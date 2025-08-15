ADVERTISEMENT

Rich McCor, better known as Paperboyo, has a unique way of looking at the world—through the lens of playful paper cutouts. He transforms famous landmarks into something entirely new, from turning Tower Bridge into a chimney for Santa to making a serpentine road look like a big ribbon. His art brings a fun, fresh perspective to places we’ve all seen a hundred times before.

It all started as a simple creative challenge in his hometown of London and has since taken him all over the world. Each of his photos combines real-life scenes with imagination and humor. In this article, we've selected some of his latest work that continues to surprise, inspire, and make people smile.

More info: Instagram

#1

Paper cutout art combines historical portrait with a Ferris wheel in creative artist travels scene on the beach.

paperboyo Report

Rich’s journey into paper art started close to home. “My first idea was using a cut-out to transform Big Ben into a wristwatch,” he shared. That one playful photo caught the attention of passersby and encouraged him to keep going. It wasn’t long before he realized that with just a pair of scissors, a bit of black paper, and the right idea, he could completely change how people saw the world around them.
    #2

    Hand holding a paper cutout of a ballerina positioned to blend with a swing carousel, showcasing artist travels the world.

    paperboyo Report

    #3

    Hand holding paper cutout of a boy tying a red ribbon around a modern building in a creative travel art scene.

    paperboyo Report

    Some ideas come to Rich in a flash, while others take their time. “Usually it’s the landmark or landscape that inspires the idea,” he explained. “I’ll look for a pattern or a quirk in the design and that will usually spark an idea.” Sometimes he even dreams up a cutout first and then goes hunting for the perfect backdrop. Either way, each piece feels spontaneous, light-hearted, and perfectly timed.
    #4

    Hand holding a paper cutout of a man appearing to adjust a tilted modern building, showcasing artist travels the world with paper cutouts.

    paperboyo Report

    #5

    Hand holding paper cutout of a boy with bow, combined with winding mountain road in a creative artist travel scene.

    paperboyo Report

    Although his photos look effortless, the process doesn’t always go smoothly. “I travel a lot with my photography, so all of the things that can go wrong while traveling have gone wrong—canceled flights, lost luggage, fully booked hotels...” he admitted. And sometimes, even after all that, the building he planned to photograph is hidden behind scaffolding or blocked by trees. Still, Rich keeps creating, always chasing that next smile-inducing image.

    #6

    Hand holding paper cutout positioned to extend a modern high-rise building in a creative artist travels the world scene.

    paperboyo Report

    #7

    Hand holding a paper cutout domino over a city street, showcasing artist’s creative paper cutouts and surprising scenes.

    paperboyo Report

    Rich’s playful style has sparked inspiration in artists around the world. “I’ve had a few people copy my style,” he said. “But my advice would be to quickly try and find your own style, and often that’s found in the mistakes you make.”
    #8

    Hand holding a paper cutout of a giant farmer in a city street, showcasing artist travels the world with paper cutouts.

    paperboyo Report

    #9

    Hand holding paper cutouts of people relaxing on grass by the sea, artist travels the world creating scenes.

    paperboyo Report

    #10

    Hand holding a paper cutout of a fork with a dessert scene on a sea cliff, showcasing artist's creative travel art.

    paperboyo Report

    #11

    Hand holding paper cutout of a woman interacting with colorful building windows, artist travels the world with paper cutouts.

    paperboyo Report

    #12

    Hand holding a paper cutout of a man with scissors and a comb over a vineyard, artist travels the world with paper cutouts.

    paperboyo Report

    #13

    Hand holding paper cutout of a woman playing chess integrated with a building facade in artist travels the world scenes.

    paperboyo Report

    #14

    Hand holding a paper cutout of Santa Claus over a cityscape, showcasing artist travels and creative paper cutout scenes.

    paperboyo Report

    #15

    Hand holding paper cutout of a decorated Christmas tree over city skyline, showcasing artist traveling the world with paper cutouts.

    paperboyo Report

    #16

    Hand holding paper cutout pouring painted water into lake, part of artist travels the world with paper cutouts project.

    paperboyo Report

    #17

    Hand holding a paper cutout book in front of colorful historic buildings, showcasing artist travels and creative scenes.

    paperboyo Report

    #18

    Hand holding paper cutout of a dragon and characters integrated into a real stone ruin scene by artist traveling the world.

