After Elderly Man Was Brutally Beaten By Mark Sanchez, Family Gives Heartbreaking Update

The family of a 69-year-old grease truck driver allegedly attacked by former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez has shared a brief but hopeful update on his recovery.

The driver, identified only by his initials “PT,” was left with severe facial injuries after a late-night altercation in Indianapolis.

His family has stated that he is “OK,” but that they’re consulting lawyers and remain in shock over the incident.

Grisly photos of the incident's aftermath show the driver’s deep facial wounds and neck brace.

The incident allegedly began when Sanchez, smelling of alcohol, approached the elderly driver.

The altercation reportedly began when Sanchez approached the driver late at night

Image credits: Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

According to court documents shared by Fox59 anchor Angela Ganote, the altercation took place shortly after midnight on Saturday.

PT had parked his grease truck in an alley to collect used cooking oil from a nearby hotel when Sanchez, who was reportedly doing “wind sprints,” allegedly approached the driver.

The affidavit described Sanchez as smelling of alcohol and slurring his speech. He was reportedly complaining about PT’s truck, but the elderly driver did not understand him due to the noise of his vehicle.

Image credits: WISH-TV

“PT did not have his hearing aids in because his truck is very loud when he is exchanging the frying oil for the hotel, so he had to lean in close to Mr. Sanchez to hear him,” the document stated.

“When PT leaned in, he stated that Mr. Sanchez smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred.”

Videos from the neighboring Indianapolis Marriott Downtown hotel showed Sanchez opening the driver’s door of the truck and speaking to PT. He then walked over to the security office doors of the hotel.

Image credits: WISH-TV

After another interaction, Sanchez started following PT, who could be seen backing away from the former NFL star. Things escalated further from there.

“Sanchez is seen running after (the man) and the video shows Mr. Sanchez grabbing and throwing (the man) towards the wall of the Westin,” authorities wrote in an affidavit.

“Mr. Sanchez is then seen throwing (the man) to the ground on the west side of the alley.”

Image credits: FOX59

The family says the elderly truck driver is stable but shaken after his brutal encounter with the former NFL quarterback

Photos shared online by local journalists showed PT lying in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace, with visible wounds on his cheek and jaw.

His injuries were gnarly and deep, with cuts that pierced through his cheek and struck his tongue.

Fox59‘s anchor Angela Ganote reported that the victim’s family said “he was cut in the fight and it went through his cheek and hit his tongue.”

Speaking to The New York Post, PT’s family expressed relief that he is recovering but said they are being cautious about what they share publicly.

“He’s OK,” a family member said. “We are talking to lawyers first. We want to be careful what’s said. We appreciate that.”

The family added that they were stunned to learn that the alleged attacker was the former New York Jets quarterback, who is now a 38-year-old Fox Sports analyst.

Image credits: NBCLA

Sanchez was hospitalized himself after PT tried to defend himself during the altercation

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Sanchez seen stumbling down Indianapolis sidewalk after being stabbed in fight with grease truck driver https://t.co/kqC8KugHS5pic.twitter.com/fRTo4pYQIR — New York Post (@nypost) October 6, 2025

PT later told police that he actually used his mace on Sanchez as he was attacked. This, however, did not help as the former NFL quarterback just kept attacking him, according to the NY Post.

As a result, the elderly driver stabbed Sanchez two or three times. Sanchez reportedly stared at PT “with a look of shock” before turning around and heading off.

He was found bleeding by authorities and rushed to a hospital.

Sanchez was initially hospitalized in critical condition from his wounds but since stabilized and has been released, according to TMZ.

He was discharged on Sunday morning and then transferred to central booking at the Marion County Jail.

Police charged the former NFL player with public intoxication and battery, and he reportedly posted a $300 cash bond before being booked.

An arrest affidavit noted that Sanchez told police he had no memory of the incident.

Netizens, for their part, have stated that PT’s family should sue the former NFL star.

Many also argued that, considering the gravity of the elderly driver’s wounds, Sanchez’s charges should have been more serious.

Image credits: Leon Halip/Getty Images

“Seeing this frail elderly man bloodied with a neck brace and that horrific slash on his cheek is just heartbreaking… I know nothing about Mark Sanchez, but what kind of a horrible person does such a thing, drunk or not.

“I hope the victim sues him for millions so he doesn’t have to work anymore at his age,” wrote another commenter.

Others also took issue with the case’s $300 bond.

“$300 bond…SMH. Not that a higher bond would have kept someone like Sanchez in custody, but $300 isn’t high enough to keep anyone off the street,” one commenter wrote.

Netizens shared their reactions to Mark Sanchez’s altercation with the elderly truck driver on social media