarni / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

If anything, it is a learning and self-development experience that’s tailored to be fun. And fun makes learning easier and more effective. So, yeah, sure, you might not get as much exercise as you had hoped, but you trained your noggin muscle and that’s just as important. In fact, using your brain more than the average person does help with keeping your brain young.
#22

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread Kangaroos can’t jump backwards.

threwthetoyallday , Ashish Upadhyay / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And emus can’t walk backwards, that’s why both animals are on the Australian coat of arms - symbolic of the country moving forwards

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

The word for 'tea' in most languages depends whether they first traded for tea with mainland China or coastal China. That is why almost every language the word for tea is similar to "cha" or "te".

breakermw Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread Orca are considered a natural predator of moose

BostonRob125 , Thomas Lipke / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Orcas seem to have become natural predators of humans lately, but you can't really blame them.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Now, sure, keeping your brain intellectually active is only one piece of the puzzle. But it is an important one.

Mental stimulation means new and more lively nerve cell connections in the brain, making it more resilient against cell loss and keeping it more active as time goes by and the body grows old.
#25

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread Chuck Lorre, who created Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory, also wrote the theme song to the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon series.

Fabulous_General6597 , nickelodeon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
tylerdurden6666 avatar
Dahungryfella
Dahungryfella
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No way! If true, that is so cool! Also, impossible reading this post without running the theme song from ninja turles in your head while reading!!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Ernest Hemingway once survived two plane crashes in the space of 24 hours.

He was thought to have died in the second crash, but was later found alive with a bottle of gin in one hand and a handful of bananas in the other.

Cadao_Nguyen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
rickard-matt avatar
MyNameIsNotAPortent
MyNameIsNotAPortent
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Weirdly a banana daiquiri has no gin nor plane crash, and a Hemingway daiquiri doesn’t even have bananas

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Squirrels can virtually fall from any height and survive, due to their very low terminal velocity (large surface, low weight)

cozzimo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

But if you want the full package, physical exercise, a good diet and just overall care for your body all have a positive impact on the brain. That means improving your blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, avoiding intoxicants like alcohol and tobacco, and, most importantly, keeping up with your own mental health. Yes, being in a good and upbeat mood does wonders, and that requires healthy boundaries and good old sleep.
#28

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread My favorite recent stupid trivia is: most people have an above average number of arms and legs

snafoomoose , Sebastian Arie Voortman / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread In the UK, for every 1 degree Celsius the temperature drops, Heinz soup sales increase 3.4%

tevans1192 , Kolforn / wikicommons (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A question from France for British people for my curiosity: How did an American food brand (I believe Heinz is from Pittsburgh, PA, USA) come to figure so prominently in British cuisine? We see it here as well in France with British folk - an incredible love and fondness for Heinz baked beans as part of a full English breakfast.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

There's enough calcium in the Sun to make a ball of calcium a good bit bigger than Earth.

Bismarcus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah we just have to sift the entire Sun through a mass spectrometer to get it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

And if you’ve come this far in the listicle, you’ve likely not yet sated your appetite for brain stimulation via trivial inquiries. So, keep on keeping on with other Bored Panda articles.

But if you want to take a break, be sure to leave a comment with your fun facts in the comment section below before you go!
#31

The Caribbean island nation of Jamaica and the New York City neighborhood of Jamaica, Queens, are not named after the same thing, nor each other.

The country got its name from "Xaymaca," which is Arawak for "Land of wood and water."

The neighborhood got its name from "Yamecah," which is Lenape for "Beaver."

Boomerang503 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Iron Maiden have only ever had 1 UK number one.

teamangrybadger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Sharks predate trees. Boggles my mind.

valis6886 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Not only are sharks older than trees, but they are also one of the only animals to have survived four of the five mass extinctions."

