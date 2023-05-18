40 Famous Speeches That Have Had Long-Term Effects on Society
When it comes to famous speeches, they usually come from charismatic and well-known figures in our history. Unlike some words written on paper, speeches are told to an audience, thus being remembered more widely. This statement is backed by the fact that many famous speeches in history are as important as the day they were told for the first time
Usually, an important and famous speech looks at a social or political problem. First, social issues are probably the ones that politicians and people talk about the most. One of the more well-known speeches that focused on a social issue came from Martin Luther King Jr., one of the prominent figures of the civil rights period in the United States. His inspirational speech, known today as “I Have A Dream,” touched upon the idea that all Americans, no matter the color of their skin, should be judged by the content of their character. However, on the political side, there are also the political ones. These strive to unite listeners and push them towards a single goal. One of the great speeches from Franklin D. Roosevelt came on his first day as president. His first inaugural address highlighted the horrors of the Great Depression and how the United States of America could solve economic problems.
When it comes to the most famous speeches, there isn’t a lot to choose from. To help you practice your oratory skills, we have compiled some of the more known speeches in the list below. If you have heard about the speech before, upvote it. On the other hand, if you have anything to share about the speech, you can speak freely in the comments below.
Martin Luther King, Jr. - "I Have A Dream"
An iconic speech in American history, “I Have A Dream” was delivered by Martin Luther King Jr. on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington. In the speech, King talked about freedom, racial issues in the nation, and how we should judge people around us on their character and not their skin.
Nelson Mandela - “I Am Prepared To Die”
When talking about South African democracy, Nelson Mandela was the most defining figure that shaped it. This speech, which Mandela delivered while facing charges for his role in fighting apartheid, was three hours long and talked about democracy and the importance of a free society in South Africa.
Winston Churchill - “We Shall Fight On The Beaches”
With the German war machine stamping on the European nations from one to another, the British Empire had to stand alone against the Axis powers. Winston Churchill spoke to the British people, saying they would fight to the last drop of blood until the new world, mainly the United States of America, entered the war.
Barack Obama - Democratic National Convention Keynote Address
Barack Obama made a 17-minute address backing John Kerry for president. Obama became a household name after that keynote speech. Much of the credit for the speech gets attributed to Obama, who wrote it himself. Obama reaffirmed to the people of the United States what their obligations as citizens were.
Winston Churchill - "Their Finest Hour"
On June 14, 1940, Paris fell to the German army, leaving the British Empire and their colonies alone to heal from the wounds of the Battle of France. Trying to boost the morale of the Englishmen, Winston Churchill urged the British people to stand together against the Germans. A month later, the Battle of Britain began, resulting in the first strategic victory for the empire.
Malcolm X - "The Ballot Or The Bullet"
Where Martin Luther King Jr. fought racial injustice with a pen and words, Malcolm X, another icon of the civil rights period, chose words and threats. He urged the African Americans of the United States to vote for the right person and, if they were prevented from exercising their constitutional right, to do so more “drastically.”
Hillary Clinton - Remarks To The U.N. 4th World Conference On Women Plenary Session
The speech Mrs. Clinton gave on September 5, 1995, in a suburb of Beijing, focusing on women’s rights problems, was a career-changing moment that Mrs. Clinton wanted to make sure her efforts were centered around. During the 2016 presidential run, she used the speech as a jumping-off point.
Michelle Obama - “When They Go Low, We Go High”
Michelle Obama was not only the first lady when Barack Obama was the president, but she was also a brilliant speaker. In 2016, during the Democratic National Convention, she spoke to the younger populace of the United States by talking about the importance of staying true to your values and standing tall when someone tries to think lower of you.
Queen Elizabeth I - “Spanish Armada” Speech To The Troops At Tilbury
Queen Elizabeth I of England delivered one of the most masculine addresses in history in 1588, even at one point disparaging herself for being feminine. The “mighty” Spanish Armada, a fleet of around 130 ships with invasion intentions, was sailing toward Britain when the queen gave a stirring speech in Tilbury, Essex, England.
George Washington - Resignation Speech
George Washington’s resignation speech is one of those speeches that says a lot about the person saying it. On December 23, 1783, Washington resigned as commander in chief of the Continental Army and told the Congress of the honor the position had brought him. He would go on to become the first president of the United States.
Abraham Lincoln - Gettysburg Address
In just 271 words and a few minutes, Abraham Lincoln was able to charm the people gathered and brilliantly summarize the Civil War and the United States’ history. Starting with a powerful intro and then hinting at liberty, democracy, and equality, the speech left a lasting impression on US society and history.
