‘Ferris Bueller’ Star Exposes Secret On-Set Feud After Dissing Iconic Film, Reveals Why She Fled Hollywood

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While Ferris Bueller’s Day Off remains a beloved classic, Mia Sara recently revealed that her experience making the film was far less enjoyable than fans might expect.

In a new interview, the actress who played fan-favorite Sloane Peterson in the 1986 film detailed the behind-the-scenes friction during the production and explained how those experiences shaped her career.

Highlights Mia Sara says making Ferris Bueller’s Day Off was far from a positive experience.

The actress reflected on career struggles that led to long breaks from Hollywood.

Sara also shared a surprising personal revelation about one of her famous co-stars.

Sara also reflected on the personal and professional struggles that eventually pushed her away from Hollywood. Here’s what she revealed about working on the beloved film.

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Mia Sara reveals why filming Ferris Bueller wasn’t a positive experience

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In June 2026, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off celebrated the 40th anniversary of its release. To commemorate the milestone, the film’s cast, including Mia Sara, sat down for an interview with the Sunday Times.

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Despite the film’s critical acclaim, commercial success, and enduring legacy, Sara admitted she did not enjoy working on it.

“I don’t really give interviews because making Ferris Bueller was not that good an experience for me,” she said.

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Sara was 17 years old when she filmed the movie and played the titular character’s girlfriend. The actress attributed her on-set struggles to a difficult relationship with the director John Hughes, who passed away in 2009.

She continued, “I’m very aware of what a precious thing this movie is, and I don’t want to disappoint people. But I didn’t get along well with John.”

The now 59-year-old actress described Hughes as a “strange guy” who wanted the cast to spend time together off set. However, Sara, who described herself as a “snotty New York kid,” admitted she lacked the “emotional maturity” to handle Hughes’ ego, creating tension between them.

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Mia Sara opens up about quitting Hollywood for nearly a decade

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Sara began acting at a young age, appearing in the soap opera All My Children before landing her breakout role in the 1986 coming-of-age classic. However, she admitted to being unhappy with her acting career, which eventually led to lengthy hiatuses from the big screen.

After the end of her series Birds of Prey in 2003, Sara quietly stepped away from the spotlight, making only a handful of TV appearances over the next decade. She returned to films in 2012 with Dorothy and the Witches of Oz, but once again stepped back from acting.

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“I never really had the resilience to deal with the audition process. There are some things in my career that I’m really proud of, but overall it was not a happy career for me,” she said of her decision.

Sara returned to acting in 2024, appearing as Sarah Krantz in the Mike Flanagan-directed adaptation of Stephen King’s novella The Life of Chuck.

Mia Sara admits to having a crush on her Ferris Bueller co-star

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During the same interview, Sara also reflected on her off-screen dynamic with Ferris Bueller co-star Matthew Broderick, who played her boyfriend in the film.

The actress admitted she had a crush on Broderick, but the feelings were not returned, largely because he was in a relationship with actress Jennifer Grey at the time. Despite playing siblings in the movie, Broderick and Grey were secretly dating.

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Image credits: CBS/Getty Images

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“I had a massive crush on Matthew during the filming, but it was very much unrequited,” Sara recalled.

In 1996, Sara married Jason Connery, the son of Sean Connery, after working together on Bullet to Beijing. However, the couple divorced in 2002, and Sara eventually married puppeteer Brian Henson in 2010. They currently reside in Suffolk, England.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is currently streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.