“My Heart Is Broken”: Hallmark Actor In Tears After Losing Wife, Child Injured In Vancouver Attack
Two people crouch by a memorial near police tape at a Vancouver attack site involving Hallmark actor's family.
News, World

“My Heart Is Broken”: Hallmark Actor In Tears After Losing Wife, Child Injured In Vancouver Attack

A spring evening of celebration in Vancouver ended in tragedy when a vehicle crashed through a crowded cultural festival, claiming the lives of 11 people and injuring dozens more.

The horrific incident sent shockwaves through the city and the community.

Among the victims was the wife of British actor Noel Johansen. The Hallmark star’s heartbreaking speech at the vigil brought tears to onlookers’ eyes. 

RELATED:

    An SUV drove into a Vancouver celebration in a tragic incident that claimed 11 lives

    Two people crouch beside a memorial at a Vancouver street scene after heartbreaking attack involving Hallmark actor.

    Image credits: sarbrajskahlon / X

    On the evening of Saturday, April 26, a tragic incident took place in Vancouver when a 30-year-old man drove an Audi SUV through a crowded street festival celebrating Lapu-Lapu Day, killing 11 people and injuring dozens more. The victims’ ages range from just five to 65.

    Vancouver Police Department confirmed that the incident occurred around 8 p.m. during the celebration, an event honoring Filipino heritage that had drawn an estimated 100,000 attendees.

    British actor Noel Johansen’s family is among victims

    Hallmark actor smiling with a woman in a dimly lit restaurant before Vancouver attack news emerged

    Image credits: gofundme

    Hallmark actor appearing emotional and tearful during an interview after losing wife and child injured in Vancouver attack.

    Image credits: nypost / X

    Among those affected was actor Noel Johansen, known for his roles in Psych, Supernatural, and several Hallmark films, who lost his wife, 50-year-old costume designer Jenifer Darbellay, in the attack.

    Johansen and the couple’s seven-year-old daughter, Darby, were also injured, while their 15-year-old son, Ford, was present but escaped physical harm.

    Johansen lamented his late wife in a touching vigil speech after the incident

    Smiling woman with short blonde hair wearing a denim jacket and long earrings in a softly lit setting.

    Image credits: gofundme

    Johansen bravely spoke in front of the crowd while using crutches as he attended the vigil honoring the victims on Monday (April, 28). “What you see here is an injury that means nothing to me because what’s inside my heart is broken,” he said.

    “Because my wife passed away behind me at the incident. She never celebrated herself in her life. She never thought of herself; she thought of herself as small in terms of the reach.”

    “And I can tell you she was larger than life for any of you who know her. So don’t be small in life, be big, reach out and reach out as a human being with everything you have, and please remember us who went through this.”

    A GoFundMe page was set up for Johansen’s family, which has exceeded $150K Canadian dollars

    Close-up of a woman with short blonde hair and hoop earrings, related to Hallmark actor tears after Vancouver attack.

    Image credits: gofundme

    Police car blocks street in Vancouver with caution tape after attack injuring child and affecting Hallmark actor’s family.

    Image credits: sarbrajskahlon / X

    A GoFundMe page has been set up by his friend and business partner Michael Daingerfield to help provide support to the family. The page has already exceeded the $150K Canadian dollar goal and stands at over $166,000 so far.

    Daingerfield wrote, “I am literally in shock as I write this – but I want to do something for Noel and his two children Ford, 15, and Darby, 7.”

    “Jen was a one-of-a-kind,” he added. “A gifted painter, a selfless mother, and a loving wife.”

    The heartbreaking footage from the incident revealed severe injuries and bodies on the ground

    Hallmark actor sitting with two children on porch, smiling on a sunny day after Vancouver attack incident.

    Image credits: noeljohansen / Instagram

    Despite standard safety measures like street blockades, no barriers were in place that evening. Videos posted on social media captured the twisted tents, toppled chairs, and scattered belongings. An eyewitness’s footage revealed severe injuries, with heartbreaking reports of a baby being trapped under a vehicle as emergency crews performed CPR on victims.

    Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney called the events “devastating,” while social media users lamented the passing of the victims.

    The suspect said “sorry” to victims after crashing into the celebration

    Two people mourn at a Vancouver attack scene with police tape, placing flowers near a tree on the sidewalk.

    Image credits: sarbrajskahlon / X

    The suspect, 30-year-old Kai-Ji Adam Lo, was arrested at the scene and reportedly told witnesses he was “sorry.” Lo is now facing eight counts of second-degree murder.

    Lo is believed to have suffered a severe mental breakdown following a series of personal tragedies. According to The Globe and Daily Mail, his decline began after a series of personal tragedies, including the passing of his father and brother. Lo also shared that his mother had attempted to take her own life.

    Online users commented on the tragic incident, wishing the victims peace

    Twitter user EMARGOR replying with a message expressing sympathy for victims of Vancouver attack involving Hallmark actor’s family.

    Image credits: EMargor1

    Tweet by Jenny Froome expressing sympathy for families affected by the Vancouver attack involving Hallmark actor’s loss.

    Image credits: jennyfroome

    Tweet by Clifford Pereira expressing sadness for family, friends, and colleagues after Vancouver attack injures child and causes loss.

    Image credits: cliffjpereira

    Tweet expressing heartbreak and prayers for families after Vancouver attack involving Hallmark actor’s loss and child injury.

    Image credits: islasuzymusica

    Twitter post from ROK KOMICS USA expressing sympathy for families after Vancouver attack injuring child and affecting Hallmark actor.

    Image credits: rokkomicsusa

    Tweet by user describing a quiet Vancouver street hours before a tragic attack involving a Hallmark actor’s family.

    Image credits: Sandra_Cole44

    Twitter user kwezy expressing sympathy and grief in response to news about Hallmark actor’s family tragedy in Vancouver attack.

    Image credits: HI_kwezy

    User tweet expressing sadness over Hallmark actor’s loss after Vancouver attack involving wife and child injured.

    Image credits: AngienShawn77

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the heartbreaking Vancouver attack involving a Hallmark actor's family tragedy.

    Image credits: liz49713

    Tweet expressing heartbreak and prayers for victims and families after Vancouver attack involving Hallmark actor’s wife and child.

    Image credits: SolChap0

    Hallmark actor visibly emotional on social media, expressing heartbreak after losing wife and child injured in Vancouver attack.

    Image credits: aprocryphal

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
