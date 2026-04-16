From strange house rules to downright questionable habits, the line between "normal" and "absolutely not" can get pretty blurry when you’re a kid. And once people started comparing notes online, things got hilarious, but also mildly concerning. Here are some of the most unforgettable moments when people discovered their upbringing was anything but typical.

Growing up, most of us assume our home life is the gold standard of normal. After all, if something happens every day in your house, it must be how things work everywhere, right? It’s only later like usually during an awkward conversation , a visit to a friend’s place, or a very confused look from someone else that the realization hits.

#1 Never truly having a day off. If it was the summer or the weekend, we had to be productive for most of the day. Chores, going outside, a hobby, anything. And now, my husband asks me why I feel the need to do the most when I’m off of work, and tells me I need to rest but all I feel is guilt for being “lazy” so I can’t do it.

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#2 Six kids in the house. We did not have our own socks. All socks were washed and put into a laundry bag and when you needed socks you went and found two socks that matched from the sock bag.

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#3 Being my mother’s psychologist. You mean children do not need to help parents manage their emotions.

Children often treat their everyday surroundings as the default version of reality because their understanding of the world is built through repeated exposure to what they see, hear, and experience at home, school, and in their community. Psychological Science explains that at this stage, children do not clearly separate "my world" from the wider world, which means that the routines, rules, and customs they grow up with can feel universally normal. This is a natural part of development, and over time, children gradually learn that different households and cultures operate in very different ways.

#4 “Therapy.” If a sibling teased you and you didn’t laugh (or worse, got your feelings hurt), the whole family (siblings AND parents) would sit around the table and tease and mock you until you could “take a joke.”

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#5 My PawPaw used to “feed the coyotes” by throwing dinner scraps off the back porch, said it kept em from going after his chickens. The way my friend looked at me when after dinner at her house I picked up my plate, walked to the back door and asked, “Where do y’all want me to throw this for the coyotes?”

#6 Having the lock reversed on my bedroom door so I could be locked in from the outside when I misbehaved. Genuinely had no idea locks were for the inside of doors.

Within that early "normal", families themselves develop their own internal systems of behavior. BetterHelp notes that households often form spoken and unspoken expectations around communication, emotional expression, and conflict resolution, which function almost like an internal rulebook. ADVERTISEMENT Over time, distinct roles also tend to emerge, such as the peacemaker, the responsible child, or the rebel, and children naturally adapt to these patterns. Because this is their first social environment, these dynamics are absorbed as standard behavior, even if they would look unusual in another home, and they can quietly persist across generations.

#7 My stepmother was a researcher for the Audubon book on bats, and when she would find injured bats, she would nurse them back to health while they lived in our fridge. In jars covered w cheesecloth, but still. Bats. In the fridge.

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#8 There’s a lot but nobody has mentioned this one yet. I didn’t realize it wasn’t normal to go to a family members house “so they could clean their house.” We didn’t help them clean. We just sat there and talked to them as they cleaned their own house. Turns out my family was body doubling waaaaay back when and I didn’t know other people didn’t do that.

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#9 Diet programs starting at 8…. Writing my food logs in the 3rd grade, told I needed medication to be normal, mom would buy clothes smaller than I was and said “for a goal”. All fun times

In some cases, what is considered "normal" within a family is shaped not just by habit, but by history and survival. Positive Psychology explains that behaviors, fears, and coping mechanisms can be passed down when earlier experiences of trauma, scarcity, or hardship become embedded in how a family functions. Traits such as emotional withdrawal, perfectionism, or heightened control may originally develop as responses to unsafe or unstable environments, and over time these strategies can become normalized and unconsciously inherited by children who never experienced the original conditions.

#10 Legitimately ignoring every single fight and conflict by doing the silent treatment about it until everyone just starting acting normal again.

#11 Navigating my mother's moods and adjusting myself accordingly. Also apologizing if I started crying when she was yelling at me. Because that's no reason to cry. Actually, just me apologizing first for everything. Even when I never started it.

#12 Forgetting my birthday but never forgetting a church service.

As people grow older and gain exposure to other ways of living, these early assumptions often begin to shift. Psychology Today highlights that adults frequently reinterpret childhood experiences when they encounter different family structures, relationships, or emotional norms outside their own upbringing. What once felt ordinary, or even like a personal flaw, can later be recognized as a coping mechanism shaped by their environment. Through comparison with friends, partners, or therapeutic insight, many people come to realize that some of their long-held “normal” habits were never universal at all, but simply the product of the specific world they grew up in.

