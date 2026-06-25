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I can’t imagine a worse job than constantly being in the limelight. Having eyes on you all the time, with people critiquing your every choice, move, and action. I shudder just thinking about the constant surveillance and judgment.

But for some people, that may sound like a dream job. Countless eyes on you, praising your art and applauding just for you — it must undoubtedly do something for their ego. Still, it can’t be easy to accept that everything might be over, and unfortunately, for some celebs, fame comes with an expiration date. So, here are some celebrities whose careers are hanging by a thread, according to netizens.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Stylish celebrity with long hair and large sunglasses, wearing a plaid outfit. Has this celebritys fame run out? JLo

Made pathetic attempts to make a comeback in Acting with Netflix on 2 failed films. Her 2/3 tour was cancelled due to massively low ticket sales. And her documentary about her self was a t**d that made no money.

CantAffordzUsername , jlo Report

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pyxisjar avatar
Sarah
Sarah
Community Member
43 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Needs to face reality, she is literally a pensioner now - I believe it’s 55 in US? That’s what I was told in Ireland by US tourists buying tickets and claiming OAP prices , unless they were lying.. thieving b**+rds

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    #2

    Tyra Banks, a celebrity whose fame might have run out, smiles wearing a leopard print top. Tyra Banks oh my god.

    oonastellaluna , WSJ. Style Report

    13points
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    ghostgurl avatar
    ghost gurl
    ghost gurl
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this should be higher up tbh

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    #3

    The Kardashians, famous celebrities, standing by a pool, whose fame has not run out. I think the Kardashians are *finally* falling out of favor. Gen Z doesn’t buy into their shtick.

    Neat_Seagull_1842 , FilmSelect+ Report

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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This should have happened a looooooooong time ago. Only famous for being rich, vapid, and a se.x tape.

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    It can’t be easy to see yourself at the peak of your career and then suddenly realize it’s all gone downhill. It makes sense that someone would try to hold on to that feeling of adoration, but that desire can become a burden. In fact, research suggests that fame can alter a person’s sense of self.

    Celebrities often end up splitting into two identities: their public persona (which receives all the love and validation) and their authentic self. If their career takes a turn and, for whatever reason, starts hanging by a thread, that “celebrity self” begins to fade away, leaving them feeling empty, isolated, and unable to recognize who they are. In many ways, it can feel like grieving a part of their own life.
    #4

    Post Malone, a celebrity whose fame ran out, wearing a camouflage hat and a dark shirt. Post Malone. He's abandoned what got him famous and people aren't buying tickets to his overpriced shows anymore.

    concrete_loretta , Apple Music Report

    13points
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    r_oksanen avatar
    Ronja Oksanen
    Ronja Oksanen
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had totally forgotten about this guy until I bought watermelon scented after sun lotion called post melone 😂🤣

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    #5

    Female celebrity with blonde hair, bangs, and a black off-the-shoulder top, looking contemplative, whose fame ran out. Ariana Grande.

    I am concerned.

    Eta: like genuinely concerned about her health- I like her music, but she’s disappearing right in front of our eyes.

    FractalledCat , Apple Music Report

    12points
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    ghostgurl avatar
    ghost gurl
    ghost gurl
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    and this whitewashed look is not helping

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    #6

    Will Smith, a celebrity whose fame ran out, looking reflective in a colorful jacket. Will Smith. The post slap fall off is insane. People don't even remember the amount of clout he had just 10 years ago, insane.

    AdeptCredit1492 , Complex Report

    11points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ironically, one of his principal assets as an actor was his ability to convincing play quite intelligent people.

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    There’s even the possibility of a kind of dependence developing when celebrities lose that part of their lives. They can become reliant on fame, constant applause, media attention, praise, and life in the spotlight. And this dependence isn’t purely psychological — it’s chemical.

    Essentially, experts say that constant validation floods the brain with dopamine, often referred to as the “feel-good” chemical. If a celebrity suddenly loses that steady source of dopamine, they can experience a form of withdrawal, leading to severe depression, anxiety, and a desperate need to get in the spotlight through overworking or erratic behavior.
    #7

    Dwayne The Rock Johnson as a tribal character, a celebrity whose fame has not run out. Dwayne Johnson.

    People liked him when he made dumb-but-funny movies.

