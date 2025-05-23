Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Famous Drummer Loses His Life In San Diego Plane Crash After Chilling Post Of Himself At Controls
Young drummer performing intensely on stage with drumsticks in hand during a live concert in San Diego.
News, US

Famous Drummer Loses His Life In San Diego Plane Crash After Chilling Post Of Himself At Controls

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Williams, the former drummer who shaped the sound and success of metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada, was one of the victims in a devastating plane crash in San Diego.

The drummer, 39, and five other occupants were aboard the small private aircraft that crashed into a residential neighborhood on Thursday, May 22.

Officials believed there were no survivors following the plane crash, but the official number of fatalities has not been confirmed.

Highlights
  • Six people were aboard a small private aircraft that smashed into a San Diego neighborhood.
  • Daniel Williams, the former drummer of The Devil Wears Prada, lost his life in the crash.
  • At least 100 residents were evacuated from their homes in the Tierrasanta neighborhood.
  • One home was completely destroyed, while around 10 other residences suffered damage.
BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Six people were aboard a small private aircraft that smashed into a San Diego neighborhood

    Wreckage of burned vehicle and building remains at San Diego plane crash site linked to famous drummer incident.

    Image credits: ONSCENE TV

    At least 100 residents were evacuated from their homes in the Tierrasanta neighborhood after the Cessna 550 crashed at around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

    One home was completely destroyed, while around 10 other residences suffered damage, officials said.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Former The Devil Wears Prada drummer Daniel Williams lost his life in the crash

    Famous drummer performing on stage, playing drums with intense focus during a live music event.

    Image credits: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

    Comment from Ryan Berridge expressing tribute to famous drummer who died in San Diego plane crash.

    Drummer Daniel was confirmed to be one of the victims in the crash.

    Late Wednesday night, Daniel posted pictures of himself at the controls of the small aircraft.

    “Hey. Hey … you … look at me … I’m the (co)pilot now,” wrote the drummer, who was a member of the popular metalcore band from 2005 to 2016.

    He split from the band and became a software engineer.

    Cockpit view of a plane with controls and instruments illuminated, showing a chilling post from the famous drummer.

    Image credits: xcadaverx

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing grief over famous drummer’s death in San Diego plane crash, offering condolences to family and fans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “No words. We owe you everything,” the band wrote online in a tribute to their former drummer following his tragic passing. “Love you forever.”

    Daniel’s father Larry Williams said his son didn’t have a pilot’s license and was just goofing around when he clicked pictures of the plane’s controls.

    Hours before the collision, Daniel shared a cockpit picture with the caption: “I’m the (co)pilot now”

    A famous drummer smiling, wearing a white graphic t-shirt, standing in front of a wooden door in warm sunlight.

    Image credits: xcadaverx

    Comment by Pete Harrison expressing disbelief over the death of a famous drummer, mentioning metal music fans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another plane crash victim was identified as Dave Shapiro, 42, a popular talent agent and Sound Talent Group (STG) owner.

    STG confirmed there were more than one of their employees traveling on the small private aircraft when it slammed into the San Diego home.

    Cockpit view of a plane at night with instrument panels and a chilling pilot post before San Diego plane crash.

    Image credits: xcadaverx

    “We are devastated by the loss of our co-founder, colleagues and friends,” a spokesperson for STG said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to their families and to everyone impacted by today’s tragedy. Thank you so much for respecting their privacy at this time.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dave was known to be a thrill seeker and adrenaline junkie, who also had more than a decade of flying experience as a pilot. He was the owner of Velocity Aviation and offered pilot instructions as well.

    Six were feared dead in the fiery Cessna 550 crash, but the official victim count remains unconfirmed

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Cessna 550 began its journey from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey at 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday before stopping at Wichita, Kansas at 1:49 a.m. on Thursday.

    It later took off from Wichita at 2:36 a.m. and crashed into the neighborhood a little over an hour later.

    Popular music agent and STG co-founder Dave Shapiro was also among the deceased

    Famous drummer with tattoos and glasses sitting indoors, smiling while talking on phone after San Diego plane crash news.

    Image credits: Dave Shapiro/LinkedIn

    Residents woke up to the sound of the thunderous collision. The impact caused explosions and set a number of vehicles on fire.

    The home that the private plane crashed into was engulfed in flames, and there was jet fuel rolling down the streets.

    Image credits: ABC 7

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It was “pretty horrific,” San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said.

    “I can’t quite put words to describe what the scene looks like, but with the jet fuel going down the street, and everything on fire all at once … ” he added.

