Family Of Babysitter Fatally Hit By Wife Of Lufthansa CEO Is “Destroyed” After Her Sudden Passing
Young woman in traditional attire representing family of babysitter fatally hit by wife of Lufthansa CEO during public event.
Crime, Society

Family Of Babysitter Fatally Hit By Wife Of Lufthansa CEO Is “Destroyed” After Her Sudden Passing

The life of a young woman tragically ended within seconds while crossing a road in Sardinia, Italy.

Now, Vivian Alexandra Spohr, 51, the wife of one of the most powerful airline bosses in Europe is at the center of the investigation.

“Money will buy her way out of any charges,” said netizens, sparking conversations about whether high-profile figures would receive preferential treatment.

Highlights
  • Vivian Alexandra Spohr, the wife of Lufthansa airline’s billionaire CEO, is at the center of a vehicular homicide investigation.
  • She was reportedly involved in a crash in Sardinia, Italy.
  • The victim was identified as Gaia Costa, a 24-year-old babysitter.
  • Paramedics tended to Gaia for 20 minutes before pronouncing her deceased.
    Vivian Alexandra Spohr is at the center of a vehicular homicide investigation

    Woman with blonde hair wearing a black top, representing the family of babysitter fatally hit by wife of Lufthansa CEO.

    Image credits: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

    Gaia Costa, identified as a 24-year-old babysitter, was walking across a pedestrian crossing in Porto Cervo on Tuesday, July 8, when a BMW SUV struck her.

    Behind the wheel was Vivian, who is married to Lufthansa airline’s billionaire CEO Carsten Spohr.

    Local police claimed that Vivian continued driving until onlookers waved her down.

    The accused driver is married to Lufthansa airline’s billionaire CEO Carsten Spohr

    Couple posing at an event, related to the family of babysitter fatally hit by wife of Lufthansa CEO after sudden passing.

    Image credits: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

    The wealthy German tourist was driving with her daughter in the car at the time of the collision.

    The young nanny sustained serious head injuries and was tended to by paramedics and medical technicians.

    But after 20 minutes of trying to revive her, the victim was pronounced deceased.

    Police and black vehicle at the scene where family of babysitter fatally hit by wife of Lufthansa CEO mourn after passing

    Image credits: RAI TGR

    Antonello Desini, the Costa family’s lawyer, said his clients are “destroyed” by Gaia’s tragic end.

    “At this time, we must respect the pain of a destroyed family,” Antonello was quoted saying.

    He said the family has the “utmost confidence in the work of the Tempio Public Prosecutor’s Office” as they handle the case.

    Paramedics tended to Gaia Costa for 20 minutes before she was pronounced deceased

    Young woman in traditional attire at a public event, representing the family of babysitter fatally hit by Lufthansa CEO's wife

    Image credits: Fotogramma/IPA/Sipa USA

    The victim’s father is a popular unionist figure, who is part of one of Italy’s largest and most influential trade union confederations called Confederazione Italiana Sindacati Lavoratori.

    Local reports claimed that Gaia was following a group of men while walking on the crosswalk and raised her hands to get Vivian’s attention as the BMW X5 was approaching.

    Image credits: SARDEGNA LIVE

    Comment expressing support for the family of babysitter fatally hit by wife of Lufthansa CEO during tragic loss.

    Vivian’s lawyer Angelo Merlini said his client was driving at a low speed and attempted to give first aid to the victim before fainting at the spot.

    “Contrary to what was previously reported, Vivian Spohr stopped after the accident and provided first aid to the girl. However, after an initial attempt at resuscitation, Vivian Spohr lost consciousness and fainted,” the lawyer reportedly said.

    Vivian attempted to provide first aid and fainted at the scene, her lawyer said

    Blond woman in a black blazer and white top, smiling gently against a white background, representing family of babysitter.

    Image credits: Vivian Alexandra/Facebook

    Comment by Terry Bianco Foster questioning awareness about crosswalk usage, related to family of babysitter fatally hit incident.

    When the incident took place, the Spohr family were reportedly spending time at a residential property they own on the island close to the community of Porto Cervo—a luxury resort area in Sardinia that is frequented by wealthy people.

