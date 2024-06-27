Religious Family Gets Offended By Nephew’s Shrek-Themed Birthday Party
Shrek is the beloved cartoon ogre who has become as iconic as Mickey Mouse and Bugs Bunny. But as today’s story shows, he could also cause strain among religious families.
Reddit user Acceptable_Pick_4664 wanted to throw her five-year-old son a Shrek-themed birthday party. However, the chosen motif offended her brother, a devout Christian.
The original poster (OP) was left in a tough spot between her child and sibling and asked the TwoHotTakes subreddit for advice.
Shrek has become a renowned cartoon character used as a theme for many children’s parties
But in today’s story, the famous ogre became the source of tension within a religious family
The original poster was left torn between appeasing her son and brother
People remain devoted to their religion despite the potential conflicts it can cause among loved ones
As the story shows, religious differences may cause tension among families. Yet, some people aren’t willing to compromise for their beliefs’ sake.
Brigham Young University professors Dr. David C. Dollahite and Dr. Loren Marks discussed a possible reason in an article for Meridian Magazine.
“Religion both generates and addresses (and may even resolve) a variety of struggles, including relational ones.”
To explain their point further, the two academics gave specific explanations.
“Religious beliefs, practices, and communities offer various ways for adherents to frame and understand trials and afflictions: a punishment for sin, a crucible that purges baser motives, a way to learn humility, a path to holiness, a way to show love to God, or a way to develop moral virtues, among other possibilities and interpretations.”
Handling religious conflicts within the family is about finding balance
According to author Nycollas Marshall, balancing tolerance and civility is key when handling religious conflicts among family members. Marshall is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and he grew up in a household with different Christian beliefs.
“Some behaviors an individual should generally not tolerate would be rudeness, insults, and physical violence,” he wrote in an article for Medium. “You should not accept anything that makes you uncomfortable.”
“Don’t be hostile, don’t engage in debate, and answer honest questions (how you determine which questions are honest is up to your judgment).
“Be easy to talk to, be easy to live with. The harmony we aim for requires both parties to cooperate, yet it takes one to destroy it. Make sure you are not the obstacle to peace.”
In today’s story, it only makes sense for the OP to continue with her planned themed party for her son. As for her brother, having a mature, open-minded, and uncontentious dialogue could fix the problem and prevent new ones from arising.
Most commenters didn’t understand the backlash against Shrek and were all for pushing through with the planned theme
Never change a winning theme! Shrek is OK. Manipulative people who punish a 5 year old by not coming to his birthday because the boy loves Shrek, aren't. Glad to read his parents won't change the theme.
Religious people are offended by [enter anything]. Shocker! Isn't that their default setting?
Prefacing this by saying I am an atheist ex-Christian and I love Shrek and have let my kids watch Shrek BUT….there are ALOT of adult jokes in Shrek eg “do you think he could be compensating for something?”, scene where Farquad (um…F**k Wad) is watching magic mirror pictures of Fiona, in bed, shirtlesss. Like, let’s be honest with our selves, they are there. So I can see why a very conservative, Christian crowd would keep their kids away from it. It’s OP’s kids party, they can do what they want, but it seems the consequence is that the cousins don’t come. Yes, they may not be coming because their parents have a stick up their asses, but I guess that’s the decision OP has to make: cousins or Shrek theme. My SIL had a Pennywise theme for her son’s 5th birthday - I hated the theme but not enough to make my kid miss the party.
I agree about the content. Shrek is often used to explain the concept of 'double address' in children's media. It's where it addresses the child and the adult as well, but with the expectation that the child will not 'get' the adult jokes. Understanding the nuances of writing is not exactly the strongest skill set among conservative Christians in my experience though ;)
