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Growing up, most of us assume our home life is the gold standard of normal. After all, if something happens every day in your house, it must be how things work everywhere, right? It’s only later like usually during an awkward conversation, a visit to a friend’s place, or a very confused look from someone else that the realization hits.

From strange house rules to downright questionable habits, the line between "normal" and "absolutely not" can get pretty blurry when you’re a kid. And once people started comparing notes online, things got hilarious, but also mildly concerning. Here are some of the most unforgettable moments when people discovered their upbringing was anything but typical.

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#1

Young boy vacuuming carpet in living room, illustrating normal things people did with their families but now find bizarre. Never truly having a day off. If it was the summer or the weekend, we had to be productive for most of the day. Chores, going outside, a hobby, anything. And now, my husband asks me why I feel the need to do the most when I’m off of work, and tells me I need to rest but all I feel is guilt for being “lazy” so I can’t do it.

raylaurensarah , Vitaly Gariev Report

13points
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dude341975 avatar
Just Allen Today
Just Allen Today
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

(Raised on a farm) What is this "day off" you are speaking of?

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RELATED:
    #2

    Colorful socks hanging on a clothesline, illustrating normal family activities that now seem bizarre in retrospect. Six kids in the house. We did not have our own socks. All socks were washed and put into a laundry bag and when you needed socks you went and found two socks that matched from the sock bag.

    jjodelle , Nick Page Report

    11points
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    #3

    Mother engaging with her child in a candid moment, illustrating normal family activities that seem bizarre in hindsight. Being my mother’s psychologist. You mean children do not need to help parents manage their emotions.

    hearher1234 , Beth Macdonald Report

    10points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends on the age of the child. At 5, no. At 45, maybe.

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    Children often treat their everyday surroundings as the default version of reality because their understanding of the world is built through repeated exposure to what they see, hear, and experience at home, school, and in their community.

    Psychological Science explains that at this stage, children do not clearly separate "my world" from the wider world, which means that the routines, rules, and customs they grow up with can feel universally normal. This is a natural part of development, and over time, children gradually learn that different households and cultures operate in very different ways.
    #4

    Two young children interacting outdoors during a family gathering, illustrating normal family activities now seen as bizarre. “Therapy.” If a sibling teased you and you didn’t laugh (or worse, got your feelings hurt), the whole family (siblings AND parents) would sit around the table and tease and mock you until you could “take a joke.”

    _tina.bo.bina , Immo Wegmann Report

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    #5

    Coyote standing in a flower-filled meadow, illustrating bizarre family moments people once found normal. My PawPaw used to “feed the coyotes” by throwing dinner scraps off the back porch, said it kept em from going after his chickens. The way my friend looked at me when after dinner at her house I picked up my plate, walked to the back door and asked, “Where do y’all want me to throw this for the coyotes?”

    vievedejoy , Y S Report

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    #6

    Keys hanging from a door lock, illustrating normal family habits that seem bizarre in hindsight. Having the lock reversed on my bedroom door so I could be locked in from the outside when I misbehaved. Genuinely had no idea locks were for the inside of doors.

    emily_a_balser , Jaye Haych Report

    9points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This will teach the child a lesson they'll never forget if there's a fire. Because they'll never have a chance to.

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    Within that early "normal", families themselves develop their own internal systems of behavior. BetterHelp notes that households often form spoken and unspoken expectations around communication, emotional expression, and conflict resolution, which function almost like an internal rulebook.

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    Over time, distinct roles also tend to emerge, such as the peacemaker, the responsible child, or the rebel, and children naturally adapt to these patterns. Because this is their first social environment, these dynamics are absorbed as standard behavior, even if they would look unusual in another home, and they can quietly persist across generations.
    #7

    A small brown bat resting on a wooden surface, illustrating one of the bizarre normal things people did with their families. My stepmother was a researcher for the Audubon book on bats, and when she would find injured bats, she would nurse them back to health while they lived in our fridge. In jars covered w cheesecloth, but still. Bats. In the fridge.

    eloise.eve42 , Denley Photography Report

    8points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a coincidence. I've had in-laws I also associated the word "bats" with.

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    #8

    Person vacuuming a gray fabric couch, wearing black gloves, illustrating normal family cleaning habits now seen as bizarre. There’s a lot but nobody has mentioned this one yet. I didn’t realize it wasn’t normal to go to a family members house “so they could clean their house.” We didn’t help them clean. We just sat there and talked to them as they cleaned their own house. Turns out my family was body doubling waaaaay back when and I didn’t know other people didn’t do that.

    audrajonesphotography , Giorgio Trovato Report

    8points
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    #9

    Young girl eating a peach outdoors, illustrating one of the normal family activities people now find bizarre. Diet programs starting at 8…. Writing my food logs in the 3rd grade, told I needed medication to be normal, mom would buy clothes smaller than I was and said “for a goal”. All fun times

    amandagribbinrealtor , Land O'Lakes, Inc. Report

    8points
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    In some cases, what is considered "normal" within a family is shaped not just by habit, but by history and survival. Positive Psychology explains that behaviors, fears, and coping mechanisms can be passed down when earlier experiences of trauma, scarcity, or hardship become embedded in how a family functions.

