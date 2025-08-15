ADVERTISEMENT

Rich McCor, better known as Paperboyo, has a unique way of looking at the world—through the lens of playful paper cutouts. He transforms famous landmarks into something entirely new, from turning Tower Bridge into a chimney for Santa to making a serpentine road look like a big ribbon. His art brings a fun, fresh perspective to places we’ve all seen a hundred times before.

It all started as a simple creative challenge in his hometown of London and has since taken him all over the world. Each of his photos combines real-life scenes with imagination and humor. In this article, we've selected some of his latest work that continues to surprise, inspire, and make people smile.

More info: Instagram