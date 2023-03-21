Below, we've compiled some of the most famous misquotes, misattributions, and their origins, which consequently are the real deal. Did any of these 'false' quotes surprise you? Were you using these famous misquotations and misattributions unknowingly? Let us know! Also, if you found this article valuable, don't forget to share it with your friends and family!

Hence, famous quotes and common sayings often fall victim to being misquoted or misattributed. And once these fake quotes, misquoted sayings, or misattributed quotes go viral, we often have no reason to doubt it since today, the numerous "likes," "shares," "upvotes," etc., act as indicators of the veracity of the content. Further, these famous misquoted phrases or fake historical quotes are approached as the original, though they're not. And although it's impossible to verify every quote, line, or saying or its real author that you see online, at least some famous misquotes and famous misattributed quotes can be addressed and debunked. Sure, it might not stop everyone from referring to famous misquotations as the originals or help them realize it was not, indeed, let's say, Gandhi who said that, but it's the thought that counts.

From our very childhood, we are taught not to trust strangers. In the highly digitalized world, this parallels not trusting everything you see on the internet, which essentially is content shared by strangers. The best approach might be to "trust but verify." However, ordinary people have neither the time nor the necessity, unlike, for example, journalists, to verify the information they receive.

#1 Fake Quote:

"I want to suck your blood." - Dracula



Explanation:

This was never said in the original movie by the character Dracula.

#2 Fake Quote:

“Luke, I am your father.” - Darth Vader in "Star Wars: Episode V—The Empire Strikes Back”



Real Quote:

"No, I am your father." - Darth Vader in "Star Wars: Episode V—The Empire Strikes Back”

#3 Fake Quote:

"Houston, we have a problem." - Jim Lovell



Real Quote:

"Houston, we've had a problem." - Jim Lovell

#4 Fake Quote:

"Do you feel lucky, punk?" - Clint Eastwood in “Dirty Harry”



Real Quote:

"You've got to ask yourself one question: 'Do I feel lucky?' Well, do you, punk?" - Clint Eastwood in “Dirty Harry”

#5 Fake Quote:

"He's alive." - Dr. Henry Frankenstein



Real Quote:

"It's alive!" - Dr. Henry Frankenstein

#6 Fake Quote:

"Blood, sweat, and tears." - Winston Churchill



Real Quote:

"I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears, and sweat." - Winston Churchill

#7 Fake Quote:

"Failure is not an option." - Gene Kranz



Real Quote:

"Failure is not an option." - Jerry Bostick

#8 Fake Quote:

"Bubble, bubble, toil, and trouble." - William Shakespeare in "Macbeth"



Real Quote:

"Double, double, toil, and trouble." - William Shakespeare in "Macbeth"

#9 Fake Quote:

"Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar." - Dr. Sigmund Freud



Real Quote:

"Gentlemen, there are times when a cigar is only a cigar!" - Dr. Sigmund Freud

#10 Fake Quote:

"Well-behaved women rarely make history.” - Marilyn Monroe



Real Quote:

“Well-behaved women seldom make history.” - Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

#11 Fake Quote:

"The only two certainties in life are death and taxes." - Mark Twain



Real Quote:

"The only two certainties in life are death and taxes." - Edward Ward or Christopher Bullock

#12 Fake Quote:

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” - Confucius



Real Quote:

“A journey of 400 miles begins beneath one’s feet.” - Lao Tzu

#13 Fake Quote:

“A little knowledge is a dangerous thing.” - Alexander Pope



Real Quote:

"A little learning is a dangerous thing." - Alexander Pope

#14 Fake Quote:

“Walk softly but carry a big stick” - Theodore Roosevelt



Real Quote:

"Speak softly and carry a big stick." - Theodore Roosevelt

#15 Fake Quote:

"Let them eat cake!" - Marie Antoinette



Real Quote:

"Let them eat brioche!" - Jean-Jacques Rousseau

#16 Fake Quote:

“Elementary, my dear Watson!” - Sherlock Holmes (as written by Arthur Conan Doyle)



Explanation:

Author Arthur Conan Doyle never wrote that phrase in any of his novels. The fictional detective did say “elementary” and “my dear Watson” separately from time to time, but their combination was a later invention.

#17 Fake Quote:

“We’re going to need a bigger boat.” - Martin Brody in "Jaws"



Real Quote:

“You’re going to need a bigger boat.” - Martin Brody in "Jaws"

#18 Fake Quote:

"Be the change you wish to see in the world." ― Mahatma Gandhi



Real Quote:

We but mirror the world. All the tendencies present in the outer world are to be found in the world of our body. If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him. This is the divine mystery supreme. A wonderful thing it is and the source of our happiness. We need not wait to see what others do.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

#19 Fake Quote:

"Life is like a box of chocolates." - Tom Hanks in "Forrest Gump"



Real Quote:

"Life was like a box of chocolates." - Tom Hanks in "Forrest Gump"

#20 Fake Quote:

"Me Tarzan, you Jane." - Tarzan



Explanation:

“You Tarzan, me Jane” were never used in any of the Tarzan movies or stories, or books written by Edgar Rice Burroughs.