Chief Joseph - Surrender Speech
During a brief, emotional address on October 5, 1877, Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce tribe lamented the passing of an era for Native Americans and the lands that were taken from them. Chief Joseph surrendered after being overtaken by the U.S. Army during a frantic multi-week retreat into Canada.
John F. Kennedy - Inaugural Address
The majority of President John F. Kennedy’s inauguration speech, delivered on January 20, 1961, was well-written and profound. In the speech, he made a direct call to Americans throughout the country to stand up for their country in words that were equally full of promise and grim warnings.
Theodore Roosevelt - “Duties Of American Citizenship”
The “Duties of American Citizenship” speech by Theodore Roosevelt, delivered while he was a New York assemblyman, included theoretical justifications for why every man should be active in politics and the actual procedures for doing so. Roosevelt chastised those who said they couldn’t participate in politics because their lives were too busy.
Mahatma Gandhi - "Quit India"
The National Indian Congress and Mahatma Gandhi supported the non-violent struggle to compel Britain to “Quit India.” On August 8, 1942, Gandhi gave a speech that urged for the independence of India and the end of the British colonial era overall. While his words might have reached other Indians, the British reacted by jailing him.
Abraham Lincoln - "2nd Inaugural Address"
Abraham Lincoln’s second term saw him take over a country that was in the midst of a cruel Civil War. As with his Gettysburg Address, he spoke about the cruelties of war and the violence that ravaged the nation. He reminded the listeners of the simple fact that slavery was a national sin, one that shed the blood of American citizens.
John F. Kennedy - "The Decision To Go To The Moon"
During the 1960s, the Soviets and the Americans clashed during the space race. While the Soviets had the upper hand, everything changed when John F. Kennedy raised the stakes by proclaiming that humans would land on the moon at the end of the decade. The speech set an ambitious goal that was completed by Apollo 11.
Frederick Douglass - "What To The Slave Is The Fourth Of July?"
The Fourth of July might mark the day that the United States of America proclaimed its independence, but it sure doesn’t talk about the freedom of slaves in the nation. In 1852, Frederick Douglass, a former slave, gave a speech that raised a simple question — what meaning did the 4th of July have to a slave?
Barbara Charline Jordan - "On The Articles Of Impeachment"
Between 1973 to 1979, Barbara Jordan represented Texas’ 18th district in the U.S. House of Representatives. She addressed the House Judiciary Committee on July 24, 1974, on the impeachment of President Richard Nixon and delivered quite a speech. She reminded her colleagues of the importance of separating the roles of the accusers and the judges.
Greta Thunberg - Speech To World Leaders At United Nations Climate Action Summit
During the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit, Greta Thunberg spoke passionately to country officials about the climate change threat. Greta’s worries about the environment represent one of the main issues that nations will confront in the coming ten years, and her remarks are now more relevant than ever.
Sojourner Truth - "Ain't I A Woman?"
Sojourner Truth was a well-known abolitionist and a women’s rights advocate. In 1851, she spoke at the Women’s Rights Convention, where she addressed the issues Black women dealt with in the United States. She exposed the discrimination faced by Black women, who got left out of discussions about racism and sexism.
Demosthenes - Third Philippic
Though you may not have heard of the Athenian orator Demosthenes, consider the fact that one of history’s most famed speakers of all time, Cicero, cited his ancient forebear 300 years later. Demosthenes’ Third Philippic, so-called because it was the third speech he gave devoted to convincing his fellow Athenians to take up arms against the encroaching forces of Phillip of Macedon, literally led men to war.
Lou Gehrig - “Luckiest Man”
In this heartwarming speech, Lou Gehrig recounted all the beautiful things that had happened in his life and said that people should not worry about a sick man but rejoice in all that life has to offer. In doing so, he comforted many people and set an example of selflessness. On July 4, 1939, Gehrig delivered this speech in Yankee Stadium.
William Wilberforce - Abolition Speech
Slavery was one of the obvious moral problems of the day, and William Wilberforce came to believe that God had instructed him to be an abolitionist. Wilberforce delivered his first address to the House of Commons on the end of the slave trade on May 12, 1789. Soon after, a measure to outlaw the trade got proposed by Wilberforce, but it was unsuccessful.
Theodore Roosevelt - "The Man With The Muck-Rake"
Theodore Roosevelt advocated for moderation rather than radicalism, in addition to speaking about some progressive ideas too. In this speech, he talked about the importance of distinguishing the good from the bad, the actions that businesses were taking to prevent regulations, and the importance of highly valued character.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt - "First Inaugural Address"
The notion of change was strong enough to propel FDR’s campaign to victory. In his first inaugural address, Roosevelt aimed to boost the nation’s battered morale and made the case for why he would require extensive executive authority to combat the Great Depression. This one rivals the more famous “Infamy” speech.
