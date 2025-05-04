“My Heart Is Broken”: Hallmark Actor In Tears After Losing Wife, Child Injured In Vancouver Attack

ADVERTISEMENT

A spring evening of celebration in Vancouver ended in tragedy when a vehicle crashed through a crowded cultural festival, claiming the lives of 11 people and injuring dozens more.

The horrific incident sent shockwaves through the city and the community.

Among the victims was the wife of British actor Noel Johansen. The Hallmark star’s heartbreaking speech at the vigil brought tears to onlookers’ eyes.

An SUV drove into a Vancouver celebration in a tragic incident that claimed 11 lives

On the evening of Saturday, April 26, a tragic incident took place in Vancouver when a 30-year-old man drove an Audi SUV through a crowded street festival celebrating Lapu-Lapu Day, killing 11 people and injuring dozens more. The victims’ ages range from just five to 65.

Vancouver Police Department confirmed that the incident occurred around 8 p.m. during the celebration, an event honoring Filipino heritage that had drawn an estimated 100,000 attendees.



British actor Noel Johansen’s family is among victims

Among those affected was actor Noel Johansen, known for his roles in Psych, Supernatural, and several Hallmark films, who lost his wife, 50-year-old costume designer Jenifer Darbellay, in the attack.

Johansen and the couple’s seven-year-old daughter, Darby, were also injured, while their 15-year-old son, Ford, was present but escaped physical harm.

Johansen lamented his late wife in a touching vigil speech after the incident



Johansen bravely spoke in front of the crowd while using crutches as he attended the vigil honoring the victims on Monday (April, 28). “What you see here is an injury that means nothing to me because what’s inside my heart is broken,” he said.

“Because my wife passed away behind me at the incident. She never celebrated herself in her life. She never thought of herself; she thought of herself as small in terms of the reach.”

“And I can tell you she was larger than life for any of you who know her. So don’t be small in life, be big, reach out and reach out as a human being with everything you have, and please remember us who went through this.”

A GoFundMe page was set up for Johansen’s family, which has exceeded $150K Canadian dollars



A GoFundMe page has been set up by his friend and business partner Michael Daingerfield to help provide support to the family. The page has already exceeded the $150K Canadian dollar goal and stands at over $166,000 so far.

Daingerfield wrote, “I am literally in shock as I write this – but I want to do something for Noel and his two children Ford, 15, and Darby, 7.”

“Jen was a one-of-a-kind,” he added. “A gifted painter, a selfless mother, and a loving wife.”

The heartbreaking footage from the incident revealed severe injuries and bodies on the ground

Image credits: noeljohansen / Instagram

Despite standard safety measures like street blockades, no barriers were in place that evening. Videos posted on social media captured the twisted tents, toppled chairs, and scattered belongings. An eyewitness’s footage revealed severe injuries, with heartbreaking reports of a baby being trapped under a vehicle as emergency crews performed CPR on victims.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney called the events “devastating,” while social media users lamented the passing of the victims.

The suspect said “sorry” to victims after crashing into the celebration

The suspect, 30-year-old Kai-Ji Adam Lo, was arrested at the scene and reportedly told witnesses he was “sorry.” Lo is now facing eight counts of second-degree murder.

Lo is believed to have suffered a severe mental breakdown following a series of personal tragedies. According to The Globe and Daily Mail, his decline began after a series of personal tragedies, including the passing of his father and brother. Lo also shared that his mother had attempted to take her own life.