#13 When we got hurt, we couldn’t go to the Dr. I remember getting run over by a car and my grandfather made me a cast out of flour and water.

#14 Listening in on phone calls, reading diaries, snooping through each others things under the pretext of “tidying”, removing bedroom doors for months on end as a punishment, reading private notes/letters & eavesdropping. Then they would all talk behind each other’s backs about their private business. It was a nightmare, nothing was ever private & everything was subject to quiet, unsettling judgment.

#15 I was gonna say putting butter on pop tarts but that is not the vibe here

At the heart of these stories, it’s not just about strange rules or quirky habits, it’s about perspective. The things that feel completely ordinary in one household can seem baffling in another, and that contrast is what makes these realizations so funny and sometimes a little shocking. It’s a reminder that "normal" is often just what we grow up with, no questions asked. Surely, not every unusual habit is a bad one as some are harmless, some are oddly genius, and others probably should’ve been questioned a lot sooner. Curious to see how other people’s "normal" stacks up against yours? Keep scrolling to find out which family quirks made people laugh, cringe, and completely rethink their childhoods!

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#16 Family "throw up bowl" is also the family popcorn bowl

#17 Telling my guncle that we were so sad he was going to hell for being gay & if only he repented, he could come spend eternity in heaven with us 🙄 thank god I eventually left the cult & he still loved me & accepted my apology.

#18 Being scared of dad when he’s drinking. All my friends used to talk about how funny it was when their dads were drunk and I used to sit there thinking “why would that be funny? Aren’t you terrified of them?” My dad being drunk was definitely NOT the same as their dads being drunk.

#19 Sleeping on the floor in the same room as my parents from the age of 12 to 18. It affected my mother deeply, but my stepfather didn't see the problem. Before, I slept in a camper van, in a raised bed that was too small for me, and before that, in a small guest room where I had to share a bed with my mother.

#20 Mayonnaise on broccoli and spinach 🤷🏼‍♀️

#21 Hugging. Once my sister in laws came along it changed cause they grew up different. We thought people who hugged or were close with their siblings were creepy

#22 To add to the lighthearted side: we kept cereal in the fridge, lined up in the back behind everything else in their boxes 🤷🏻‍♂️

#23 My parents called 💩”boo-boo”. Like from when I was born, till the last time it came up in conversation before they were gone. You can imagine this was very confusing as a child, like if a school nurse or a friend’s parents had to treat a scrape or put a bandaid on me. Or the time my aunt offered to kiss my boo-boo to make it better.

#24 Having me take all their liquor bottles down to the rocks (we lived near the ocean and had our own shorefront) and "make seaglass" because they didn't want the garbage guy to hear how many bottles were clanking inside the bags.

#25 After reading some of these, only being able to have one box of cereal at a time doesn’t seem that bad now.

#26 When my mom stole my diary at 17, read that I’d had s*x and screamed and cried and said “ you’re nothing but a wh**e now . Why would he buy the cow when he can get the milk for free “ and then legitimately didn’t speak directly to me for like a year - would use my dad as intermediary

#27 I’m a freckly redhead and when I was a little kid my Latina mom would joke sweetly, “Where did you get all that fly caca on your face?” And we’d laugh. Years later my friend told me her mom called her freckles Angel Kisses.

#28 Mum grating soap on my teeth if I used bad language

#29 Bananas in orange juice as a side dish with dinner. Wth was that 😂

#30 Elaborate funerals for our pet hamsters. We had six.

#31 My auntie didn’t let me drink nothing till I was finished eating. Like sis are you fr?

#32 My mom arranged half of our kitchen cupboards in a really random way. Old cans of paint were in the same cupboard as our cereal.

#33 Putting sugar in sphagetti and tuna.

#34 We didn’t have a bathroom door. You couldn’t see anything without poking your head around the door frame, but…still. And my bedroom had a latch on the outside, no door handle. I never got locked in, but when I got in trouble that door came off the hinges.

#35 Nothing crazy, but we called Parmesan cheese stinky cheese. I was at a friend's house having spaghetti and asked if they had any stinky cheese and everyone busted out laughing at me.