#21 Fake Quote:

"Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?" - The Queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs



Real Quote:

"Magic mirror, on the wall, who is the fairest one of all?" - The Queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

#22 Fake Quote:

"I don't think we're in Kansas anymore." - Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz"



Real Quote:

"Toto, I have a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore." - Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz"

#23 Fake Quote:

"Methinks the lady doth protest too much." - William Shakespeare



Real Quote:

"The lady doth protest too much methinks." - William Shakespeare

#24 Fake Quote:

"All that glitters is not gold." - William Shakespeare



Real Quote:

"All that glisters is not gold." - William Shakespeare

#25 Fake Quote:

"Hello, Clarice." - Dr. Lecter in "The Silence of the Lambs"



Real Quote:

"Good evening, Clarice." - Dr. Lecter in "The Silence of the Lambs"

#26 Fake Quote:

“I love the smell of napalm in the morning. It smells like victory.” - Robert Duvall in “Apocalypse Now”



Real Quote:

"I love the smell of napalm in the morning. You know, one time we had a hill bombed, for 12 hours. When it was all over, I walked up. We didn't find one of 'em, not one stinkin' dink body. The smell, you know that gasoline smell? The whole hill. Smelled like... victory." - Robert Duvall in “Apocalypse Now”

#27 Fake Quote:

"I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure." - Mark Twain



Real Quote:

"I have never killed anyone, but I have read some obituary notices with great satisfaction." - Matt Blum

#28 Fake Quote:

"Don't fire 'til you see the whites of their eyes." - Andrew Jackson



Real Quote:

"Don't fire 'til you see the whites of their eyes." - Israel Putnam relaying orders from Colonel William Prescott

#29 Fake Quote:

“The most important thing is not winning but taking part.” - Pierre de Coubertin



Real Quote:

“The most important thing is not winning but taking part.” - Ethelbert Talbot

#30 Fake Quote:

“Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.” - Mark Twain



Real Quote:

“Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.” - Maurice Switzer

#31 Fake Quote:

“Fasten your seat belts, it’s going to be a bumpy ride.” - Bette Davis in "All About Eve"



Real Quote:

“Fasten your seat belts, it’s going to be a bumpy night.” - Bette Davis in "All About Eve"

#32 Fake Quote:

“Greed is good.” - Gordon Gekko in "Wall Street"



Real Quote:

“The point is, ladies and gentlemen, that greed, for lack of a better word, is good." - Gordon Gekko in "Wall Street"

#33 Fake Quote:

“Play it again, Sam.” - Ilsa Lund in "Casablanca"



Real Quote:

“Play it, Sam. Play ‘As Time Goes By.” - Ilsa Lund in "Casablanca"

#34 Fake Quote:

"First, they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they attack you. Then you win." - Gandhi



Real Quote:

"First, they ignore you. Then they ridicule you. And then they attack you and want to burn you. And then they build monuments to you. And that is what is going to happen to the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America." - Nicholas Klein

#35 Fake Quote:

"The ends justify the means." - Niccolò Machiavelli



Real Quote:

"Men judge generally more by the eye than by the hand, because it belongs to everybody to see you, to few to come in touch with you. Every one sees what you appear to be, few really know what you are, and those few dare not oppose themselves to the opinion of the many, who have the majesty of the state to defend them; and in the actions of all men, and especially of princes, which it is not prudent to challenge, one judges by the result." - Niccolò Machiavelli

#36 Fake Quote:

"That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind." - Neil Armstrong



Real Quotes:

"One small step for a man." - Neil Armstrong

#37 Fake Quote:

"It's life, Jim, but not as we know it." - Spock from "Star Trek"



Real Quote:

"It's life, Jim, but not as we know it." - "Star Trekkin", a song by The Firm

#38 Fake Quote:

"A rose by any other name smells just as sweet." - Captain Kirk



Real Quote:

"That which we call a rose by any other word would smell as sweet." - William Shakespeare in "Romeo and Juliet"

#39 Fake Quote:

"Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned." - William Congreve



Real Quote:

"Heaven has no rage like love to hatred turned/Nor hell a fury like a woman scorned." - William Congreve

#40 Fake Quote:

"Dreams are the royal road to the unconscious." - Dr. Sigmund Freud in "The Interpretation of Dreams"



Real Quote:

"The interpretation of dreams is the royal road to a knowledge of the unconscious activities of the mind." - Dr. Sigmund Freud in "The Interpretation of Dreams"

#41 Fake Quote:

“If you can't handle me at my worst, you don't deserve me at my best.” - Marilyn Monroe



Explanation:

No one can prove that Marilyn Monroe ever actually said this.

