All family photography sessions were inspired by families & of course the beautiful places in London. Being a baby, maternity and family photographer for many years, I have discovered quite a few locations perfect for a cosy family photoshoot. London parks are alive with colors at every season and are absolutely stunning all year round!

Escape to the outdoors, like Hampstead Heath tucked in North London, or the wide open spaces like Richmond Park & Wimbledon Common in South West London, as well as character streets in West End or any part of London, all unique settings for family lifestyle photography portraits.

Whether you are looking for an urban style or places that feel worlds away, you can always enjoy these locations even for a walk or sitting back on a bench with a cup of coffee. Please enjoy this stunning collection of gorgeous family portraits taken at incredible outdoor locations.

Thank you for being here today.

More info: aurelijasapkiene.co.uk | Facebook | Instagram

#1

Family Photography In Hammersmith Park, London

#2

Family Photography In Vauxhall Park, London

#3

Family Photography In The Stephens House & Gardens In Finchley, London

#4

Family Photography In The Kenwood House Hampstead, London

#5

Maternity Photography In The Streets Of Hammersmith, London

#6

Family Photography In Fenton House & Gardens, London

#7

Family Photography In Holland Park, London

#8

Maternity Photography In The Streets Of Hoxton, London

#9

Maternity Photography In The Streets Of Westminster, London

#10

Family Photography In Wimbledon Common Park, London

#11

Family Photography In Hampstead Heath, London

#12

Family Photography In The Cannizzaro House In Wimbledon, London

#13

Family Photography In The Greenwich Old Royal Naval College, London

#14

Maternity Photography In Hampstead Heath Woods, London

#15

Maternity Photography In Regents Park, London

#16

Family Photography In Richmond Park, London

#17

Family Photography In Little Venice, London

#18

Family Photography In Ruislip Gardens, London

#19

Family Photography In Kensington Gardens, London

#20

Maternity Photography In The Palace Of Westminster, London

