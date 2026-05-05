What’s it actually like having a famous person in your family, really? The answers quickly poured in, ranging from heartwarming and wholesome to downright awkward and absurd. Some shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of fame that few ever get to see, while others revealed the unexpected downsides that come with it. Naturally, we’ve gathered the most entertaining, surprising, and relatable responses for you to enjoy.

Having a famous person in the family sounds like hitting the jackpot of cool stories and VIP perks, but in reality, it’s probably a bit more unpredictable. For example, today it might be all excitement, and tomorrow, it might be dodging awkward questions, dealing with zero privacy, and explaining for the hundredth time that you can’t just hook them up with tickets.

#1 My great great great whatever grandfather was Orson Hyde. He was one of the original big shots in the Mormon church that knew Joseph Smith. It doesn’t effect me at all because I think that it’s all a bunch of malarkey and I’m not Mormon, but it’s a *huge* part of my grandpa, aunts, uncles and cousins lives. My grandfather is some high ranking person in the church. Well I say “church” but it’s more like a cult, aaaaand now you know why that side of the family hasn’t talked to me in years.

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#2 I have a family member who's more infamous than famous, and it s***s. They're known for doing something that ripped off and negatively impacted thousands nationwide, and everyone else in the family was shocked and horrified when the news broke. Now, we take great pains to distance ourselves.

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#3 My dad was a relatively well known person in sport in our city and nationally. Didn’t really affect me apart from everyone chatting to him when we went out to the shops or whatever. And my dad loved to chat!

Psychology Today highlights that people who are related to someone famous often experience what can be described as fame "by proxy". While they are not in the spotlight themselves, their lives are still subtly shaped by the attention, social status, and opportunities connected to that family member. This can come with small perks or moments of recognition, but also more complex emotions like pressure, envy, or even resentment. In many cases, this shadow fame feels less like a lifestyle upgrade and more like an unpredictable background influence that shifts depending on family dynamics and how the famous person handles public attention.

#4 Our family's famous person is known for their bigotry and being a horrible human in general so our experience is different than someone related, say, to Mr. Rogers



Edit:spelling.

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#5 My uncle was in a very popular band in the 70’s. He was very generous with his money back then but I think he regrets it now. Living off money he still gets but by no means rich. Has some funny stories…from what he can remember.

#6 Cool and awkward.



I have a multi-Grammy winning musician first cousin and another first cousin (once removed) who has been on hit TV shows and a few movies (co-starred with Eddie Murphy in one of his lesser-known films).



Cool part is to name drop (which I rarely do and won't here) but the awkward part is family reunions. I'm not close to either but we're blood so when they're sitting two picnic tables over, do I go by and say, "Hi, how's life?" Those that are close will get free concert tickets and hang back stage after a show. The actor travels a bunch with her mom/manager (my cousin) so my Mom will forward me pictures of them on camels in front of the Great Pyramid or smiling with the Eifel Tower in the background.



The family is proud of their accomplishments, but we're all doing OK for the most part, so there's no jealousy or issues to my knowledge. They just happen to be rich and famous.

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Building on that idea, Technivorz highlights that the impact of fame isn’t one-size-fits-all, but it depends heavily on the type and scale of recognition. A locally well-known figure, such as a respected doctor or teacher, may slightly alter family routines without disrupting everyday life. In contrast, global fame or highly controversial public roles can bring constant outside attention, media intrusion, and public judgment into the family sphere. This helps explain why experiences shared online vary so widely, with some people describing mild curiosity from others, while others deal with far more intense social pressure simply because of the category of fame involved. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I have a couple of somewhat famous actors for grandparents. It is sometimes fun to tell stories about them and the other famous people they’d hang out with and that I’d sometimes get to meet. People seem very entertained by those anecdotes.



On the other hand, I very much missed out on a lot of typical grandparent stuff. No grandma baking cookies, no days at the park together, etc. They were immersed in their extraordinary lives. My mother often said “they belong to the world more than to our family.”.

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#8 My cousin was a runway model and every time she came home to visit it was like she expected a parade. If you wanted to hang out with her you had to schedule a time slot. All the while she was saying how nice it is to be home and back to normal living.

#9 My brother-in-law is a youtuber and it doesn’t really affect me all that much but its funny when my friends see he’s following me and go crazy about it.