    Traits such as emotional withdrawal, perfectionism, or heightened control may originally develop as responses to unsafe or unstable environments, and over time these strategies can become normalized and unconsciously inherited by children who never experienced the original conditions.
    #10

    Child covering face on couch while parents argue in background, illustrating bizarre family moments people once found normal Legitimately ignoring every single fight and conflict by doing the silent treatment about it until everyone just starting acting normal again.

    vacoopervoice , Curated Lifestyle Report

    7points
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    #11

    Mother holding crying child outdoors, highlighting normal family moments that now seem bizarre in hindsight. Navigating my mother's moods and adjusting myself accordingly. Also apologizing if I started crying when she was yelling at me. Because that's no reason to cry. Actually, just me apologizing first for everything. Even when I never started it.

    midsummer_fern , Getty Images Report

    5points
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    #12

    Audience members raising hands in a dimly lit event, capturing a moment of normal family activities that seem bizarre now. Forgetting my birthday but never forgetting a church service.

    dadlifejason , NATHAN MULLET Report

    5points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Christmas is the day Christians celebrate the birth of someone they'd call the police on if He showed up in their neighborhood.

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    As people grow older and gain exposure to other ways of living, these early assumptions often begin to shift. Psychology Today highlights that adults frequently reinterpret childhood experiences when they encounter different family structures, relationships, or emotional norms outside their own upbringing.

    What once felt ordinary, or even like a personal flaw, can later be recognized as a coping mechanism shaped by their environment. Through comparison with friends, partners, or therapeutic insight, many people come to realize that some of their long-held “normal” habits were never universal at all, but simply the product of the specific world they grew up in.
    #13

    Person pouring flour into a bowl while preparing a family baking recipe with traditional ingredients on the table When we got hurt, we couldn’t go to the Dr. I remember getting run over by a car and my grandfather made me a cast out of flour and water.

    rasheedah___ , Olimpia Davies Report

    5points
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    #14

    Teen girl writing in a notebook at home, reflecting on normal family activities that now seem bizarre. Listening in on phone calls, reading diaries, snooping through each others things under the pretext of “tidying”, removing bedroom doors for months on end as a punishment, reading private notes/letters & eavesdropping. Then they would all talk behind each other’s backs about their private business. It was a nightmare, nothing was ever private & everything was subject to quiet, unsettling judgment.

    unseensister , Shane Ryan Herilalaina Report

    5points
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    #15

    Frosted pastries with colorful sprinkles on parchment paper, a nostalgic family treat now seen as bizarre. I was gonna say putting butter on pop tarts but that is not the vibe here

    mollyroses_ , Maryam Sicard Report

    4points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not all Pop-Tarts had frosting on the outside. Buttering the ones that didn't was tasty.

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    At the heart of these stories, it’s not just about strange rules or quirky habits, it’s about perspective. The things that feel completely ordinary in one household can seem baffling in another, and that contrast is what makes these realizations so funny and sometimes a little shocking. It’s a reminder that "normal" is often just what we grow up with, no questions asked.

    Surely, not every unusual habit is a bad one as some are harmless, some are oddly genius, and others probably should’ve been questioned a lot sooner. Curious to see how other people’s "normal" stacks up against yours? Keep scrolling to find out which family quirks made people laugh, cringe, and completely rethink their childhoods!

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    #16

    Family watching TV together with popcorn, highlighting normal things people did with their families that now seem bizarre. Family "throw up bowl" is also the family popcorn bowl

    fieldoflove , Curated Lifestyle Report

    4points
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    #17

    Two men sharing a tender moment in front of a rainbow flag, showing family love in unexpected ways. Telling my guncle that we were so sad he was going to hell for being gay & if only he repented, he could come spend eternity in heaven with us 🙄 thank god I eventually left the cult & he still loved me & accepted my apology.

    2worldfromhannah , Getty Images Report

    4points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not spending eternity with some people is one of the surest signs of God's approval.

