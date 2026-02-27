Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Step-Mom Keeps Making Fun Of Guy For Being A Nurse, Opens Up Why: “Childish And Offensive”
Female nurse in uniform with stethoscope looking worried by window, reflecting on challenges in nursing profession.
Family, Relationships

Step-Mom Keeps Making Fun Of Guy For Being A Nurse, Opens Up Why: “Childish And Offensive”

oleksandra.k Oleksandra Kyryliuk BoredPanda staff
0

33

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who works in medicine knows that nurses are not to be messed with. They’re the ones running hospitals like well-oiled machines, and their role is every bit as vital as any doctor’s. Yet somehow, a surprising number of people still see them as less than.

That’s exactly what one woman found herself dealing with when her stepmom couldn’t stop mocking her boyfriend’s nursing career, calling it feminine and unmanly. She loved her stepmom deeply, but the jokes just kept coming. Unsure how to put a stop to it without damaging their relationship, she turned to Reddit for advice.

RELATED:

    While the woman works as a doctor, her boyfriend has built his career in nursing

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

    That didn’t sit well with her stepmom, who took every chance she could to mock him for it, calling his job feminine and unmanly

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Lance Reis / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: diana.grytsku / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: mybfisanurse

    The author shared more details about the situation in the comments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    From there, readers chimed in with advice on how to best approach the stepmom

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman later came back with an update, revealing exactly how the conversation played out

    Image credits: gpointstudio / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: goffkein / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: mybfisanurse

    Readers thought the stepmom’s reasoning was strange, but were ultimately happy with how it all ended

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    medicine
    relationship

    33

    0

    33

    0

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT