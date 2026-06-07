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Plastic surgery rumors are nothing new in Hollywood.

Whenever a celebrity shows up looking a little different, fans are quick to start guessing what may have changed.

Over the years, several famous men have faced speculation about everything from Botox and fillers to facelifts and other cosmetic procedures.

While some have denied having work done and others have never addressed the rumors, the conversation around their appearance continues.

Here are nine famous men who have been at the center of plastic surgery speculation but have never fully admitted to it.