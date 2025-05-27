Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Couple Books Wedding Venue 3 Years In Advance, Flabbergasted When Pregnant Sis Demands It
Pregnant woman with family having tense discussion at table about couple booking wedding venue years in advance.
Family, Relationships

Couple Books Wedding Venue 3 Years In Advance, Flabbergasted When Pregnant Sis Demands It

Interview With Expert
33

My sister is one of my biggest cheerleaders, and although we have fights, I can’t really stay mad at her for long. It makes me shudder to think about how some people miss out on so much because of the terrible bonds they have with their siblings.

Even the sisters in today’s story have an awful relationship, as the younger one always wants to take everything away from the elder one—including her wedding venue. Their toxic family also backed up the entitled lady, which resulted in a massive family feud, and here’s what followed later!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    People miss out on forming healthy bonds with siblings when one always wants to take everything from the other

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster and her fiancé have finalized a wedding venue, and her sister also announced that they’re having their wedding in the same month due to her pregnancy

    Image credits:

    Image credits: Ivan Samkov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The pregnant sister demanded that the poster hand over her wedding venue, as it’s stressful for her, and their toxic family backed the entitled woman

    Image credits:

    Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

    Of course, the poster refused but faced backlash from her whole family, and her mom even snitched about it to her in-laws, but they backed the poster

    Image credits:

    Image credits: Natasha Fernandez / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    When the poster’s sister read the story online, she sparked more drama, but the elder one was having none of it and put her foot down

    Image credits:

    Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster doesn’t want her entitled sister and toxic family to be at her wedding, so her brother is walking her down the aisle

    Image credits:

    The bridal couple will also have security present at the wedding in case any of her toxic family shows up to ruin things

    As we dive into the life of Reddit user paperweightfairy, brace yourself for quite an intense tale about sibling rivalry. It all started when OP’s pregnant sister blatantly demanded that the poster just hand over her wedding venue, as it was “stressful” for her due to the pregnancy. Well, this entitled lady had treated OP like a doormat throughout their lives, but she had had enough of it and refused.

    However, all hell broke loose as the entire family turned against the poster for refusing, and it was only her brother-in-law who apologized for her sister’s behavior. In fact, her mom went so far as to snitch on OP by complaining about this to her in-laws, but they are good, sensible people who stood by the poster and called out her mom.

    The events that unfolded in OP’s life are so dramatic that, of course, the story went viral, and even her sister saw it. Well, she confronted the poster about it, but she replied that it was all true, and even went on to remind her that she had already ruined a lot of things before, but not anymore. Apparently, this annoyed the pregnant sister so much that she blocked her.

    Then, one day, she unblocked her and sent her a message that she was going to hijack the venue by talking with the wedding planner, but OP realized it was all lies. She’s so tired of all the drama that she’s not going to invite any of her family—except her good aunt—to the wedding, while her brother, who is on her side, will be walking her down the aisle.

    Phew, what a complicated family! To gain insight into the situation, Bored Panda reached out to Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She claimed that it’s evident from the sister’s behavior that she was always the favored child growing up, which is why she feels that she is entitled to literally snatch things away from her sister.

    Image credits: Asad Photo Maldives / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    “From a family systems perspective, the family in this story maintains homeostasis (emotional balance) by protecting the favored child and expecting the other to absorb conflict. The narrator’s decision to challenge this system is perceived as a threat, not because she is wrong, but because she disrupts long-standing, unconscious family roles and dynamics,” Prof. Lobo explained.

    Our expert also stressed that the sister is using her pregnancy to justify her manipulative behavior, which indicates that several underlying psychological patterns and defense mechanisms may be at play. She also narrated that these behaviors are rarely about the condition itself but rather about control, unmet emotional needs, or distorted relationship dynamics. 

    Prof. Lobo noted, “This may reflect narcissistic traits or being raised in an environment where their needs were always prioritized, fostering a distorted sense of entitlement. The manipulator may genuinely see the request as reasonable because their internal reality places their needs above others.

    “A psychologist would likely explore how these behaviors were learned, reinforced, or normalized in the person’s family system and how they can be unlearned in therapy,” she concluded. Well, just like many Redditors pointed out, the entitled sister could really benefit from therapy, considering how much damage she has caused the poster.

    Many even warned her that her family might just show up uninvited to the wedding, but she assured them that she would have security at the event. Well, since the story is quite old, we hope it all went smoothly for OP and that she’s rid of her toxic sister and family by this point. Don’t you think so, too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

    Netizens just couldn’t believe the audacity of her sister and said that she sounded like a purely evil and spoiled brat

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    Wow your family are HORRENDOUS, n your bloody sister is a lunatic , ligit off her freaking head ! I really hope you got the wedding off your dreams n the toxic ones stayed well away ! Your in laws n your husband to be , n ur brother n aunt are wonderful x blessed be to you all , as for that inters of yours omg that poor poor child being bought up with her ! Her husband needs to walk away n get full custody n leve your family behind as I'm sure your going to ! X