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At the same time, The New York Times notes that many families still manage to keep a strong sense of normalcy despite one member’s fame. This often comes down to maintaining clear boundaries between public image and private life, where routines, roles, and family traditions remain unchanged. ADVERTISEMENT Inside the home, the famous person is often treated simply as a parent, sibling, or relative, rather than a public figure. Shared meals, chores, and inside jokes continue as usual, reinforcing the idea that fame does not necessarily redefine everyday family identity.

#10 My stepbrother is a little over 6”10 and plays in the G league. Not many know him but the amount of stares and people asking him questions in public is so annoying - how tall are you? Do you play basketball? What size do you wear? Were you tall like this as a child? - I don’t know how he does it.

#11 I have some extended family members and friends in the music industry. I don’t talk about it very often. A few friends have figured it out because of social media. I have had people call me to see if I could get them some free tickets to a legendary venue. I don’t even ask because that’s just not something I am willing to do. Otherwise, it’s easy to be supportive and happy for them.

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#12 Well he’s like a brother. But whenever I’m around him, people are like ants on an ice cream cone. They treat him like a god. It’s really funny when they start talking about things he has done. I end up just telling everyone that he’s not that good or start making fun of him.



In Japan he is like The Beatles, there will be a line 1/4 mile long just to get a view.



He had painted one of my snowboards and a couple people asked me if they could see it. I ended up waiting around for 20 minutes because they were taking pictures.

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However, as Strike Magazines points out, one of the most persistent misconceptions is that fame automatically extends privileges to the entire family. People often assume that relatives gain effortless access to tickets, money, or opportunities, but in reality, those benefits are usually limited or nonexistent. ADVERTISEMENT Many family members still pay their own way, pursue their own careers independently, and navigate life without relying on the famous relative’s status. This gap between outside expectations and lived reality can create awkward social situations, but it also reinforces a common theme seen across these stories: proximity to fame does not always translate into personal advantage.

#13 1st cousin is a former world champion mountain bike racer who was well known in the community in the mid 1990’s, and was an Olympic alternate.



Great grandfather was a known bootlegger during Prohibition, running booze from Chicago throughout the upper Midwest, especially along the Michigan shoreline. Used the pretty lucrative profits to buy a large farm (and a number of other parcels in the area) which are now county parks.

#14 My grandfather’s brothers side of the family, and thus my last name, is the reason I get followed by the FBI a few times a year. Never even been to New York!

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#15 My grandfather and Muhammad Ali’s father were cousins. Grew up in Louisville together. My dad told me Muhammad Ali would always make it a point to stop by their house when he was growing up on the south side of Chicago. Said the whole block would stare not just because it was Ali, but also the 100 or so Muslims he’d have with him (huge south side of Chicago presence).

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Having a famous person in the family isn’t really about red carpets or exclusive perks, it’s about navigating a life that’s just a little more complicated, a little more public, and often a lot more entertaining. Of course, not every story is the same, but these experiences show that fame doesn’t just affect the person in the spotlight, it ripples through everyone around them. Some people embrace the sometimes messy bits and enjoy the perks, while others keep their distance and treat it like just another family quirk. And then there are those who’ve mastered the art of casually mentioning their famous relative without making it a whole thing. Keep reading, because you might be surprised by just how interesting these experiences can be! ADVERTISEMENT

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#16 Tony Hawk is my uncle. He's the absolute coolest person you'll ever meet.

#17 Haha I have a slightly different take, my dad is a super stylish man and he looks almost identical to Johnny Depp (in fact he has these rare glasses where only three exist, and Depp has a pair too!). So whenever we are out people want to get a pic or signature. He also never has to wait in lines and gets into any club, it’s pretty hilarious

#18 My cousin is also infamous and literally everyone in my hometown knows them because they were an elected official. Thankfully they’re much older and we don’t share a name but I still have to give the disclaimer that the things they did were HORRIBLE and the rest of the family doesn’t claim them either.

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#19 It’s cool. His fame also brings immense wealth. I have lived a life I wouldn’t have otherwise. My parents grew up in the roughest parts of the country. But he got famous and so I grew up in the wealthiest. Every year all the families hopped on a private plane and went away for weeks together for vacations. I’ve gone to tons of movie premieres, grand openings of major theme parks (in which it’s only open to celebrity families), anniversaries. He paid for all of the kids college tuition, so that’s $250k I didn’t have to think about. He bought me my first car. I live a normal looking life in a normal house (in a very HCOL area) and can go to his house whenever to get away from it all. His house is like a vacation with private chefs and beautiful views. Other famous people will likely be there, so wear real pants. It’s amazing because my whole family is so talented. I have one incredibly famous relative but also other less famous but still famous relatives. It’s neat to see talent like that. It’s neat to be around people I’m not related to that are also talented in their respective fields. It’s a reminder of how impressive humans are - all of us. I live in fear of a relative dying or experiencing some trauma and I find out through the news. I think that must be really tough. It’s hard when people talk s**t and you want to correct them, but you can’t spend your life correcting everybody. Edit: I also had a stalker when i was younger. She wanted to meet my relative and figured harassing my family was the way. She showed up at my house and my school. It was scary. Eventually she went to jail for something related to a g*n but I don’t know much about it because I was young then. The experience was scary and formed me in a big way.

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#20 My nephew is an MLB player, so mildly famous in the cities where he’s worked. He’s a d**k and even his mother (my sister) dislikes him. She only maintains a relationship with him so she can see her grandchild.

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#21 My cousin is not necessarily "famous" but he is a dolly grip and has worked on some pretty huge films, like almost all of the Marvel movies and shows, True Blood, some Tim Burton movies and a lot of other random movies..Jumanji, Fast and furious, scream 2, sweet home alabama and a bunch of others so he's well known in the film and television industry and has won some awards. Has an imdb page and shit. He's a cool dude. Doesn't really affect the rest of the family. Mostly we just talk to him about what movies he's got coming up.

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#22 My wife's uncle is a fairly well known musician. He's released several albums and his most notable single was a cover of an 80's hit. He still tours the Northeast states. He's kind of a legend in their city and perfoms there during the holidays usually. Every once in awhile someone will mention the song. I use him for 2 truths and a lie.

#23 My brother is a tour manager of a bunch of famous rock bands… it’s cool, but gets annoying when we are hanging out or traveling, we can’t go anywhere without someone knowing him and having to stop and talk. But all the free shows are cool, if you like shows….. I’m not a crowd guy.

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#24 My good friend is a very successful spicy smut author. I honestly keep forgetting she’s famous… her and her husband are just my friends. But then, I occasionally get a reminder about her fame when we can’t hang out because she’s travelling for book signings or events. There are some perks, though. Right now I’m posting his from their massive house because I’m house sitting for them while they are at their villa in a European country far, far away for the next couple months.

#25 My grandfather was a famous musician as well as being known for his high level of intelligence. I find that our family tends to shape our entire family identity around him. Examples are: any musical talent in the family "takes after him" and then that person is basically expected to be a musical genius like him. If someone has long fingers, it's pointed out that our hands are "like his", etc. But there are downsides to him that no one in the family talks about; he was so "married" to music that he neglected his family, he wasn't reliable, he ran around with other women, and he was also pretty racist. But my immediate and extended family members never talk about those things and just seem to have a blind admiration and devotion to him that I never quite understood. My grandmother was also somewhat well known in her own right and the same goes for her, she wasn't a great mother, yet they were both idolized by the family because of their accomplishments in music and media.

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#26 My uncle wasn't a player but he was pretty high up in the Manchester United club. Travelled the world with them, been on tv on the sidelines all the time etc. but other than a couple of pictures of like Sir Alex Ferguson visiting his house and things like that I don't really have much proof so no one really believes me. Also his last name is different to mine (he married into the family).

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#27 My friend's uncle (by marriage) is an Oscar-winning director. His whole family mooches off of his uncle with one cousin basically ALWAYS crashing at one of the director's four homes. Some people thought that my friend was BSing until some people in my friend group got into the director's house by asking my friend for an invite and took selfies with the Oscar.

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#28 Somebody I worked with was a cousin to a very famous musician. About the only thing that impacted her was a few selfies she could show, grandma’s house was upgraded and the family Thanksgiving was massively upgraded even when he didn’t attend.

#29 Every time I go out with my brother someone recognizes him and wants to chat. At first it was annoying, but i can tell he still gets a kick out of it. It's just funny to me, because i still just see him as my little brother.

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#30 My little brother is regionally recognized but he calls me whenever he has a "famous moment." Still very sweet to me, and makes me feel special I can help him celebrate the hard work it took to get him there!