    Dave was known to be a thrill seeker and had more than a decade of experience as a pilot

    Man with glasses and tattoos wearing a red shirt in an indoor setting, related to famous drummer San Diego plane crash news.

    Image credits: CreativeLive

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing condolences for a famous drummer who lost his life in a San Diego plane crash.

    A couple, Ben and Srujiana McCarty, narrowly escaped with their lives when the plane smashed into the living room of the home they lived in for three years.

    “I woke up to a loud explosion. My wife was screaming and she’s like, there’s a fire,” Ben told ABC 10News.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He said their roof was on fire, and they could see the night sky from their living room.

    Ben McCarty spoke about escaping from their home with his wife and kids when the plane smashed into his house

    Firefighters spray water on the wreckage of a house after a San Diego plane crash involving a famous drummer.

    Image credits: ONSCENE TV

    Screenshot of a social media comment questioning details related to a famous drummer’s plane crash in San Diego.

    The couple grabbed their children and pets and tried to escape, but the front entrance was not an option as it was covered with debris and flames.

    They managed to escape from another exit point with help from their neighbors.

    Private jet parked on runway at night with two people standing nearby, related to famous drummer plane crash.

    Image credits: xcadaverx

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment saying it’s a miracle people on the ground are safe after famous drummer’s San Diego plane crash incident.

    “We got the kids over the fence and then I jumped over the fence. They brought a ladder and we got the dogs and he eventually got onto the other side,” the father said.

    Meanwhile, a neighborhood resident, Ariya Waterworth, recalled waking up to see a giant fireball outside her house. She also found plane parts, broken glass and debris scattered all over her yard.

    “Everything on fire all at once,” San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said

    Police and emergency responders investigating aftermath of San Diego plane crash involving famous drummer at controls.

    Image credits: ONSCENE TV

    Ariya said she screamed for help and was rescued, along with her two children and their pet dog, by firefighters

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The mother said one of her cars was “completely disintegrated,” but she added, “I definitely do feel blessed, because we’ve been spared.”

    Image credits: CBC

    Netizens shared their condolences, saying drummer Daniel was a “nice & humble” guy.

    “Can’t believe he’s gone,” one said, while another wrote, “The metalcore community is devastated.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Can we just skip the rest of the 20s decade? It’s beaten us all up so badly, emotionally,” commented another. “We have lost too many really great people, including 3 talented drummers: Taylor Hawkins, Clem Burke and now young Mr Williams here. Truly awful news.”

    Netizens expressed grief following the news of Daniel Williams and Dave Shapiro losing their lives in the crash

    Comment by Mango Melissa reading Another day ~ another plane crash on a social media post about a famous drummer plane crash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Kyle McBee expressing heartbreak over famous drummer's passing in a San Diego plane crash.

    Comment by Jacki Landrum mourning the aftermath of a San Diego plane crash involving a famous drummer.

    Comment expressing fear of flying private or helicopter due to air traffic incidents after famous drummer's San Diego plane crash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing grief over famous drummer losing his life in a San Diego plane crash and social media sharing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Gina Atwood discussing musicians dying in plane crashes and questioning plane safety compared to driving.

    Comment from Tanner Reynolds expressing sorrow over the famous drummer's death in San Diego plane crash.

    Comment expressing condolences for a famous drummer who lost his life in a San Diego plane crash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about plane crash aftermath expressing sympathy and private pilot perspective on trauma and PTSD concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing condolences for a famous drummer who lost his life in a San Diego plane crash.

    Comment expressing condolences for Dave and Daniel, mourning the loss of a famous drummer in a plane crash.

    Comment expressing heartbreak over the loss of a famous drummer in a San Diego plane crash.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Paul Ellison advising to stay out of the fog referencing Kobe, relating to famous drummer plane crash safety discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    2

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Boo hoo, let's cry for rich people who played a stupid game and won a stupid prize! I'm waiting for their families to start a crowdfunding for their funerals: They sure deserve it more than the families who had their house and car destroyed and the hundred other innocent people who are traumatized for life because a bunch of idiots decided money gave them the right to "goof around" regardless of potential consequences...

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Boo hoo, let's cry for rich people who played a stupid game and won a stupid prize! I'm waiting for their families to start a crowdfunding for their funerals: They sure deserve it more than the families who had their house and car destroyed and the hundred other innocent people who are traumatized for life because a bunch of idiots decided money gave them the right to "goof around" regardless of potential consequences...

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda