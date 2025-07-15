Family Of Babysitter Fatally Hit By Wife Of Lufthansa CEO Is “Destroyed” After Her Sudden Passing

ADVERTISEMENT

The life of a young woman tragically ended within seconds while crossing a road in Sardinia, Italy.

Now, Vivian Alexandra Spohr, 51, the wife of one of the most powerful airline bosses in Europe is at the center of the investigation.

“Money will buy her way out of any charges,” said netizens, sparking conversations about whether high-profile figures would receive preferential treatment.

She was reportedly involved in a crash in Sardinia, Italy.

The victim was identified as Gaia Costa, a 24-year-old babysitter.

Paramedics tended to Gaia for 20 minutes before pronouncing her deceased.

Image credits: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Gaia Costa, identified as a 24-year-old babysitter, was walking across a pedestrian crossing in Porto Cervo on Tuesday, July 8, when a BMW SUV struck her.

Behind the wheel was Vivian, who is married to Lufthansa airline’s billionaire CEO Carsten Spohr.

Local police claimed that Vivian continued driving until onlookers waved her down.

Image credits: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

The wealthy German tourist was driving with her daughter in the car at the time of the collision.

The young nanny sustained serious head injuries and was tended to by paramedics and medical technicians.

But after 20 minutes of trying to revive her, the victim was pronounced deceased.

Image credits: RAI TGR

Antonello Desini, the Costa family’s lawyer, said his clients are “destroyed” by Gaia’s tragic end.

“At this time, we must respect the pain of a destroyed family,” Antonello was quoted saying.

He said the family has the “utmost confidence in the work of the Tempio Public Prosecutor’s Office” as they handle the case.

Image credits: Fotogramma/IPA/Sipa USA

The victim’s father is a popular unionist figure, who is part of one of Italy’s largest and most influential trade union confederations called Confederazione Italiana Sindacati Lavoratori.

Local reports claimed that Gaia was following a group of men while walking on the crosswalk and raised her hands to get Vivian’s attention as the BMW X5 was approaching.

Image credits: SARDEGNA LIVE

Vivian’s lawyer Angelo Merlini said his client was driving at a low speed and attempted to give first aid to the victim before fainting at the spot.

“Contrary to what was previously reported, Vivian Spohr stopped after the accident and provided first aid to the girl. However, after an initial attempt at resuscitation, Vivian Spohr lost consciousness and fainted,” the lawyer reportedly said.

Image credits: Vivian Alexandra/Facebook

When the incident took place, the Spohr family were reportedly spending time at a residential property they own on the island close to the community of Porto Cervo—a luxury resort area in Sardinia that is frequented by wealthy people.

Vivian, who shares two daughters with Carsten, traveled back to Munich after the accident as she was not legally required to be in Italy.

Image credits: Riccardo Frezza/IPA/Sipa USA

She is reportedly cooperating with Italian investigators for the alleged vehicular homicide.

“Vivian Spohr, who was involved in the tragic death, expresses her dismay and deep regret over this very serious accident, which has devastated a family, the town of Tempio, and the entire community of Gallura,” said a statement released by her attorney on Friday, July 11.

Image credits: Rai

The accused driver has placed herself “at the complete disposal of the Italian judicial authorities for the necessary investigations and, while aware that such a great personal loss cannot be repaired, will take steps to mitigate its consequences,” the statement added.

Investigators are working to find out whether she was using her phone at the time of the collision.

Image credits: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

She underwent alcohol and toxicology tests following the accident, and the results were negative.

Carsten has been Lufthansa’s CEO since 2014 and reportedly earned roughly $6.54 million (€5.6 million) in 2023 and $7.24 million (€6.2 million) in 2024.

Image credits: Teleregione Live – Sardegna

Netizens had mixed reactions to the news of the accident, with one saying, “She will get a slap on the hand. The poor girl was in a crosswalk. Condolences to her family.”

“Typical rich person,” said another, “there will be no punishment.”

Image credits: Teleregione Live – Sardegna

“No one is above the law – she should be locked up with no chance of parole,” one said.

Another wrote, “She left town pretty quick.”

“The privilege will let her run free,” one said.