    They are fed up with the guy who thinks he's reached a sort of legendary status, and that he could be the linchpin of entire movie universe. His attempt to hijack the DCU has ended humiliatingly.

    fj2612 , Disney Report

    11points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like the guy in "My Favorite Year", Johnson is not an actor - he's a movie star.

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    #8

    Oprah Winfrey, a celebrity whose fame ran out, looking down with a contemplative expression. Oprah Winfrey. Nobody cares anymore. She needs to accept it and ride off into the sunset.

    SororitySue , Bill Ebbesen Report

    11points
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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is she still trying to be relevant? I don't think I've heard much out of her since her talk show ended however many years ago

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    #9

    Cristiano Ronaldo, a celebrity whose fame ran out, smiling in a white shirt in a kitchen. Cristiano Ronaldo.

    OldDutchJacket , WHOOP Report

    11points
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    And this doesn’t only apply to musicians or actors. Psychologists have long studied athletes who have had to cope with the major life changes that come with losing their livelihood — a reality for most professional athletes. Experts refer to it as the loss of the “fishbowl,” meaning that when athletes lose their daily structure and their social network (their team), they lose their primary source of self-worth.

    In fact, research shows that nearly half of retired athletes develop serious mental health struggles. Many feel completely disconnected from reality because they no longer know who they are without their sport and everything that came with it. It isn’t easy, and it’s even harder to accept that your entire life is changing because of a number on your birth certificate.

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    #10

    Smiling celebrity with glasses outdoors, with blue sky and trees in the background. Has this celebritys fame run out? Okay, I created a positive comment about this person the other day. It was really positive and received a lot of positive feedback. So hopefully this criticism is understood. The answer is Elliot Page. Sure, they had a tremendous career pre-transition. Post-transition has been tougher. I'm not saying they haven't had work. They obviously have the big movie, The Odyssey, coming out soon. I feel like their career really, really is relying on this to do well. Or their performance to be perceived well here. If it goes well, great. If it doesn't, man. I think that tanks his career.

    Ramble86 , elliotpage Report

    11points
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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it transphobia that's preventing his success? I try to speak up where I can to honor my brother in laws memory. He came out as trans not long before he passed.

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    #11

    Nicki Minaj, a celebrity whose fame might have run out, looks away with a serious expression. Nicki Minaj.

    IAmLordApolloXXIII , Gage Skidmore Report

    10points
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    ghostgurl avatar
    ghost gurl
    ghost gurl
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    should be higher up for jumping on the maga train

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    #12

    MrBeast, a celebrity whose fame might have run out, smiles wearing a black leather jacket. Mr beast! With all the allegations about toxicity in his workplace it’s just a matter of time .

    TechnologyMuted6222 , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ezEDkuo8F4 Report

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    Other times, it isn’t even a single event that leads to a career decline — like, say, slapping someone on the Oscars stage — but rather the public moving on to the next big thing. This is something some experts refer to as “parasocial desynchronization,” which basically means that the one-sided bond you form with a celebrity can fade once the persona you’ve built in your head no longer exists.

    Fans start expecting certain things from that star, and if that expectation, for some reason, misaligns with the image they’ve presented, people often become disappointed or upset and move on instead. A new, shiny up-and-coming star takes their place, usually one whose public image and actions tend to feel more stable at the start of their rising career.

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    #13

    Jared Leto, a celebrity, with long hair and headphones, recording a podcast, whose fame continues. God I hope Jared Leto is one of them.

    Kelimnac , Apple Music Report

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    #14

    Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, celebrities, posing on a red carpet with their fame still intact. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. That post Danny Masterson hole they are still trying to crawl out of.

    Gold-Article7567 , Matt Winkelmeyer Report

    10points
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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't believe their show is still in syndication. Half the cast was troublesome in one way or another.

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    At times, this need for fame can be so intense that some celebrities may come to feel that some attention is better than none at all. And frankly, my theory is that reality stars will often share their own marital issues, dating scandals, and family problems just to get a bit more fame and a few extra seconds in the limelight. It becomes a real dependence.

    With all of this being said, what celebrity would you add to this list? Who do you think has truly fallen out of favor with the general public, and what do you think they should do next? Let us know who and why!

