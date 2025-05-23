Famous Drummer Loses His Life In San Diego Plane Crash After Chilling Post Of Himself At Controls

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Williams, the former drummer who shaped the sound and success of metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada, was one of the victims in a devastating plane crash in San Diego.

The drummer, 39, and five other occupants were aboard the small private aircraft that crashed into a residential neighborhood on Thursday, May 22.

Officials believed there were no survivors following the plane crash, but the official number of fatalities has not been confirmed.

Image credits: ONSCENE TV

At least 100 residents were evacuated from their homes in the Tierrasanta neighborhood after the Cessna 550 crashed at around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

One home was completely destroyed, while around 10 other residences suffered damage, officials said.

Image credits: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Drummer Daniel was confirmed to be one of the victims in the crash.

Late Wednesday night, Daniel posted pictures of himself at the controls of the small aircraft.

“Hey. Hey … you … look at me … I’m the (co)pilot now,” wrote the drummer, who was a member of the popular metalcore band from 2005 to 2016.

He split from the band and became a software engineer.

Image credits: xcadaverx

“No words. We owe you everything,” the band wrote online in a tribute to their former drummer following his tragic passing. “Love you forever.”

Daniel’s father Larry Williams said his son didn’t have a pilot’s license and was just goofing around when he clicked pictures of the plane’s controls.

Image credits: xcadaverx

Another plane crash victim was identified as Dave Shapiro, 42, a popular talent agent and Sound Talent Group (STG) owner.

STG confirmed there were more than one of their employees traveling on the small private aircraft when it slammed into the San Diego home.

Image credits: xcadaverx

“We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends,” a spokesperson for STG said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today’s tragedy. Thank you so much for respecting their privacy at this time.”

Dave was known to be a thrill seeker and adrenaline junkie, who also had more than a decade of flying experience as a pilot. He was the owner of Velocity Aviation and offered pilot instructions as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Devil Wears Prada (@tdwpband)

The Cessna 550 began its journey from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday before stopping at Wichita, Kansas at 1:49 a.m. on Thursday.

It later took off from Wichita at 2:36 a.m. and crashed into the neighborhood a little over an hour later.

Image credits: Dave Shapiro/LinkedIn

Residents woke up to the sound of the thunderous collision. The impact caused explosions and set a number of vehicles on fire.

The home that the private plane crashed into was engulfed in flames, and there was jet fuel rolling down the streets.

Image credits: ABC 7

It was “pretty horrific,” San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said.

“I can’t quite put words to describe what the scene looks like, but with the jet fuel going down the street, and everything on fire all at once … ” he added.

Dave was known to be a thrill seeker and had more than a decade of experience as a pilot

Image credits: CreativeLive

A couple, Ben and Srujiana McCarty, narrowly escaped with their lives when the plane smashed into the living room of the home they lived in for three years.

“I woke up to a loud explosion. My wife was screaming and she’s like, there’s a fire,” Ben told ABC 10News.

He said their roof was on fire, and they could see the night sky from their living room.

Ben McCarty spoke about escaping from their home with his wife and kids when the plane smashed into his house

Image credits: ONSCENE TV

The couple grabbed their children and pets and tried to escape, but the front entrance was not an option as it was covered with debris and flames.

They managed to escape from another exit point with help from their neighbors.

Image credits: xcadaverx

“We got the kids over the fence and then I jumped over the fence. They brought a ladder and we got the dogs and he eventually got onto the other side,” the father said.

Meanwhile, a neighborhood resident, Ariya Waterworth, recalled waking up to see a giant fireball outside her house. She also found plane parts, broken glass and debris scattered all over her yard.

“Everything on fire all at once,” San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said

Image credits: ONSCENE TV

Ariya said she screamed for help and was rescued, along with her two children and their pet dog, by firefighters

The mother said one of her cars was “completely disintegrated,” but she added, “I definitely do feel blessed, because we’ve been spared.”

Image credits: CBC

Netizens shared their condolences, saying drummer Daniel was a “nice & humble” guy.

“Can’t believe he’s gone,” one said, while another wrote, “The metalcore community is devastated.”

“Can we just skip the rest of the 20s decade? It’s beaten us all up so badly, emotionally,” commented another. “We have lost too many really great people, including 3 talented drummers: Taylor Hawkins, Clem Burke and now young Mr Williams here. Truly awful news.”

Netizens expressed grief following the news of Daniel Williams and Dave Shapiro losing their lives in the crash

