When it comes to famous speeches, they usually come from charismatic and well-known figures in our history. Unlike some words written on paper, speeches are told to an audience, thus being remembered more widely. This statement is backed by the fact that many famous speeches in history are as important as the day they were told for the first time

Usually, an important and famous speech looks at a social or political problem. First, social issues are probably the ones that politicians and people talk about the most. One of the more well-known speeches that focused on a social issue came from Martin Luther King Jr., one of the prominent figures of the civil rights period in the United States. His inspirational speech, known today as “I Have A Dream,” touched upon the idea that all Americans, no matter the color of their skin, should be judged by the content of their character. However, on the political side, there are also the political ones. These strive to unite listeners and push them towards a single goal. One of the great speeches from Franklin D. Roosevelt came on his first day as president. His first inaugural address highlighted the horrors of the Great Depression and how the United States of America could solve economic problems.

When it comes to the most famous speeches, there isn’t a lot to choose from. To help you practice your oratory skills, we have compiled some of the more known speeches in the list below. If you have heard about the speech before, upvote it. On the other hand, if you have anything to share about the speech, you can speak freely in the comments below.



