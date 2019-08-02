I create miniature nature-inspired fantasy monsters with polymer clay, acrylic paint and various found materials (wood, stone, etc).

All of my work is inspired by nature, with a mythical fairytale style. I like to incorporate things I find in nature in my art; stones, wood, acorns, pinecones. If you'd like, you can purchase everything on my Etsy page.

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

pusheen buttercup
pusheen buttercup
Community Member
3 years ago

bulbasaur?

All of my work is inspired by my love of nature and fantasy. I have been making art for as long as I can remember (I would spend hours drawing in the woods behind the house I grew up in), but I never really started experimenting with sculpture until about a year after I graduated college; I bought a block of polymer clay on a whim, just to play around with, and immediately fell in love with it.
I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

Teresa Cline
Teresa Cline
Community Member
3 years ago

Love your work.

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

I still alternate between two-dimensional art and sculpture, but my focus has shifted primarily toward miniature sculpture because I can incorporate physical objects I find in nature (stones, shells, wood, acorns, pinecones) into it. I love the idea of creating physical creatures you can hold in your hands that look like something someone might have found in a forest, like a little nature spirit. It allows people to bring a little strangeness and wildness into their homes.
I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

Elina Kuusisto
Elina Kuusisto
Community Member
3 years ago

I want to boop it's little belly!

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

Teresa Cline
Teresa Cline
Community Member
3 years ago

Your krakon is magnificent! Love it!

It's hard to pinpoint specifically where my ideas come from, but when I find myself lacking creative inspiration, it helps to take a step back from the art for a day or two and focus on spending time outdoors, reading, and listening to music that inspires me; even if the specific concept behind a particular piece of art is difficult to articulate, it always draws life from the things that bring me joy.

Because they vary so much in size and level of detail, my sculptures can take anywhere from an hour to a week or more to finish. I have always loved creating miniature objects/art, so all of my pieces are still quite small.

I think the part of the creative process I enjoy the most is simply the physical act of creating something. It's incredibly relaxing and meditative to sit with a bit of clay and figure out what personality it wants to have.
I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

Pamula Furness
Pamula Furness
Community Member
3 years ago

This is my favourite!

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

I'm dark
I'm dark
Community Member
3 years ago

Be still my beating heart

Despite stories, storytelling, and myth being such a large inspiration behind my art in a general sense, there is rarely a specific story behind each individual creature. However, whenever I go to markets and show my art in person, people always see stories in them that they share with me. It's something that for me is wonderful about making art; I see what I make as seeds and fragments of stories but often other people expand on that and bring what they see into it.
I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

Teresa Cline
Teresa Cline
Community Member
3 years ago

The little noses remind me of a turtle. So adorable!

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

Felicia.B
Felicia.B
Community Member
3 years ago

My favorite <3

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

Elina Kuusisto
Elina Kuusisto
Community Member
3 years ago

OMG that lil sniffer! So cute!

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

I'm dark
I'm dark
Community Member
3 years ago

This looks like something out of fantastic beasts

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

FITZPHIE_LOVE
FITZPHIE_LOVE
Community Member
3 years ago

i would legit buy this for billions of dollars

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

Andres Tejeda
Andres Tejeda
Community Member
3 years ago

This one looks awesome. Love the Kraken island.

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

Andres Tejeda
Andres Tejeda
Community Member
3 years ago

I wish this bottle was bigger it looks great.

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

Andrea Josipović
Andrea Josipović
Community Member
3 years ago

Idk why, but i want them!! ^.^

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

Teresa Cline
Teresa Cline
Community Member
3 years ago

Almost makes me think Ariel's voice could be in this bottle.

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

Loki’s Lil Butter Knife
Loki’s Lil Butter Knife
Community Member
1 hour ago

The adorable little creature on the left reminds me of the Porgs from the Star Wars prequels.

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

Padu Vd Waals
Padu Vd Waals
Community Member
3 years ago

Awww so cute😍

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

I Sculpt Fantasy Creatures With Polymer Clay

Note: this post originally had 38 images. It’s been shortened to the top 30 images based on user votes.

