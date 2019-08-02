It's hard to pinpoint specifically where my ideas come from, but when I find myself lacking creative inspiration, it helps to take a step back from the art for a day or two and focus on spending time outdoors, reading, and listening to music that inspires me; even if the specific concept behind a particular piece of art is difficult to articulate, it always draws life from the things that bring me joy.

Because they vary so much in size and level of detail, my sculptures can take anywhere from an hour to a week or more to finish. I have always loved creating miniature objects/art, so all of my pieces are still quite small.

I think the part of the creative process I enjoy the most is simply the physical act of creating something. It's incredibly relaxing and meditative to sit with a bit of clay and figure out what personality it wants to have.