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    #15

    A female celebrity whose fame ran out, smiling while speaking into a microphone. Meghan Trainor seems to only be discussed when it's about her change of appearance. I can't even name a song she's made in the last few years and I think she canceled her tour?

    conformtyjr , 104.3 MYfm Report

    10points
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    bparke avatar
    B Parke
    B Parke
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess it's up to her how she feels, but I feel like she looked better before. "All about that bass" seemed like a body positivity song and now her appearance seems to contradict that message.

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    #16

    Celebrity with long hair and beard, wearing a dark jacket, speaking into a microphone. Has this celebritys fame run out? Russel Brand.

    Dude, it's over, stop fighting it.

    CheezyMcWang , Russell Brand Report

    10points
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    #17

    Celebrity wearing headphones and sunglasses, speaking into a microphone. Has this celebritys fame run out? Kid rock obviously. Hell be tossed to the side of the magaverse pretty soon and then it will all just be a weird fever dream. How some rich kid got famous screaming bawadabadabangdanag will be a mystery.

    MrPhilLashio , PowerfulJRE Report

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    #18

    Blonde female celebrity with red lipstick and white sweater, smiling with a background of yellow flowers, whose fame ran out. Gweny Paltrow.

    katyboots , The Hollywood Reporter Report

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    #19

    Lizzo, a celebrity whose fame ran out, in an armchair with a microphone for an interview. Feel like Lizzo is right now.

    danzigwiththedead , And The Writer Is... Report

    9points
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    #20

    Female celebrity with long brown hair and gold hoop earrings, wearing a black top, whose fame ran out. I saw a pretty hammered Shania Twain performance the other day.

    RagnaBrock , AXS TV Report

    9points
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    #21

    Justin Timberlake, a celebrity whose fame might have run out, smiles in a room with musical instruments and records. Justin Timberlake.

    SassyLass496 , NPR Music Report

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    #22

    A male celebrity whose fame ran out, standing outdoors with lush greenery and pink flowers. Less famous than a lot of these, but YouTuber Ned Fulmer, formerly of BuzzFeed & The Try Guys fame.

    He disappeared from the internet for a few years following a cheating scandal that cost him his marriage and his ownership in the company he'd built with the other Try Guys. He's recently reappeared and keeps making content that nobody wants. Except for maybe his first comeback video with his ex-wife Ariel, where she basically destroys him and he makes himself look even worse.

    Axolotl_Impersonator , Ned Fulmer Report

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    #23

    Ellen DeGeneres, a celebrity whose fame ran out, in a green suit on a white sofa. Ellen Degeneres.

    Mrs_Mars1975 , TODAY Report

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    #24

    Engelbert Humperdinck, a celebrity whose fame ran out, performing on stage in a black suit and red shirt. Saw an advertisement for Engelbert Humperdinck, who is still touring.

    Diminishing audience, surely. He’s 90yo.

    themyohmy , Raph_PH Report

    8points
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    lissmerriweather avatar
    Bonesko
    Bonesko
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only thing I know about him is that Engelbert Humperdinck is his stage name. He chose that name. Why??

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    #25

    Katy Perry, a celebrity whose fame might have run out, wears headphones and speaks into a microphone. Katy Perry.

    bunkie18 , Apple Music Report

    7points
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    #26

    Rebel Wilson, a celebrity whose fame ran out, on a talk show set in a sequined dress. Rebel Wilson.

    No_Contest6175 , The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Report

    7points
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    #27

    Celebrity with a beard and slicked-back hair, wearing sunglasses and a pink shirt. Has this celebritys fame run out? Shia Leboeuf.

    TwistedSistaYEG , Pietro Luca Cassarino Report

    7points
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    #28

    Bearded male celebrity in a colorful shirt, smiling at a table with a drink can and water bottle, whose fame ran out. Jonah Hill seems like the American James Cordon.

    Pure_Choice_8459 , GQ Report

    7points
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    #29

    Male celebrity with a fedora, blue patterned shirt, and black jacket, sitting with a microphone, losing fame. Rob Schneider.

    Hulk_Hogans_Toupee , Tucker Carlson Report

    7points
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    #30

    A blonde female celebrity gesticulating on a talk show set, signaling that her fame ran out. Blake Lively.

    bakeland , The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Report

    4points
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