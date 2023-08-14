 Michigan Family Is Baffled After Discovering Live Frog Inside A Sealed Bag Of ‘Triple Washed’ Spinach | Bored Panda
Michigan Family Is Baffled After Discovering Live Frog Inside A Sealed Bag Of ‘Triple Washed’ Spinach
Michigan Family Is Baffled After Discovering Live Frog Inside A Sealed Bag Of ‘Triple Washed’ Spinach

Ignas Vieversys and
Greta Jaruševičiūtė

Picture this: you start unpacking your groceries, only to come across an unanticipated visitor nestled amidst your recently purchased items.

This precise situation unfolded for Amber Worrick, a resident of Michigan. She encountered a camouflaged amphibian within her securely sealed bag of Earthbound Farm Organic Spinach.

Amber’s daughter first noticed the small frog while helping with the groceries. “My daughter was screaming, she was like ‘Oh my God, it’s a frog’,” Amber recalled.

Upon closer inspection, they found the little stowaway perched atop one of the spinach leaves – perfectly hidden against its green backdrop.

Recently, a Michigan family found a live frog inside an organic pack of spinach

Image credits: fox2detroit

The amphibian turned out to be a Pacific tree frog native to California – quite far from its usual habitat. It seemed healthy and active despite being trapped inside packaging for who knows how long. “Thank God I didn’t eat the frog!” Amber added.

After returning their unusual purchase back to the Meijer supermarket where they bought it, they were given a full refund. The store also ensured that our little Kermit friend was safely relocated outdoors by their team members.

In response to this incident, Taylor Farms (parent company of Earthbound Farms) stated: “Our organic farming practices help promote biodiversity and healthy ecosystems on and around our farms.”

They assured customers that they will continue working tirelessly towards providing fresh quality vegetables but did not address how such an oversight could have occurred, especially since their product promises triple washing before packaging.

The supermarket offered the family a full refund and confirmed that the frog was relocated outside

Image credits: fox2detroit

