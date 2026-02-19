Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
22YO Daughter Disgusted By 52YO Dad As He Dates Someone 30 Years Younger, He Goes Ballistic On Her
Middle-aged father dating a young woman smiling and toasting with red wine outdoors on a sunny day.
Family, Relationships

22YO Daughter Disgusted By 52YO Dad As He Dates Someone 30 Years Younger, He Goes Ballistic On Her

2

18

2

Some blended families click right away, while others take time to do so. And some are simply not fit to click ever.

Just like this family from today’s story. The main reason for that is that the dad’s new girlfriend is the exact same age as his daughter. So, you can imagine how awkward that is for everyone. But awkwardness isn’t even the worst thing here, but rather dad’s view on the daughter’s feelings regarding it.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    While some blended families click right away, others are simply not meant to do that ever

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Just like this one, which’s main issue is that the dad’s girlfriend is the exact same age as his daughter

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Knowing that her dad can date someone like that makes the daughter beyond uncomfortable, which she tried to communicate to him

    Image credits: toonsteb / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    But instead of listening to her, he ran straight to his girlfriend, who started harassing the daughter

    Image credits: sarah b / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Later the dad took things further – unhinged daughter’s bedroom door, changed locks to their house and couldn’t stop arguing with her

    Image credits: sossgirl996

    So, not being able to handle all of this, the young woman packed her things and fled home

    The OP is a 22-year-old woman with a 52 year old dad. The thing is that her dad is dating another woman, who is the exact same age as his daughter. So, as you can already guess, that makes the author rather uncomfortable. 

    So, she decided to have a conversation with her dad about it. She wasn’t attacking him or anything; she was just trying to explain her valid feelings. Yet, instead of keeping such a vulnerable conversation between them, the dad decided to do probably one of the most immature things he could have. He gave his daughter’s number to his girlfriend, so she could harass her over this discussion. 

    But that wasn’t even all of this immaturity. From that point on, the situation got even worse. He unscrewed her bedroom door and changed the locks of the house, so she couldn’t come back. The young woman had to call the police to get into the house, which was her legal residence. 

    When she finally managed to get in, the verbal fight started, and the dad, once again, involved his girlfriend over the phone. The couple verbally attacked the daughter and made fun of her, which felt humiliating to her. So, after that, she simply packed a suitcase and left at 2 AM, when everyone was asleep – she just couldn’t stay there anymore. 

    Men dating younger women with huge age gaps isn’t something new; it’s a rather common phenomenon. Yet, it’s always debatable why so many men opt for younger women. In some cases, it’s likely that the couple just clicks, no matter their age difference – you know, people just fit together sometimes.  

    Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Others rationalize that with biology, saying men prefer firmer, fitter, and younger bodies. And while that sounds kind of shallow, we cannot write off the fact that for some men, that is the main criterion they go by. Some don’t go by bodies, but rather by psychology. And by that, we mean that they hope that some younger women are a bit easier to manipulate, as their opinions are a bit less firm. 

    Of course, there is also a factor of money – some of the huge gap relationships are built on, usually the older one, being rich or “sugar daddy,” you know the stereotype. Well, we don’t know the exact reason why the OP’s dad chose such a young girlfriend – maybe it’s one of the mentioned ones, maybe it’s something else. 

    Either way, technically, it’s not inherently wrong to date someone much younger than you, as long as they are of legal age and are both consenting to such a relationship. But that’s where the question of context comes into play.

    Let’s take this story as an example – both parties are consenting to such a relationship, but there’s a factor of the man’s daughter. She’s the exact same age as the woman, which complicated everyone’s dynamics. 

    Not to mention the fact that the woman herself seems rather toxic and is poisoning her boyfriend against his family, which is never a good sign. It broke the OP’s heart to learn that her dad doesn’t really care about her to give in to this. Netizens were brokenhearted to learn that on her part, too. And so, they have plenty of advice on how she should proceed with the situation, some better, some worse. 

    What would you say the young woman should do? Please, share your ideas in the comments!

    Netizens were heartbroken to read about the dad’s behavior, so they kept suggesting the woman how she should handle him

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I suspect (again) substance abvse by the father, and a lot of insecurity.

    0
    0points
    reply
    perdyr2167 avatar
    Somebodys grandmother
    Somebodys grandmother
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or some kind of personality disorder... lack of empathy is for sure

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