#42 Fake Quote:

"You want the truth? You can't handle the truth." - Jack Nicholson, in "A Few Good Men"



Real Quote:

"What is you want the truth you can't handle the truth from?" - Jack Nicholson, in "A Few Good Men"

#43 Fake Quote:

“Go confidently in the direction of your dreams! Live the life you've imagined.” - Henry David Thoreau



Real Quote:

"I learned this, at least, by my experiment; that if one advances confidently in the direction of his dreams, and endeavors to live the life which he has imagined, he will meet with a success unexpected in common hours… In proportion as he simplifies his life, the laws of the universe will appear less complex, and solitude will not be solitude, nor poverty poverty, nor weakness weakness." - Henry David Thoreau

#44 Fake Quote:

“Who doesn’t allow themselves, at least once in life, to flee from sensible advice [dies slowly.]” - Pablo Neruda



Real Quote:

“Who doesn’t allow themselves, at least once in life, to flee from sensible advice [dies slowly.]” - Martha Medeiros

#45 Fake Quote:

"To gild the lily." - William Shakespeare



Real Quote:

"To gild refined gold, to paint the lily." - William Shakespeare

#46 Fake Quote:

“Mrs. Robinson, are you trying to seduce me?” - Benjamin Braddock in "The Graduate"



Real Quote:

“Mrs. Robinson, you’re trying to seduce me, aren’t you?” - Benjamin Braddock in "The Graduate"

#47 Fake Quote:

"I mourn the loss of thousands of precious lives, but I will not rejoice in the death of one, not even an enemy." - Martin Luther King, Jr.



Real Quote:

"I will mourn the loss of thousands of precious lives, but I will not rejoice in the death of one, not even an enemy. Returning hate for hate multiplies hate, adding deeper darkness to a night already devoid of stars. Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that." - the first sentence was from a Facebook user Jessica Dovey

#48 Fake Quote:

"Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate, our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure." - Nelson Mandela



Real Quote:

"Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate, our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness, that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous? Actually, who are you not to be? You are a child of God. Your playing small doesn’t serve the world. There’s nothing enlightened about shrinking so that other people won’t feel insecure around you. It’s not just in some of us; it’s in everyone. And as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same. As we are liberated from our own fear, our presence automatically liberates others." - Marianne Williamson

#49 Fake Quote:

"Money is the root of all evil."



Real Quote:

"The love of money is the root of all evil." - 1 Timothy 6:10

#50 Fake Quote:

"The lion shall lay down with the lamb."



Real Quote:

"The wolf will live with the lamb, the leopard will lie down with the goat, the calf and the lion and the yearling together." - Isaiah 11:6

#51 Fake Quote:

"Beam me up, Scotty." - Captain Kirk from "Star Trek"



Real Quote:

"Scotty, beam us up, fast!" - Captain Kirk from "The Savage Curtain"

#52 Fake Quote:

"Alas, poor Yorick! I knew him well." - Hamlet



Real Quote:

"Alas, poor Yorick! I knew him, Horatio; a fellow of infinite jest, of most excellent fancy; he hath borne me on his back a thousand times; and now, how abhorred in my imagination it is!" - Hamlet

#53 Fake Quote:

"I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it." - Voltaire in "The Friends of Voltaire"



Real Quote:

"I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it." - Evelyn Beatrice Hall

#54 Fake Quote:

"I cannot tell a lie." - George Washington



Real Quote:

"I cannot tell a lie, Pa." - George Washington

#55 Fake Quote:

"The only traditions of the Royal Navy are rum, sodomy, and the lash." - Winston Churchill



Real Quote:

"The only traditions of the Royal Navy are rum, sodomy, and the lash." - Anthony Montague-Browne

#56 Fake Quote:

"The British are coming!" - Paul Revere



Real Quote:

"The British are coming!" - Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

#57 Fake Quote:

"The reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated." - Mark Twain



Real Quote:

"The report of my death was an exaggeration." - Mark Twain

#58 Fake Quote:

“I did everything Fred Astaire did, but backwards and in high heels.” - Ginger Rogers



Real Quote:

“I did everything Fred Astaire did, but backwards and in high heels.” - Quote came from a comic strip in a newspaper

#59 Fake Quote:

“God is dead. Marx is dead. And I don’t feel so well myself.” - Woody Allen



Real Quote:

“God is dead. Marx is dead. And I don’t feel so well myself.” - Eugène Ionesco

#60 Fake Quote:

"Britannia rules the waves."



Real Quote:

"Britannia, rule the waves."

#61 Fake Quote:

"Water, water everywhere, and not a drop to drink." - Samuel Taylor Coleridge



Real Quote:

"Water, water everywhere, nor any drop to drink." - Samuel Taylor Coleridge

#62 Fake Quote:

“I’m ready for my close-up, Mr. DeMille.” - Gloria Swanson in "Sunset Boulevard"



Real Quote:

“All right, Mr. DeMille. I’m ready for my close-up.” - Gloria Swanson in "Sunset Boulevard"

#63 Fake Quote:

“It’s a sin to think badly of others, but you often guess correctly.” - Giulio Andreotti



Real Quote:

“It’s a sin to think badly of others, but you often guess correctly.” - Pope Pius XI

#64 Fake Quote:

"Pride goes before a fall." - the Bible Proverbs 16:18



Real Quote:

"Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall." - the Bible Proverbs 16:18

#65 Fake Quote:

"Fresh fields and pastures new." - John Milton Lycidas



Real Quote:

"Tomorrow to fresh Woods, and Pastures new." - John Milton Lycidas