Socrates - "Apology"
Socrates was an Athenian philosopher who encouraged younger Greeks to think and question everything about authority. Sadly, he got arrested by the Athenians on some serious charges. The “Apology” serves as Socrates’ response to these accusations. Socrates accepted his faith and passed away as one of the best philosophers.
Ronald Reagan - "Remarks At The Brandenburg Gate"
The rise and fall of the Berlin Wall are probably the two most important moments of the Cold War. It’s a monument that had quite a significant role in the conflict between the East and West, and when Ronald Reagan gave a speech near it, he did it with a bang. He urged the Soviet premier to do the obvious thing — tear down the wall!
Pericles - "Funeral Oration"
In 431 B.C., Pericles delivered the customary funeral oration that was dedicated to the deceased Athenians. As he spoke to the Athenians, Pericles highlighted the importance of the sacrifice the fallen soldiers had paid for with their blood. Along with praising the fallen heroes, Pericles talked about the greatness of Athens and the Greeks.
Patrick Henry - "Give Me Liberty Or Give Me Death!"
The American colonists planted the seeds of revolution even before the first shots got fired in Lexington. Patrick Henry was one of these early revolutionists, who, during the Second Virginia Convention, said one of the most legendary lines at the end of his speech that echoed throughout the colonies.
Mary Fisher - "A Whisper Of Aids"
Mary Fisher spoke at the 1992 Republican National Convention in Houston, Texas, after receiving her HIV diagnosis. Thirty years later, her speech from that evening is still fondly recalled and gets cited as a superb example of advocate persuasion in numerous rhetorical works.
Rami Malek - Diversity And Inclusion Speech At The Oscars
An Oscar win presents quite a unique opportunity, as the winner gets a moment to speak to the celebrities and viewers of the ceremony. Rami Malek, an actor from an Egyptian household, used this opportunity to talk about diversity and inclusion in professional industries and the struggles that immigrants might face.
Ronald Reagan - "Address To The Nation On The Challenger Tragedy "
Millions of Americans watched as seven Americans launched the space shuttle Challenger on January 28, 1986. The spacecraft was engulfed in a blaze 73 seconds later. A few hours after the catastrophe, President Ronald Reagan went on the radio and the airways to pay tribute to these “pioneers” and reassure a shaken populace.
Alexander The Great - Speech From The Campaigns Of Alexander
Alexander the Great launched his long campaign to extend his kingdom and empire in 335 B.C. In 326 B.C., Alexander utilized his gift for oratory, which he had honed while studying under Aristotle, to give his warriors the inspiration they required to go on to battle and to win after ten years of warfare and being away from home.
William Faulkner - "Nobel Prize Acceptance Speech"
The Cold War was a period that brought anxiety to the everyday person and creativity to the authors and poets of both sides of the Iron Curtain, and William Faulkner was one of them. In 1950, during his Nobel Prize acceptance, Faulkner gave a speech that challenged writers to write about the human heart instead of the present nuclear problem.
Dwight D. Eisenhower - "Farewell Address"
After his second term as the president ended, Dwight D. Eisenhower gave his farewell address, touching upon the dangers the military-industrial complex could bring to uneducated citizens. He warned of the threat military spending could have on the economy of the United States and the corruption that comes from it.
Marcus Tullius Cicero - "The First Oration Against Catiline"
Some speeches get told to hurt an enemy. Cicero started his Catiline Orations with his archenemy present. In terms of political speeches, it was brief, about 3,400 words, and straight to the point. In the speech, he told how he rescued Rome from rebellion and said that Catiline and his allies should be dealt with quickly.
Huey P. Long - "Every Man A King"
Some speeches are more negative than others, yet are still quoted even by those who aren’t keen to agree with the ideas presented. The “Every Man A King” speech by Huey P. Long is the perfect example. In his speech, Long talks about the sharing of wealth and the problems that rich people create in the United States.
Charles De Gaulle - "The Appeal Of 18 June"
Charles De Gaulle led an armored division when the German war machine attacked France and quickly occupied it. He fled from the occupied areas into England, where, on June 18, 1940, he appealed to the French people and helped spark the fire of the resistance against the German occupation.
General Douglas MacArthur - "Farewell Address To Congress"
General Douglas MacArthur was a national icon who got dismissed from the leading role in the Korean War by Harry S. Truman. When he got fired from his job, he went to Congress to give a farewell address. During the speech, he talked about the threats that exist in the world and the importance of national security.
There are two speeches which are not mentioned but should be.. Pandit Nehru's speech when India got freedom and the one by Swami Vivekanand in USA.
