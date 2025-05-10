Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"That 3rd Leg": Britney Spears Fans Spot X-Rated Detail In Ex Sam Asghari's Workout Video
Sam Asghari shirtless in gym, wearing cap and necklace, showing muscular physique during workout session.
Celebrities, News

"That 3rd Leg": Britney Spears Fans Spot X-Rated Detail In Ex Sam Asghari's Workout Video

Something as simple as a workout video can send fans of Britney Spears into a frenzy — as well as a little X-rated detail.

When the pop princess’s ex-husband Sam Asghari shared a video of his exercise routine, those on social media couldn’t help but watch as he began jump-roping and lifting weights.

And it seems like they also couldn’t help but let their eyes wander southwards, towards the “3rd leg” they saw “bouncing around” in his sweatpants.

  • Fans spotted a humorous X-rated detail— a '3rd leg'— bouncing in Sam Asghari's workout video, sparking funny social media reactions.
  • Sam Asghari shares respect and gratitude for his time with Britney Spears despite their divorce, emphasizing he has no harsh feelings towards her.
  • Britney Spears praised Sam in her memoir as a 'gift from God,' highlighting their positive relationship despite the separation.
    Fans spotted an X-rated detail in Sam Asghari’s workout video, prompting hilarious jokes

    Britney Spears and Sam Asghari seated at a dinner table, dressed elegantly at a formal event.

    Image credits: J. Merritt/Getty Images

    Netizens leapt into the comments section to share a few of their hilarious reactions to the sight, poking fun at the situation.

    “It’s like a helicopter in there,” one person joked.

    Another wrote, “I just got pregnant watching this video.”

    Sam Asghari shirtless and smiling during a sunny outdoor workout, showcasing toned muscles and tropical palm trees.

    Image credits: samasghari

    A third chimed in, “You both did great!!”

    “It looked me right in the eye,” quipped a user.

    Sam had posted a recent workout video to social media

    Sam Asghari shirtless jumping rope in gym, showcasing muscular physique and fitness routine details spotted by Britney Spears fans.

    Image credits: samasghari

    As a passing reference to Sam’s Iranian heritage, someone exclaimed, “EXCUSE ME SIR YOUR PERSIAN CUCUMBER IS PERSIAN CUCUMBERING OVER THERE.”

    “Mashallah to both of you,” laughed another.

    Sam Asghari shirtless in a gym, holding a dumbbell while exercising, showing muscular physique and intense focus.

    Image credits: samasghari

    Sam Asghari shirtless and kneeling indoors lifting dumbbells during an intense workout session spotted by Britney Spears fans

    Image credits: samasghari

    While Sam and Britney are no longer together, Daily Mail reported that the former never wavered in his support to his ex-wife during her legal battle to end her father Jamie’s controversial conservatorship over her. 

    It started in 2008 when the pop star suffered an explosive mental breakdown, and finally came to a conclusion in 2021.

    One fan mentioned he had a “3rd leg”

    Britney Spears and Sam Asghari smiling outdoors, fans spot x-rated detail in ex Sam Asghari's workout video.

    Image credits: samasghari

    While a few videos on Britney’s social media posts have drawn concern from some of her fans, Sam has always spoken kindly in regards to the 43-year-old and vice versa. 

    In the singer’s 2023 memoir The Woman In Me, she praised him and called him a “gift from God” — a compliment that made him “smile.”

    According to PEOPLE, Sam had a plethora of positive things to say about his marriage to Britney, mentioning how grateful he was for their time together.

    Britney Spears and Sam Asghari dressed formally indoors, posing together on a tiled floor near a fireplace.

    Image credits: samasghari

    Sam Asghari flexing muscles and smiling during workout, Britney Spears fans notice that 3rd leg detail in video.

    Image credits: samasghari

    “It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on,” he explained.

    Although Sam was the one who initially filed for divorce, he said there were no harsh feelings towards his ex, emphasizing how he would much rather celebrate the time they were together.

    Sam and Britney seem to still be on good terms with one another, praising one another in public interviews

    Sam Asghari shirtless showing muscular abs and arms during an intense workout, sparking Britney Spears fans' attention.

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    He said, “I’ve always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other.

    “That’s something I’m never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that’s always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

    Additionally, he talked about what it was like to be with Britney while she was fighting her father’s conservatorship.

    Sam Asghari wearing a baseball cap and headphones, speaking into a microphone during a podcast recording session.

    Image credits: Nick Viall

    “She was under the conservatorship, and that was very strange for me to deal with,” he told Nick Viall during an episode of The Viall Files. “I got hit with that at the beginning.”

    In terms of The Princess of Pop, Britney has a biopic coming in fans’ way and while the project has been confirmed, with Wicked’s Jon M. Chu set to direct, it still has a long way to go as the cast has not yet been established. 

    Britney excitedly hinted at the movie on X in April 2024, “Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies… stay tuned.”

    Comments were light-hearted while still complimenting the model and actor’s physique

    Comment on social media by user bootyfulmami reacting to a workout video with a remark about that 3rd leg in Britney Spears fans' discussion.

    Comment on social media post reading why Sam Asghari isn’t wearing shorts, referencing that 3rd leg spotted by Britney Spears fans.

    Comment on social media post with text He knew what he was doing with his post and eye emojis, referencing Britney Spears fans spotting an X-rated detail in ex Sam Asghari's workout video.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment by therobertsmithiii saying Father is FATHERING with flexed biceps emojis and crown emoji.

    Comment on social media post mentioning fans spotting a notable detail in Sam Asghari's workout video related to Britney Spears.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the x-rated detail in Sam Asghari's workout video spotted by Britney Spears fans.

    Instagram comment by the_parrot_lady with laughing emojis, responding to Britney Spears fans spotting x-rated detail in Sam Asghari workout video.

    Comment on social media post about workout video mentioning a suggestive detail seen by Britney Spears fans about ex Sam Asghari.

    User comment on social media post about that 3rd leg in Britney Spears fans' discussion on ex Sam Asghari's workout video.

    Comment on social media mentioning a Persian cucumber, shared by user samsalar with 31 likes.

    Comment on social media from user hesamsayafisharifi questioning someone's comfort level with them, related to Britney Spears fans spotting detail in Sam Asghari workout.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning That 3rd Leg related to Britney Spears fans discussing Sam Asghari’s workout video.

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning wearing shorts, related to Britney Spears fans spotting a detail in Sam Asghari's workout video.

    Comment by user tyler.reagan37 saying It looked me right in the eye on a social media post about Britney Spears fans spotting X-rated detail in Sam Asghari workout video.

    Comment on Britney Spears fans spotting an X-rated detail in ex Sam Asghari's workout video discussing That 3rd Leg.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Lee Gilliland
    1 hour ago

