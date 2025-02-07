ADVERTISEMENT

Elijah Wood’s love story has officially entered a new chapter with his longtime partner Mette-Marie Kongsved.

The Lord of the Rings star said recently “I do,” and the news of his married union has officially been confirmed.

The couple went public with their romance in January 2018 and have been fiercely private about their relationship.

Reports have confirmed that Elijah Wood has officially tied the knot with Mette-Marie Kongsved

Image credits: Bryan Berlin

They are also parents to one son and a daughter.

A recent TMZ report claimed that the couple indeed has a marriage license on file in Los Angeles County.

However, since they opted for a confidential marriage license, the exact date of their marriage wasn’t clear.

Image credits: Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Fans were ecstatic by the good news, with many sharing congratulatory messages to the newlyweds.

“Looks like he found his perfect match. Congrats, Frodo!” said one fan while another wrote, “Hope he is wearing the One Ring! That would be awesome!”

“He finally put the one ring on!” said another comment.

Speculation about the actor’s wedding arose when he referred to the producer as his “wife” in a recent podcast



Image credits: Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum

Another said, “Awww I remember that little cutie. He all grown!”

“He is a guy to love. Congrats,” another said.

Some reports claimed they exchanged wedding vows on New Year’s Eve in the presence of 80 relatives and friends.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2018 and are parents to one son and daughter

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Speculation about the actor tying the knot with the film producer arose when Elijah referred to Mette-Marie as his “wife” in a January episode of the Inside of You podcast.

“I’m beyond grateful for my family and my kids and my wife,” he told host Michael Rosenbaum during the episode.

Image credits: Rex Features/VidaPress

While it is unclear when Elijah and Mette-Marie met, they were reportedly working together of the 2017 film I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore. The Netflix film starred Elijah and was produced by his now-wife.

They welcomed their first-born son in 2019 and their daughter in 2022.

“You’re constantly being challenged, in the best way,” he said. “It’s as much my own personal growth as it is about my child’s growth,” the Yellowjackets star said in a WSJ. Magazine in 2023.

Mette-Marie, a producer, has worked with Elijah in a 2017 Netflix film

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Mette-Marie, who has also produced Get Duked! and Nine Days, held Elijah’s hand to make their first red carpet debut in February 2024 at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Elijah is best known for his iconic role as Frodo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

He said one of his most treasured possessions is a ring from the making of the movie.

When asked by The Guardian about his most “treasured possessions in a 2014 interview, the actor said, “My vinyl records. I also treasure my ring from The Lord Of The Rings. Andy Serkis has one; I think Martin Freeman has one, too.”

“They were bestowed upon us by Peter Jackson as a gift for working on the films,” he added.

“Bless him. Such a good guy. All happiness to you, Elwood,” one fan said online

