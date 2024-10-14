“Disgusting”: Dad Threatens Daughter’s Life In Eerie Texts After She Refuses To Marry Her Cousin

ADVERTISEMENT

Photographs of the late Asra Abdullah Alsehli, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, sisters who fled Saudi Arabia and were later found dead, were used by a father to make lethal threats against his daughter. The unnamed man terrorized his daughter after she refused to return from Australia for an arranged marriage.

Trigger warning: physical and sexual abuse, suicide – Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, fled Saudi Arabia in 2015 seeking asylum.

Highlights Father threatens daughter for not returning to Saudi Arabia for marriage.

Asylum granted to woman and her family in Australia after father's threats.

Alsehli sisters fled Saudi Arabia and were found dead in Sydney in 2022.

Father's history of abuse verified, allowing daughter to get protection visa.

While they were believed to have died by suicide after losing financial support from their family, the exact cause of their deaths has not been conclusively determined after their body remains were found in Sydney, Australia.

A controlling father used the sinister overtones of the Alsehli sisters’ case to warn his daughter who was granted asylum in Australia due to her father’s history of abuse.

Photographs of the late Asra Abdullah Alsehli and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli were used to make lethal threats by a father

Share icon

Image credits: ciprian/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

The father asked his daughter, whose identity has also remained anonymous, in a text message if the photos of the Alsehli sisters scared her as he wrote: “It’s going to become real, I swear to God I’m going to slaughter you, bury you and no one will know, I’m coming soon and will see you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman had left the strict Islamic kingdom to study in Australia on a student visa in July 2012, when she was accompanied by her father for about four months.

She was later joined by her mother and three younger sisters, defying her father’s demands to return to her homeland to marry a cousin.

The woman applied for a protection visa in 2015, The Daily Mail reported on Sunday (October 13).

Share icon

Image credits: Prostock-studio/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

“Did you think I wouldn’t reach you!” a message in Arabic was translated by The Mail from the father accompanied by two portrait pictures of the dead women. “Is the picture scary?”

He added: “This is your fate and it’s going to be with my own hands.”

The message was revealed when the Administrative Appeals Tribunal overturned a decision by Home Affairs to refuse a protection visa to the woman, The Mail reported.

In a separate judgment delivered in 2023, the tribunal also reportedly ruled the woman’s mother and sisters were eligible for the same visa.

ADVERTISEMENT

A controlling father used the sinister overtones of the Alsehli sisters’ case to make death threats to his daughter

Share icon

Image credits: Edited by Bored Panda (Not the actual photo)

The victim was born into a privileged family in the Saudi capital city of Jeddah. Her parents had separated while she was at school but her father retained a key to the family home and came and went as he pleased, as per the British tabloid.

At the time of awaiting asylum in Australia, she reportedly told Home Affairs that she would face a forced marriage to her cousin if she returned to Saudi Arabia, where she would be under the guardianship of her violent father.

The asylum seeker also risked becoming the victim of an “honor killing” at the hands of her husband, father, and other male relatives once they learned that she had been sexually assaulted, The Mail reported.

The rape survivor reportedly gave sworn testimony before the tribunal that her father had been violent and controlling towards her and her sisters all their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: backiris/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)

According to the woman, her father had stabbed their mother and had her committed to a psychiatric institution in a campaign of physical, verbal, and emotional abuse waged over 30 years, according to The Mail.

The tribunal subsequently accepted the woman’s testimony about her father’s behavior and fears of persecution, ruling she qualified for refugee status and a protection visa.

Asra and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli were found dead in their apartment in Sydney by police on 7 June 2022. It is believed that they had died in April of that year.

The sisters had left Saudi Arabia five years before with $5,000 in savings. They had adopted a Western lifestyle, with Asra self-describing as an atheist, and Amaal identifying as a lesbian, the New Arab reported in June 2023.

The Alsehli sisters’ deaths have not been conclusively determined after their body remains were found in Sydney, Australia

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: NSW Police Force

According to previous reports, the sisters had been receiving money from their family in Saudi Arabia, but the financing stopped after a falling out, leading them to fall behind on rent and prompting police welfare checks at the building manager’s request.

According to a toxicology report, unusual levels of sodium, nitrate, and fluoride were found in the apartment, with police believing the sisters died as a result of a suicide pact.

Nevertheless, sources with knowledge of the investigation reportedly believe that the sisters were aware of the dangers of returning to Saudi Arabia.

The sisters had applied for subclass 866 protection visas – an Australian visa that allows individuals to live in Australia permanently if they are found to be refugees – in 2022.

Share icon

Image credits: 7News Australia

Their bodies have since been returned to Saudi Arabia, with a coroner now being tasked with determining an official cause of death, the New Arab reported.

The Eastern Kingdom introduced its Personal Status Law (PSL) on 8 March 2022. The PSL is a legal framework that governs family matters, including marriage, divorce, custody, and inheritance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the law introduced some reforms, such as setting a minimum marriage age of 18, it continues to enforce Saudi men’s guardianship system, which requires Saudi women to obtain permission from a male guardian for critical decisions like marriage and validation of marriage contracts.

On March 8, 2023, marking International Women’s Day, Amnesty International criticized the PSL for failing to protect Saudi women from domestic violence.

Amnesty International previously criticized Saudi Arabia for failing to protect Saudi women

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Citizens For Saudi Women (@world_citizens_for_saudi_women)

According to the human rights organization, the law entrenches patriarchal gender roles by expecting women to “obey” their husbands.

It also makes women’s financial support from their husbands during marriage conditional on wives “submit[ing]” themselves to their husbands.

Such provisions place women at risk of exploitation and abuse, including marital rape, which Saudi law does not criminalize, as per Amnesty.

According to the PSL, only men have the unconditional right to initiate a divorce. The law merely stipulates that a woman should be “informed” of the divorce and entitled to financial compensation if she has not been informed.

“Every woman should have the choice to go where she feels safe and secure,” a reader commented

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT