Artist Travels The World With Paper Cutouts, Creates Surprising Scenes (49 New Pics)
Rich McCor, better known as Paperboyo, has a unique way of looking at the world—through the lens of playful paper cutouts. He transforms famous landmarks into something entirely new, from turning Tower Bridge into a chimney for Santa to making a serpentine road look like a big ribbon. His art brings a fun, fresh perspective to places we’ve all seen a hundred times before.
It all started as a simple creative challenge in his hometown of London and has since taken him all over the world. Each of his photos combines real-life scenes with imagination and humor. In this article, we've selected some of his latest work that continues to surprise, inspire, and make people smile.
Rich’s journey into paper art started close to home. “My first idea was using a cut-out to transform Big Ben into a wristwatch,” he shared. That one playful photo caught the attention of passersby and encouraged him to keep going. It wasn’t long before he realized that with just a pair of scissors, a bit of black paper, and the right idea, he could completely change how people saw the world around them.
Some ideas come to Rich in a flash, while others take their time. “Usually it’s the landmark or landscape that inspires the idea,” he explained. “I’ll look for a pattern or a quirk in the design and that will usually spark an idea.” Sometimes he even dreams up a cutout first and then goes hunting for the perfect backdrop. Either way, each piece feels spontaneous, light-hearted, and perfectly timed.
Although his photos look effortless, the process doesn’t always go smoothly. “I travel a lot with my photography, so all of the things that can go wrong while traveling have gone wrong—canceled flights, lost luggage, fully booked hotels...” he admitted. And sometimes, even after all that, the building he planned to photograph is hidden behind scaffolding or blocked by trees. Still, Rich keeps creating, always chasing that next smile-inducing image.
Rich’s playful style has sparked inspiration in artists around the world. “I’ve had a few people copy my style,” he said. “But my advice would be to quickly try and find your own style, and often that’s found in the mistakes you make.”