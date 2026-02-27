Step-Mom Keeps Making Fun Of Guy For Being A Nurse, Opens Up Why: “Childish And Offensive”

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who works in medicine knows that nurses are not to be messed with. They’re the ones running hospitals like well-oiled machines, and their role is every bit as vital as any doctor’s. Yet somehow, a surprising number of people still see them as less than.

That’s exactly what one woman found herself dealing with when her stepmom couldn’t stop mocking her boyfriend’s nursing career, calling it feminine and unmanly. She loved her stepmom deeply, but the jokes just kept coming. Unsure how to put a stop to it without damaging their relationship, she turned to Reddit for advice.

While the woman works as a doctor, her boyfriend has built his career in nursing

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

That didn’t sit well with her stepmom, who took every chance she could to mock him for it, calling his job feminine and unmanly

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Lance Reis / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: diana.grytsku / freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: mybfisanurse

The author shared more details about the situation in the comments

From there, readers chimed in with advice on how to best approach the stepmom

The woman later came back with an update, revealing exactly how the conversation played out

Image credits: gpointstudio / freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: goffkein / freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: mybfisanurse

Readers thought the stepmom’s reasoning was strange, but were ultimately happy with how it all ended