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

The dots on a dice are called pips and the dots on a ping-pong paddle are also called pips

jsolence420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
cara_6 avatar
Blue Bunny of Happiness
Blue Bunny of Happiness
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the Greenwich Time Signal (a series of short beeps usually played to mark the hour on BBC radio, originally to help people calibrate clocks) is also known as the pips. Terry Wogan was notorious for “crashing the pips” by getting the timing wrong, so that records would have to be cut short etc for the pips. I still miss his silent firework display on the radio on Bonfire night. Basically, the presenters going oooh at imaginary fireworks!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread Starfish poop through their mouths

cowboyecosse , Clara Cordero / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread Gary Numan is older than Gary Oldman

HereForTheBeer87 , Man Alive! / flickr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread The first Oscar's acceptance speech in sign language wasn't by Marlee Matlin for "Children of a Lesser God" in 1986 but by Louise Fletcher for "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" in 1975. She was born to deaf parents and wanted them to hear her speech at home.

theseamstressesguild Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread A sloth can hold its breath longer than a dolphin

B1matth , Javier Mazzeo / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread People who use sign language, even in the same country, can have ‘accents’ that can denote which region they’re from.

People who use sign language can stutter as they sign.

People who use sign language can ‘talk’ in their sleep with signs.

Note: I am not deaf, nor do I know any hearing impaired people. These items were taught to me by a friend whose mom taught at a school for people who are hearing impaired. If these aren’t accurate please correct me.

ramos1969 , RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

NASCAR was started because moonshiners need to modify their cars to evade police, when prohibition ended they started racing

Goblindeez_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Human skin shedding is a big contributor for dust at home.

curious_they_see Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
jenjoyner avatar
Xenon
Xenon
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's why abandoned houses don't have 8 inches of dust.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

There was a time your parents put you down and never picked you back up

Fagtastrophe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Viking is a verb. Vikings went viking.

JeremyWheels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

73 Of The Weirdest, Maybe Useless, But Interesting Facts To Know, Shared In This Online Thread The word trivia comes from the markets where three roads would intersect. The roads would create a tri V shape and the markets would be a place where local information was shared. Trivial information.

ReasonablyConfused Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
angus-mailbox avatar
Andrew Burke
Andrew Burke
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Almost correct. But the V bit is wrong. The word comes from latin: Tri (three) and Via (Road or way)

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

MISSOURI CHEESE CAVES!!!! You’ve heard of the U.S. subsidizing farmers but did you know that since the 1970’s the U.S. has subsidized the dairy industry. So much money has been poured into dairy industry that the U.S. owns currently hoards approximately 1.5 BILLION pounds of cheese. The cheese isn’t stored in warehouses or facilities, they are simply sent to limestone mines in Missouri, creating The Cheese Caves!

Ok_Air_6116 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Look at a map of missing persons in the US then look at a map of the US cave system. Kinda logical but it blew my mind when I saw it, almost identical

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#46

Six State Capitals (USA) are found West of Los Angeles.

RobynsNest1971 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

The word facetious has all of the vowels and in order.

effdubbs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
annikperrot avatar
Annik Perrot
Annik Perrot
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And " facetiously" adds the y, that can be either à vowel or à consonant dependong on the way it's used.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

The Ramones were said to be unbeatable at Trivial Pursuit. They would always pick geography, they were also on tour for many years.

Patrickmonster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

The capitol of Djibouti is Djibouti

notmoleliza Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

The word typewriter can be typed without removing your fingers from the top row of the keyboard.

Lyndzay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

Elephants are the only mammal that cannot jump. They are also the only other mammal with a chin.

gingerlemon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought manatees, like elephants, were also thought to have "chin-like protrusions"?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Cabbage, kale, broccoli, cauliflower, gai lan (Chinese broccoli), brussels sprouts, collard greens, savoy cabbage and kohlrabi are all different cultivars of the same plant - brassica oleracea.

medicated_in_PHL Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

"Gremlins" and "Temple of Doom" caused the PG-13 rating. "Red Dawn" would become the first movie released in theatres with the new rating

The_Mr_Wilson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
cara_6 avatar
Blue Bunny of Happiness
Blue Bunny of Happiness
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Batman caused them to introduce a 12 rating in the UK, to fit between PG and 15 ratings.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

There are only two escalators in the entire state of Wyoming

SoonerLax45 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And they're probably in the same building otherwise how would you get down again?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

[Fixed Action Patterns](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fixed_action_pattern) in animals. Example: If an egg Is out of place, a bird will do a specific ritual to get it back in place. Once started, the bird will complete the ritual even if the egg is removed.

windmill-tilting Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

As of 2005 there were still about 400 widows receiving military survivors benefits from the American Civil War

Cavalier40 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Manhole covers are round with a small lip so the cover could never accidentally fall in the opening and injure the worker.

Watarush27 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought it was because the buggers were bloody heavy and getting one out of the whole would be near impossible.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#58

Apron used to be napron but a napron sounds like an apron so the word naturally changed.

SOwED Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

Cleopatra used pomegranate seeds for lipstick

Potato2890 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
angus-mailbox avatar
Andrew Burke
Andrew Burke
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seeds? The white crunchy bits? Or did OP mean the arils (the red fruity bits)?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#60

The Word 'bed' looks lika small bed.

Electronic-Pool-7458 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

William Shakespeare was the first person to use the word "Bump".

Matt Stone and Trey Parker created the word "Derp"

Gincairn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#62

Indianapolis Motor Speedway was paved with 3.2 million bricks.

Active-Strawberry-37 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Detroit has many bizarre laws, including spitting on sidewalks being illegal, and any house with over 5 women living in it is considered a brothel. This is the reason there are no sorority houses (yet there are fraternity houses) at the University of Detroit-Mercy.

Wise-Manufacturer324 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#64

Not ‘useless’ but a great trivia question!

Q - Name the brothers that hold the NHL record for most combined points by 2 brothers?

A - The Gretzky brothers

Wayne - 2857 points
Brent - 4 points

clinched01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does anyone else remember Pro-Stars on Saturday Mornings. Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson, and Wayne Gretzky team up to fight crime. The show didn't last long.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#65

The opposite of formaldehyde is casualdejekyll.

BlottomanTurk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
commonplace20-bd avatar
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And the opposite of the opposite is "deliberatemrhyde".

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#66

El Paso is closer to San Diego than it is to Houston.

Cgk-teacher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

In the shining, Jack Torrence has a son named Danny (aka Daniel). In the bar scene he drinks a bottle of Jack Daniel's. So the scene features Jack talking about his son Daniel while drinking Jack Daniel's.

NowIsAllThatMatters Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
stevecampitelli65 avatar
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I seriously know two guys, one called Jack Daniels and the other called Johnny Walker. And they went to school together

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#68

It is illegal to hunt camels in Arizona.

AXPendergast Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And Australia exports camels to the Middle East, as the Australian feral camel was an animal used for Outback travel in the 19th century, as it did not need to stop for water. The world record for the longest distance traveled by camel without water was also set in Australia and is 600 miles

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

Polar Bear fur isn’t white, it’s sort of translucent (hollow with no pigment) when light is reflect off it that’s when it looks white.


To add: there skin is black to absorb the warmth from sun


**corrected to remove part about covering noses, apparently existed because of native lore and accounts but has never been observed in the wild be scientists****

Last_Voice_4478 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A touch of grammatical correction would have made this easier to follow.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#70

Jeremiah’s law states "the best way to get the right answer on the internet is not to ask a question; it's to post the wrong answer."

Lumpyyyyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#71

Maine is closer to Africa than Florida is.

BlueFlagHonestly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Adele is younger than Carly Rae Jepsen… that was an interesting fact to learn

Adele was born in 1988

Jepsen born in 1985

IntoTheVeryFires Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Isaac Newton invented the cat flap door.

alphabetjoe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, he did not. Much older references to cat flaps can be found, e.g. in Chaucer's writings from 300 years earlier.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!