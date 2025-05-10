“That 3rd Leg”: Britney Spears Fans Spot X-Rated Detail In Ex Sam Asghari’s Workout Video

Something as simple as a workout video can send fans of Britney Spears into a frenzy — as well as a little X-rated detail.

When the pop princess’s ex-husband Sam Asghari shared a video of his exercise routine, those on social media couldn’t help but watch as he began jump-roping and lifting weights.

And it seems like they also couldn’t help but let their eyes wander southwards, towards the “3rd leg” they saw “bouncing around” in his sweatpants.

Fans spotted an X-rated detail in Sam Asghari’s workout video, prompting hilarious jokes

Netizens leapt into the comments section to share a few of their hilarious reactions to the sight, poking fun at the situation.

“It’s like a helicopter in there,” one person joked.

Another wrote, “I just got pregnant watching this video.”

A third chimed in, “You both did great!!”

“It looked me right in the eye,” quipped a user.

Sam had posted a recent workout video to social media

As a passing reference to Sam’s Iranian heritage, someone exclaimed, “EXCUSE ME SIR YOUR PERSIAN CUCUMBER IS PERSIAN CUCUMBERING OVER THERE.”

“Mashallah to both of you,” laughed another.

While Sam and Britney are no longer together, Daily Mail reported that the former never wavered in his support to his ex-wife during her legal battle to end her father Jamie’s controversial conservatorship over her.

It started in 2008 when the pop star suffered an explosive mental breakdown, and finally came to a conclusion in 2021.

One fan mentioned he had a “3rd leg”

While a few videos on Britney’s social media posts have drawn concern from some of her fans, Sam has always spoken kindly in regards to the 43-year-old and vice versa.

In the singer’s 2023 memoir The Woman In Me, she praised him and called him a “gift from God” — a compliment that made him “smile.”

According to PEOPLE, Sam had a plethora of positive things to say about his marriage to Britney, mentioning how grateful he was for their time together.

“It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on,” he explained.

Although Sam was the one who initially filed for divorce, he said there were no harsh feelings towards his ex, emphasizing how he would much rather celebrate the time they were together.

Sam and Britney seem to still be on good terms with one another, praising one another in public interviews

He said, “I’ve always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other.

“That’s something I’m never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that’s always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

Additionally, he talked about what it was like to be with Britney while she was fighting her father’s conservatorship.

“She was under the conservatorship, and that was very strange for me to deal with,” he told Nick Viall during an episode of The Viall Files. “I got hit with that at the beginning.”

In terms of The Princess of Pop, Britney has a biopic coming in fans’ way and while the project has been confirmed, with Wicked’s Jon M. Chu set to direct, it still has a long way to go as the cast has not yet been established.

Britney excitedly hinted at the movie on X in April 2024, “Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies… stay tuned.”

Comments were light-hearted while still complimenting the model and actor’s physique

