Step-Mom Keeps Making Fun Of Guy For Being A Nurse, Opens Up Why: “Childish And Offensive”
Anyone who works in medicine knows that nurses are not to be messed with. They’re the ones running hospitals like well-oiled machines, and their role is every bit as vital as any doctor’s. Yet somehow, a surprising number of people still see them as less than.
That’s exactly what one woman found herself dealing with when her stepmom couldn’t stop mocking her boyfriend’s nursing career, calling it feminine and unmanly. She loved her stepmom deeply, but the jokes just kept coming. Unsure how to put a stop to it without damaging their relationship, she turned to Reddit for advice.
While the woman works as a doctor, her boyfriend has built his career in nursing
That didn’t sit well with her stepmom, who took every chance she could to mock him for it, calling his job feminine and unmanly
The author shared more details about the situation in the comments
From there, readers chimed in with advice on how to best approach the stepmom
The woman later came back with an update, revealing exactly how the conversation played out