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    #18

    Man wearing sunglasses drinking from a bottle by the water, reflecting on normal family activities that seem bizarre now. Being scared of dad when he’s drinking. All my friends used to talk about how funny it was when their dads were drunk and I used to sit there thinking “why would that be funny? Aren’t you terrified of them?” My dad being drunk was definitely NOT the same as their dads being drunk.

    baby.villainy , Jean Carlo Emer Report

    4points
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    #19

    Young boy lying on a patterned rug in the living room, reflecting on normal family activities that seem bizarre now. Sleeping on the floor in the same room as my parents from the age of 12 to 18. It affected my mother deeply, but my stepfather didn't see the problem. Before, I slept in a camper van, in a raised bed that was too small for me, and before that, in a small guest room where I had to share a bed with my mother.

    romy_and_cie , Getty Images Report

    4points
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    #20

    Bottle of Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise on a table, highlighting common family food items that seem bizarre now. Mayonnaise on broccoli and spinach 🤷🏼‍♀️

    trishbehavior , Kelsey Todd Report

    4points
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    #21

    Two women smiling and hugging outdoors, showing normal family moments that seem bizarre in hindsight. Hugging. Once my sister in laws came along it changed cause they grew up different. We thought people who hugged or were close with their siblings were creepy

    shomewhereoutthere , A. C. Report

    4points
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    #22

    Box of Kellogg's Rice Krispies cereal in large size, a nostalgic family breakfast food many enjoyed together. To add to the lighthearted side: we kept cereal in the fridge, lined up in the back behind everything else in their boxes 🤷🏻‍♂️

    heybillay , Zoshua Colah Report

    4points
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    #23

    Toilet with grab bars in a bathroom, illustrating one of the normal things people did with their families that seem bizarre now. My parents called 💩”boo-boo”. Like from when I was born, till the last time it came up in conversation before they were gone. You can imagine this was very confusing as a child, like if a school nurse or a friend’s parents had to treat a scrape or put a bandaid on me. Or the time my aunt offered to kiss my boo-boo to make it better.

    lalee09 , Point3D Commercial Imaging Ltd. Report

    4points
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    #24

    Stack of colorful sea glass stones balanced on a beach at sunset, illustrating normal family activities now seen as bizarre. Having me take all their liquor bottles down to the rocks (we lived near the ocean and had our own shorefront) and "make seaglass" because they didn't want the garbage guy to hear how many bottles were clanking inside the bags.

    imperiledguava , Pete Godfrey Report

    4points
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    #25

    Colorful breakfast cereal loops in a bowl, a nostalgic example of normal family routines now seen as bizarre. After reading some of these, only being able to have one box of cereal at a time doesn’t seem that bad now.

    priceinthewind , Haley Owens Report

    3points
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    #26

    Person making a playful scary face with hands raised, illustrating bizarre family moments people now realize. When my mom stole my diary at 17, read that I’d had s*x and screamed and cried and said “ you’re nothing but a wh**e now . Why would he buy the cow when he can get the milk for free “ and then legitimately didn’t speak directly to me for like a year - would use my dad as intermediary

    marybearsmith , engin akyurt Report

    3points
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    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mom was demeaning the wrong cow.

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    #27

    Young woman smiling on the beach reflecting on normal family activities that now seem bizarre in hindsight. I’m a freckly redhead and when I was a little kid my Latina mom would joke sweetly, “Where did you get all that fly caca on your face?” And we’d laugh. Years later my friend told me her mom called her freckles Angel Kisses.

    missaprillynn , Chermiti Mohamed Report

    3points
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    #28

    Hand holding a green bar of soap, representing normal family activities people now find bizarre. Mum grating soap on my teeth if I used bad language

    anon , Josué Sánchez Report

    3points
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    #29

    Person wearing striped sweater holding a glass with orange juice and a striped straw, illustrating normal family habits. Bananas in orange juice as a side dish with dinner. Wth was that 😂

    rferic18 , Lala Azizli Report

    3points
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    #30

    Small hamster eating on a sunlit floor, highlighting normal family pet activities now seen as bizarre. Elaborate funerals for our pet hamsters. We had six.

    aimeestg , Frenjamin Benklin Report

    3points
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    #31

    My auntie didn’t let me drink nothing till I was finished eating. Like sis are you fr?

    killerr.bee Report

    3points
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    #32

    My mom arranged half of our kitchen cupboards in a really random way. Old cans of paint were in the same cupboard as our cereal.

    blockyer9983 Report

    3points
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    #33

    Putting sugar in sphagetti and tuna.

    mscongentiality Report

    3points
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    jolenemctimoney avatar
    EnchantedEevee
    EnchantedEevee
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen people put sugar in their sauce for pasta but not for tuna - that one sounds more weird

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    #34

    We didn’t have a bathroom door. You couldn’t see anything without poking your head around the door frame, but…still. And my bedroom had a latch on the outside, no door handle. I never got locked in, but when I got in trouble that door came off the hinges.

    sithvicious7 Report

    3points
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    #35

    Nothing crazy, but we called Parmesan cheese stinky cheese. I was at a friend's house having spaghetti and asked if they had any stinky cheese and everyone busted out laughing at me.

    lavender_dreams_co Report

    3points
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    #36

    Storing cooked meats in the microwave… after growing into adulthood I realized it was not normal to feel sick after eating lol

    lost.sea.siren Report

    3points
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