    paperboyo Report

    #19

    Hand holding paper cutout of a golfer creating surprising scenes on a cliffside landscape by the ocean.

    paperboyo Report

    #20

    Hand holding paper cutout of an old man with a waterfall beard in a lush natural outdoor setting, artist travels the world.

    paperboyo Report

    #21

    Hand holding a paper cutout of a painter working on a winding road in green hills, showcasing creative artist travels the world scenes.

    paperboyo Report

    #22

    Hand holding a paper cutout figure playing xylophone on the side of a tall building under clear blue sky.

    paperboyo Report

    #23

    Hand holding paper cutout of a spoon aligned with Brooklyn Bridge, artist travels the world creating surprising scenes.

    paperboyo Report

    #24

    Hand holding paper cutout of an elderly woman knitting that blends into a green landscape scene by the coast.

    paperboyo Report

    #25

    Hand holding paper cutout of a girl on a swing, aligned with skiers on a ski lift in snowy mountain scene.

    paperboyo Report

    #26

    Hand holding a paper cutout of a girl reaching out to a red balloon on a snowy landscape, creative artist travels.

    paperboyo Report

    #27

    Hand holding black paper cutout chess knight among oversized cutouts in a green field, artist travels the world with paper cutouts.

    paperboyo Report

    #28

    Hand holding paper cutout of a boy reading a book over a river scene, showcasing artist’s paper cutouts world travels.

    paperboyo Report

    #29

    Hand holding paper cutout of a rower placed over a riverside scene with people rowing, showcasing artist paper cutouts creativity.

    paperboyo Report

    #30

    Hand holding paper cutout of a golfer aligned with a lighthouse, creating a surprising scene in an outdoor coastal setting.

    paperboyo Report

    #31

    Hand holding paper cutout of a woman in a dress blending with the beach and ocean waves, artist travels the world.

    paperboyo Report

    #32

    Paper cutout art shows a silhouette climbing a ladder to paint musical notes on wires in a countryside scene.

    paperboyo Report

    #33

    Hand holding paper cutout of a paintbrush over a sunset sea scene, showcasing creative artist travel concept.

    paperboyo Report

    #34

    Hand holding paper cutout of Santa Claus over a waterfall, artist creates surprising scenes with paper cutouts worldwide.

    paperboyo Report

    #35

    Hand holding paper cutout of Santa climbing chimney over London Tower Bridge creating a surprising travel art scene.

    paperboyo Report

    #36

    Hand holding paper cutout of a girl and a deer with tree branches as antlers, showcasing artist's creative travel scenes.

    paperboyo Report

    #37

    Hand holding paper cutout of a dancer creating a surprising scene in a city, showcasing artist travels and creativity.

    paperboyo Report

    #38

    Hand holding paper cutouts of Mario and a purple face cartoon over a street with red telephone booths in a creative artist scene.

    paperboyo Report

    #39

    Hand holding paper cutouts of cartoon characters in a scenic landscape, showcasing artist travels and creative scenes.

    paperboyo Report

    #40

    Hand holding a colorful paper cutout character in a sunlit forest path, showcasing artist's travels with paper cutouts.

    paperboyo Report

    #41

    Hand holding paper cutouts of a surfer and surfboard creating a playful scene at the beach, showcasing paper cutouts art.

    paperboyo Report

    #42

    Hand holding a paper cutout of a seated figure above two striped beach chairs on a pebbled shore, art scene.

    paperboyo Report

    #43

    Hand holding paper cutout of a large boot over two men against a wall with balloon letters in a creative paper cutout art scene.

    paperboyo Report

    #44

    Hand holding paper cutout leash attached to skier on snow, artist travels the world creating surprising scenes.

    paperboyo Report

    #45

    Hand holding paper cutout chess piece over building with windows arranged like a chessboard in artist's creative scene.

    paperboyo Report

    #46

    Lighthouse on rocky shore with red paper cutout ribbon artistically integrated into the scene during daytime.

    paperboyo Report

    #47

    Hand holding paper cutout of two people whispering placed over river scene, artist travels the world with paper cutouts.

    paperboyo Report

    #48

    Hand holding paper cutout of golf club and ball aligned with large metal ball sculpture in outdoor scene, showcasing artist travels.

    paperboyo Report

    #49

    Hand holding paper cutout of a woman sweeping snow on mountain slopes, creative art scene using paper cutouts.

    paperboyo Report