    Vivian, who shares two daughters with Carsten, traveled back to Munich after the accident as she was not legally required to be in Italy.

    Memorial flowers placed at roadside where babysitter was fatally hit, family devastated after sudden passing.

    Image credits: Riccardo Frezza/IPA/Sipa USA

    Comment expressing that the family of babysitter fatally hit by Lufthansa CEO's wife is destroyed and calls for justice and no parole.

    She is reportedly cooperating with Italian investigators for the alleged vehicular homicide.

    “Vivian Spohr, who was involved in the tragic death, expresses her dismay and deep regret over this very serious accident, which has devastated a family, the town of Tempio, and the entire community of Gallura,” said a statement released by her attorney on Friday, July 11.

    “At this time, we must respect the pain of a destroyed family,” the Costa family’s lawyer said

    Image credits: Rai

    Comment expressing condolences to the family of babysitter fatally hit by wife of Lufthansa CEO.

    The accused driver has placed herself “at the complete disposal of the Italian judicial authorities for the necessary investigations and, while aware that such a great personal loss cannot be repaired, will take steps to mitigate its consequences,” the statement added.

    Investigators are working to find out whether she was using her phone at the time of the collision.

    Couple dressed formally at an event, representing family of babysitter fatally hit by wife of Lufthansa CEO.

    Image credits: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

    Comment from Consuelo Polando expressing frustration over lenient consequences in a tragic family incident involving Lufthansa CEO's wife.

    She underwent alcohol and toxicology tests following the accident, and the results were negative.

    Carsten has been Lufthansa’s CEO since 2014 and reportedly earned roughly $6.54 million (€5.6 million) in 2023 and $7.24 million (€6.2 million) in 2024.

    Vivian traveled back to Munich but is reportedly cooperating with Italian investigators

    Family of babysitter fatally hit by wife of Lufthansa CEO mourns at roadside near Porto Cervo Villaggio.

    Image credits: Teleregione Live – Sardegna

    Netizens had mixed reactions to the news of the accident, with one saying, “She will get a slap on the hand. The poor girl was in a crosswalk. Condolences to her family.”

    “Typical rich person,” said another, “there will be no punishment.”

    Image credits: Teleregione Live – Sardegna

    “No one is above the law – she should be locked up with no chance of parole,” one said.

    Another wrote, “She left town pretty quick.”

    “The privilege will let her run free,” one said.

    “Hit and run and you get to head home in first class,” one wrote online

    Comment demanding justice for Gaia Costa, related to family of babysitter fatally hit by wife of Lufthansa CEO.

    Comment expressing shock and regret about the family of babysitter fatally hit by wife of Lufthansa CEO.

    Comment by Anand Tripathi on social media, expressing a brief remark about someone leaving town quickly.

    Comment by Michelle Herrera expressing sadness over the family of babysitter fatally hit by Lufthansa CEO’s wife.

    Comment from Mary Jane Murphy saying she sounds like she was on her phone, related to family of babysitter fatally hit incident.

    Comment by Tracy Saunders mentioning hit and run and first class travel, related to family of babysitter fatally hit by wife of Lufthansa CEO.

    Comment by Elisa Bale discussing the babysitter fatally hit by wife of Lufthansa CEO, expressing disbelief about the incident.

    Comment on social media post expressing frustration about wealth and power dynamics after the family of babysitter fatally hit by Lufthansa CEO’s wife is devastated.

    Comment by Serene Bell questioning why the wife of Lufthansa CEO attempted driving on Italian roads without a driver.

    Comment by Bob Raines reading Extradite her, displayed on a light blue background.

    Comment by Dancun Otieno as top fan expressing skepticism about strangers in discussion related to family of babysitter fatally hit.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing hope that money will not buy the babysitter's freedom after the fatal incident.

    Comment expressing hope the wife of Lufthansa CEO faces prison for fatally hitting family of babysitter after her sudden passing.

    Comment by Pamela Stevens demanding justice after babysitter fatally hit by wife of Lufthansa CEO in a tragic accident.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
